This Ande release was published using machine translation.

With the presence of the President of the Republic, Mr. Mario Abdo Benítez, the President of the National Electricity Administration, Ing. Félix Sosa signed with the AFRY and Associates Consortium (AFRY Switzerland ltd- Latinoconsult SA) of Swiss-Argentine origin, a contract for the planning and supervision of the modernization, repowering and rehabilitation works of the Acaray Hydroelectric Power Plant, in addition to the increase in the total nominal power of the plant, which will go from 222 MW to 268 MW, that is, the power will be increased by 20% , corresponding to 46 MW and will directly benefit more than 400 people with labor.

Through the signing of the contract carried out on the date, Tuesday, April 4 of the current year, in the city of Hernandarias, Department of Alto Paraná, the Acaray Hydroelectric Power Plant, which is owned by ANDE, 100% Paraguayan, will extend its useful life, improve its availability, its reliability and will increase its electricity generation capacity.

The AFRY y Asociados Consortium (AFRY Switzerland ltd- Latinoconsult SA) was awarded taking into account the procurement policies of the IDB and Paraguayan Public Procurement through the call for Public Bid SP No. 03-2022 for an amount of 10,808,875 US dollars, financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), about 2,941,125 dollars less in relation to the estimated price that was 13,750,000 dollars, thus taking care of the finances of the GO.

It is highlighted that this award corresponds to the second call, since the first one was declared void because the only technically qualified offer exceeded the estimated cost by 48.5%, presenting an offer of 18,785,250 dollars. In other words, with the award in this second call, ANDE had savings of more than 8 million US dollars.

With the signing of this document, the engineering of the project, the bidding documents for the execution of the works, the acquisition of goods, the coordination and supervision and inspection of the quality of the execution of the interventions, the proposal of a comprehensive management system for the operation and maintenance of the complex, in addition to the implementation of workshops for the training of ANDE personnel affected by the complex.

It is important to mention that in ANDE's Master Plan for Generation Works 2021-2040, in addition to the expansion of the Acaray Hydroelectric Power Plant, the development of 19 small hydroelectric projects, photovoltaic solar plants, hybrid systems and storage of battery power.

Likewise, necessary complementary investments are planned to improve the control of the hydroelectric facilities and promote tourist and academic activities with the construction of an Interpretation Center for clean and renewable energies, a restaurant, a lighting system, pedestrian paths and viewpoints. of the lake, among others.

The total investment of the Acaray Hydroelectric Complex Modernization, Repowering, and Rehabilitation project will be approximately 150 million US dollars (125 million dollars, financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and in return some 25 million dollars from the ANDE)

During the act, Mr. Félix Sosa, mentioned that with this action, ANDE, in addition to complying with its Master Works Plan, assumes its role as a key state company for the development of the country, through the repowering of energy sources. existing energies and the annual investment, in the last three years of an average of USD 300 million, in the execution of infrastructure works to strengthen the national electrical system, with the purpose of using all available one hundred percent clean and renewable energy in hydroelectric plants, as a key factor for economic growth and social development. “With the same vision that we had sixty years ago, today we once again ensure our hydroelectric energy potential and we are delving into the Paraguayan photovoltaic potential. Without resting or resting on the laurels of our bonus and energy surplus, we work with a medium and long-term vision, always looking for better energy sources. The expert panels consider that the repowering of existing energy sources can be considered the best alternative for greater energy availability according to cost-benefit criteria and sustainability criteria, therefore, we are at the forefront. So we are preparing to restore our first hydroelectric power station, and the only 100% Paraguayan one so far.”, stated the president of ANDE, Ing. Félix Sosa.

The act of signing the consulting contract was attended by national and local authorities, ANDE executives, Institution officials and special guests.