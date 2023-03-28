Dominican Republic
News

Santo Domingo pushes forward with sports complex plan

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Sports centers
Santo Domingo pushes forward with sports complex plan

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are moving forward with plans to build a sports complex in Santo Domingo Este, in the east of the capital, that would include a baseball stadium. 

According to mayor Manuel Jiménez, all blueprints, technical and environmental studies have been finished and were sent to President Luis Abinader and vice president Raquel Peña. 

“We are a global power in baseball. Moreover, it has been 50 years since the State built a stadium with the characteristics that modern times demand,” Jiménez told newspaper Hoy.

“Our project is very modern: it includes two hotels and a basketball arena. It has the best location, overlooking the ocean, near Las Américas international airport, next to the capital, with highways that would connect it with all regions of the country,” Jiménez said, according to the report. 

No investment figure was provided.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)

PPPs set to take off in three countries next year

PPPs set to take off in three countries next year

Major PPP advances were made in 2021 by Panama, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, while even more projects and related decisions are expected f...

Dominican Republic launches tenders for train, monorail projects

Dominican Republic launches tenders for train, monorail projects

The tender call unveiled key details of the monorail project in Santiago, while details of the Santo Domingo service are expected to be revealed on...

Spotlight: Major infra projects in DomRep's Santiago city

Spotlight: Major infra projects in DomRep's Santiago city

Spotlight: The new post-5G spectrum auctions planned for 2022

Spotlight: The new post-5G spectrum auctions planned for 2022

Alstom wins maintenance contract for railway electrification system in Santo Domingo

Alstom wins maintenance contract for railway electrification system in Santo Domingo

CABEI publishes tender to carry out studies of the train between Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic

CABEI publishes tender to carry out studies of the train between Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo in th...

DomRep starts building Santiago cable car line, announces monorail

DomRep starts building Santiago cable car line, announces monorail

DomRep to kick off border wall construction in October

DomRep to kick off border wall construction in October

DomRep registers hike in construction material prices

DomRep registers hike in construction material prices

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Puntacana S.A
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Empresas Ares
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Inica Instalaciones S.A.  (Inica)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Lundin to acquire up to 70% of Chilean copper mine Caserones

Lundin to acquire up to 70% of Chilean copper mine Caserones

Santo Domingo pushes forward with sports complex plan

Santo Domingo pushes forward with sports complex plan

Green hydrogen 'not a solution' for Puerto Rico, claims NGO

Green hydrogen 'not a solution' for Puerto Rico, claims NGO

Argentina’s 101MW Vientos Olavarría wind farm gets grid access nod

Argentina’s 101MW Vientos Olavarría wind farm gets grid access nod

Hybrid generation projects moving forward in Brazil

Hybrid generation projects moving forward in Brazil