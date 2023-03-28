Santo Domingo pushes forward with sports complex plan
Authorities in the Dominican Republic are moving forward with plans to build a sports complex in Santo Domingo Este, in the east of the capital, that would include a baseball stadium.
According to mayor Manuel Jiménez, all blueprints, technical and environmental studies have been finished and were sent to President Luis Abinader and vice president Raquel Peña.
“We are a global power in baseball. Moreover, it has been 50 years since the State built a stadium with the characteristics that modern times demand,” Jiménez told newspaper Hoy.
“Our project is very modern: it includes two hotels and a basketball arena. It has the best location, overlooking the ocean, near Las Américas international airport, next to the capital, with highways that would connect it with all regions of the country,” Jiménez said, according to the report.
No investment figure was provided.
