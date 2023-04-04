HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR) (OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") has intersected 1,156.4 g/t total silver equivalent over 2.0 meters in the Sulphide Zone in Drill Hole ET-23-446 from 390.5 meters to 392.5 meters, consisting of 666.2 g/t silver, 0.17 g/t gold, 0.93% copper, 4.26% lead and 8.67% zinc within 17.9 meters grading 425.9 g/t total silver equivalent from 382.8 meters to 400.7 meters consisting of 200.7 g/t silver, 0.19 g/t gold, 0.42% copper, 2.23% lead and 3.55% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.

Highlights from the on-going drilling program include the following:

Hole ET-23-445: 1.6 meters grading 1,269.6 g/t total silver equivalent from 467.0 meters to 468.6 meters, consisting of 441.7 g/t silver, 0.59 g/t gold, 2.14% copper, 7.58% lead and 12.0% zinc within 9.6 meters grading 364.6 g/t total silver equivalent from 465.0 meters to 474.6 meters consisting of 115.1 g/t silver, 0.24 g/t gold, 0.58% copper, 1.98% lead and 3.88% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.

from 467.0 meters to 468.6 meters, consisting of 441.7 g/t silver, 0.59 g/t gold, 2.14% copper, 7.58% lead and 12.0% zinc from 465.0 meters to 474.6 meters consisting of 115.1 g/t silver, 0.24 g/t gold, 0.58% copper, 1.98% lead and 3.88% zinc in the Sulphide Zone. Hole ET-23-448: 1.0 meters grading 1,285.5 g/t total silver equivalent from 254.9 meters to 255.9 meters, consisting of 1,194.5 g/t silver, 0.04 g/t gold, 0.84% copper, 0.03% lead and 0.19% zinc within 4.9 meters grading 521.7 g/t total silver equivalent from 253.0 meters to 257.9 meters consisting of 484.8 g/t silver, 0.03 g/t gold, 0.33% copper, 0.01% lead and 0.08% zinc in the El Tigre Vein Zone.

Drill Hole Results Table

Hole ID Comment From

m To

m Length (1)

m Gold g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Lead

% Zinc

% AgEq Total (2)

g/t ET-23-445 Sulphide Zone 397.7 400.8 3.1 0.24 129.6 0.16 0.81 1.97 246.8 including 399.1 399.9 0.8 0.17 305.0 0.31 1.69 4.83 547.5 Sulphide Zone 465.0 474.6 9.6 0.24 115.1 0.58 1.98 3.88 364.6 including 467.0 468.6 1.6 0.59 441.7 2.14 7.58 12.00 1,269.6 including 468.1 468.6 0.5 0.52 857.0 1.74 6.44 14.60 1,700.0 ET-23-446 Sulphide Zone 382.8 400.7 17.9 0.19 200.7 0.42 2.23 3.55 425.9 including 390.5 392.5 2.0 0.17 666.2 0.93 4.26 8.67 1,156.4 including 394.6 397.0 2.4 0.31 427.6 0.66 4.03 5.05 777.4 including 394.6 395.1 0.5 0.48 804.0 1.22 3.99 0.57 1,071.5 ET-23-447 Sooy Vein Zone 237.5 240.1 2.6 0.02 264.7 0.16 0.01 0.03 282.4 including 237.5 238.5 1.0 0.02 573.0 0.35 0.01 0.07 610.5 El Tigre Vein Zone 311.0 312.0 1.0 0.08 1,689.2 0.80 0.08 0.18 1,780.2 including 311.5 312.0 0.5 0.16 3,351.0 1.59 0.13 0.33 3,530.4 ET-23-448 El Tigre Vein Zone 253.0 257.9 4.9 0.03 484.8 0.33 0.01 0.08 521.7 including 254.9 255.9 1.0 0.04 1,194.5 0.84 0.03 0.19 1,285.5 including 254.9 255.4 0.5 0.05 1,560.0 1.14 0.04 0.27 1,683.6 ET-23-449 Sooy Vein Zone 305.7 306.6 0.9 0.01 345.0 0.18 0.00 0.12 367.6 El Tigre Vein Zone 451.5 452.1 0.6 0.05 18.6 0.03 0.80 1.53 95.3 ET-23-450 El Tigre Vein Zone 267.4 268.5 1.1 0.20 135.0 0.49 0.19 1.37 246.5

Notes:

Not true width. Silver Equivalent ("EqAg") ratios are based on a silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper, lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz.

Silver Tiger's CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated, "These next drill holes through the Sulphide Zone have extended the strike length another 25 meters to the North with consistent high-grade widths similar to previous Sulphide Zone holes. Drilling on the Sulphide Zone continues to step out along strike to the North and South." Mr. Jessome further stated "The first 26 drill holes in the newly discovered Sulphide Zone indicate wide zones of high-grade mineralization varying from 10 meters up to 50 meters with grades from 300 grams per ton to over 1 kilogram per ton silver equivalent. This adds the potential for underground bulk tonnage at exceptional grades."

Drill Holes Previously Released from the Sulphide Zone.

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc AgEq Total (2) m m m g/t g/t % % % g/t ET-22-443 Sulphide Zone 362.8 367.5 4.7 0.11 419.8 0.45 0.26 0.42 491.4 including 365.2 366.3 1.1 0.29 901.0 1.00 0.84 1.05 1,073.3 Sulphide Zone 418.6 456.4 37.8 0.19 171.7 0.39 1.85 3.67 388.8 including 441.0 444.3 3.3 0.19 633.8 1.04 4.80 11.38 1,239.0 including 443.2 444.3 1.1 0.18 977.0 1.65 4.79 12.32 1,671.5 ET-22-441 Sulphide Zone 415.3 435.3 20.0 0.35 369.0 0.85 4.11 8.15 845.1 including 432.5 434.5 2.0 0.20 1,255.7 2.02 12.67 26.87 2,656.0 including 432.5 433.8 1.3 0.21 1,484.1 2.71 14.67 29.82 3,097.9 ET-22-440 Sulphide Zone 377.1 434.3 57.2 0.20 231.5 0.41 0.71 1.02 336.2 Sulphide Zone 397.9 434.3 36.4 0.25 314.6 0.58 0.90 1.40 457.2 including 421.7 424.5 2.8 0.21 1,986.3 4.02 3.94 5.64 2,668.8 including 421.7 423.2 1.5 0.25 2,714.0 5.41 0.08 1.04 3,289.9 including 422.5 423.2 0.7 0.26 3,054.0 7.28 0.09 1.37 3,822.4 ET-22-438 HW Gold Zone 9.2 52.7 43.5 0.16 18.7 0.00 0.01 0.01 31.3 including 29.0 29.6 0.6 2.26 566.0 0.02 0.02 0.02 739.5 Sooy Vein Zone 321.3 324.5 3.2 0.52 300.5 0.18 0.73 0.33 384.8 including 322.1 323.0 0.9 1.51 773.0 0.48 2.08 0.77 1,006.7 Sulphide Zone 393.5 413.0 19.5 0.27 408.4 0.53 0.88 0.83 527.5 including 394.8 398.5 3.7 0.24 879.4 0.76 0.86 1.36 1,035.8 including 396.0 396.5 0.5 0.62 2,796.0 1.75 1.85 4.16 3,193.1 including 403.8 411.8 8.0 0.51 564.3 0.90 1.68 1.31 771.9 including 406.3 407.0 0.7 1.47 1,148.0 1.40 1.52 0.71 1,452.3 ET-22-434 HW Gold Zone 6.5 15.0 8.5 0.39 96.7 0.01 0.08 0.01 129.8 including 10.1 11.6 1.5 2.04 336.0 0.02 0.17 0.04 496.6 Sooy Vein Zone 184.6 197.6 13.0 0.16 172.5 0.36 2.08 2.56 354.0 including 190.6 195.8 5.2 0.19 326.4 0.84 4.89 5.97 734.8 including 192.3 194.4 2.1 0.24 496.1 1.76 7.17 8.62 1,139.2 Sulphide Zone 306.7 313.3 6.6 0.11 376.8 0.32 0.14 0.09 421.9 including 311.3 313.3 2.0 0.20 1,116.5 0.89 0.20 0.11 1,225.9 including 312.3 313.3 1.0 0.25 1,859.0 1.44 0.33 0.19 2,030.4 Sulphide Zone 361.7 381.6 19.9 0.22 605.6 1.13 4.04 7.43 1,072.9 including 370.1 380.6 10.5 0.20 914.0 1.68 5.92 12.42 1,642.4 including 359.0 360.2 1.2 0.19 1,345.0 1.57 2.10 0.83 1,587.4 ET-22-433 HW Gold Zone 0.0 14.2 14.2 0.10 56.9 0.01 0.04 0.01 66.8 Sooy Vein Zone 190.9 201.9 11.0 0.29 165.4 0.16 1.43 4.42 382.5 including 193.6 198.4 4.8 0.41 369.9 0.35 3.19 9.96 840.2 including 194.7 195.8 1.1 0.12 634.5 0.57 4.68 18.48 1,422.5 Sulphide Zone 330.5 374.9 44.4 0.16 508.2 0.55 1.76 3.17 720.5 including 332.9 337.9 5.0 0.17 1,431.8 1.41 2.47 6.27 1,846.8 including 335.5 336.1 0.6 0.18 3,225.0 4.19 5.34 15.59 4,285.5 including 364.5 370.5 6.0 0.20 1,354.4 1.57 6.10 10.86 2,025.5 including 366.8 367.8 1.0 0.19 2,371.5 3.07 10.00 17.81 3,508.8 ET-22-432 HW Gold Zone 4.6 14.0 9.4 0.10 39.0 0.01 0.02 0.02 48.5 Sooy Vein Zone 191.2 201.6 10.4 0.16 399.0 0.43 2.84 5.16 690.6 including 195.6 197.7 2.1 0.24 1,153.6 1.29 9.76 16.82 2,084.8 Sulphide Zone 348.4 383.2 34.8 0.13 257.4 0.47 1.18 2.02 407.4 including 372.4 380.6 8.2 0.13 956.6 1.69 3.58 7.01 1,446.2 including 378.5 380.6 2.1 0.17 1,663.5 4.32 6.28 11.50 2,622.5 ET-431 HW Gold Zone 10.1 46.5 36.4 0.13 41.9 0.00 0.01 0.01 52.6 including 10.1 11.6 1.5 0.11 731.0 0.00 0.05 0.00 740.9 Sooy Vein Zone 83.9 86.7 2.8 0.59 137.4 0.03 0.19 0.24 196.5 339.5 342.6 3.1 0.06 211.5 0.08 0.02 0.03 225.2 El Tigre Vein 409.1 418.5 9.4 0.19 641.3 0.65 3.32 6.51 1,013.3 including 413.5 415.6 2.1 0.19 1,536.1 1.62 7.71 13.66 2,341.9

Notes:

Not true width. Silver Equivalent ("EqAg") ratios are based on a silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper, lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz.

Attached as illustrations are the Sulphide Zone Plan, Sulphide Zone-Cross Section 4965N, El Tigre - Conceptual Cross Section, El Tigre-Conceptual Long Section, and El Tigre Long Section Showing Exploration Potential.

Sulphide Zone Plan

El Tigre - Conceptual Cross Section Showing Mineralization Styles

El Tigre-Conceptual Long Section Showing Mineralization Styles

El Tigre-Long Section Showing Exploration Potential

Drill Hole Location Table

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ET-23-445 670715 3384958 1834.1 93 -60 503.3 ET-23-446 670715 3384959 1834.0 87 -60 509.4 ET-23-447 670780 3385123 1813.4 90 -65 335.0 ET-23-448 670703 3385094 1775.3 90 -45 317.0 ET-23-449 670711 3384956 1834.4 83 -59 477.1 ET-23-450 670718 3385073 1775.6 90 -45 313.4

Underground Rehabilitation at Historic El Tigre Mine Update

As previously announced Silver Tiger has contracted Cominvi, a Mexican underground contract mining and development company to rehabilitate the Historic El Tigre Mine. Cominvi are progressing well in the underground rehabilitation of the Historic El Tigre Mine and have already completed over 450 meters of rehabilitation in Level 7, which was the main portal to the mine. Silver Tiger is still on schedule to reach the Sooy Vein and then begin underground drilling of this newly discovered wide high grade Sulphide Zone under the Northern end of the unmined portion of the Historic El Tigre Mine.

El Tigre Resource Estimate

After acquiring El Tigre, Silver Tiger drilled 12,500 meters to define the wide halo of near surface gold mineralization around the mined high-grade veins of the historic El Tigre Mine. This allowed Silver Tiger to deliver a maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre Property to a depth of 150 meters containing indicated resources of 661,000 gold equivalent ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 gold equivalent ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold). The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the El Tigre Project, Sonora, México" effective as of September 7, 2017 and dated October 26, 2017 prepared by David Burga, P.Geo., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Fred Brown, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Alfred Hayden, P.Eng. and Richard H. Sutcliffe, Ph.D., P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is available on the Corporation's website at www.silvertigermetals.com and on www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

About Silver Tiger and the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years' experience discovering, financing and building large hydrothermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger.

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre vein extended 1,450 meters along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 meters. The Seitz Kelley Vein was mined along strike for 1 kilometer to a depth of approximately 200 meters. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 meters to a depth of approximately 150 meters. Mining abruptly stopped on all 3 of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than 20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1930, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

The El Tigre silver and gold deposit is related to a series of high-grade epithermal veins controlled by a north-south trending structure cutting across the andesitic and rhyolitic tuffs of the Sierra Madre Volcanic Complex within a broad silver and gold mineralized prophylitic alteration zone developed in the El Tigre Formation that can be up to 150 meters wide. The veins dip steeply to the west and are typically 0.5 meter wide but locally can be up to 5 meters in width. The veins, structures and mineralized zones outcrop on surface and have been traced for 5.3 kilometers along strike in our brownfield exploration area. Historical mining and exploration activities focused on a 1.6 kilometer portion of the southern end of the deposits, principally on the El Tigre, Seitz Kelly and Sooy veins. The under explored Caleigh, Benjamin, Protectora and the Fundadora exposed veins continue north for more than 3 kilometers. Silver Tiger has delivered its maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate and is currently drilling to update its resource estimate and publish a PEA.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/492 and on the Corporation's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the Bureau Veritas facility in Hermosillo, Mexico. Bureau Veritas crushes the samples (Code PRP70-250) and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 200 mesh (Code PUL85). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code FA630) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code MA200 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed Silver Tiger's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

David R. Duncan, P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for Silver Tiger as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duncan has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

