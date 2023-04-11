This is a machine translation of Rappi Brasil's press release

São Paulo, April 10, 2023 - A Rappi starts, today, a new moment in the Brazilian market with a big step. Further strengthening its operations in the country, the company closed a purchase agreement with the Brazilian startup Box Delivery. With complementary business models, the operations of the two companies will be gradually integrated, enriching their expertise and their team of specialists. In this way, Rappi advances in its mission to contribute to the development of thousands of businesses and to the growth of the economy through technology, investing even more in Brazil, a priority market for the company.

Box Delivery is a startup that operates the Last Mile fast delivery model, which caters especially to the food service market. With a strong presence in the B2B market, the acquisition is great news for Rappi's partners and for the delivery market as a whole.

The purchase initiative comes shortly after Cade takes measures to ensure fairer and more balanced competition in the sector. “This is a new moment for the market and for us, and we are very excited. Rappi's growth, in the Brazilian market and in Latin America, has been constant and consistent in recent years. The acquisition of a company specialized in last mile only reinforces Rappi's potential in Brazil, which is a priority market for us and is gaining even more prominence now”, says Sebastian Mejia, founder of Rappi.

Since arriving in Brazil, Rappi has invested in the country, in partners, in talents, and in the development of a platform that allows millions of people to shop online through intermediation between consumers, suppliers and independent couriers. With great protagonism for the company, Rappi will continue investing in growth in the country.

“This acquisition was another step towards what we want to be in the country. There is a lot of room for growth in Brazilian delivery and we are committed to this market, which is very important to us. Innovation is part of Rappi's DNA. We saw this in the concept of multiverticals, in the launch of Turbo and even in the Prime program. We will continue to innovate, now with even more strength”, adds Mejia.

The purchase agreement was signed and submitted to Cade. Now, the municipality will evaluate the acquisition until the complete conclusion of the deal. “We are happy to be part of this Rappi market moment. Our focus has always been and will continue to be to serve our customers, couriers and food service in the best possible way, so that everyone involved benefits. My goal is to continue favoring the entire ecosystem, from couriers to restaurants. Combining our expertise with Rappi's multi-verticality is the key to ensuring that our customers don't wait a minute longer than necessary. I am very happy with the opportunity”, guarantees Felipe Criniti, founder of Box Delivery.

About Rappie:

Founded in 2015 and present in Brazil since 2017, Rappi is the first Super App in Latin America. Currently, it is present in around 100 Brazilian cities. Through the application, it is possible to access different categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, beverages, e-commerce, pet, travel, financial services, among others. Users can still receive products in less than 10 minutes with Rappi Turbo, in addition to having the subscription service option, RappiPrime, which has several benefits such as free shipping and exclusive discounts. In addition, Rappi drives economic development in all Latin American cities by accelerating the adoption of e-commerce. Rappi is also present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

