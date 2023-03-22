Peru has a portfolio of 74 mineral exploration projects at various stages of development involving investments of nearly US$600mn.

Exploration is already underway at some of these initiatives, while others are undergoing final evaluation or applying for environmental permits.

A new guide presented by the energy and mines ministry (Minem) provides details of the foreign companies that are willing to bet on new discoveries in the country, helping showcase the confidence that still exists in the local mining industry despite a wave of social conflicts that have held up some projects.

The report indicates that over 60% of the exploration portfolio is backed by foreign companies, with Canadian and Brazilian investors standing out.

Firms such as Nexa Resources, Vale, Hudbay Minerals, Pan American Silver and Newmont all have plans to develop new projects in Peru.

Economy and finance minister Alex Contreras recently announced on national radio that efforts will be made to clear the excess pending permits in the mining sector by simplifying and/or accelerating procedures, adding that the high number of licenses in the queue was one of the biggest concerns conveyed to him by investors at PDAC 2023.

BNamericas takes a look at some of the most important exploration projects in the country.

NEXA RESOURCES

Brazil's Nexa Resources, which is part of the Votorantim group, is the company with the largest number of exploration initiatives in Peru. The company has 12 ongoing developments involving total investments of US$57mn, in both green and brownfield copper and zinc projects.

One of the most advanced is the Pucasalla (US$8.6mn) brownfield zinc exploration project in Ica region, where work began in September. The Chorobal (US$3mn, copper and zinc) development in La Libertad region is a greenfield project that has not yet begun, and Inca Sol (US$2.3mn, copper and zinc) in Tacna is another greenfield initiative that has acquired the necessary permits.

VALE

Vale, also based in Brazil, has three greenfield projects involving US$19mn. The main one is the “S” copper project in Moquegua region, which involves an exploration program with capex estimated at US$12mn. It already has the required permits, according to Minem.

The company's other exploration project are the Chaska copper initiative (US$3.9mn), also in Moquegua, and Umami in Áncash (US$3.2mn, copper), which are undergoing assessment for authorization. The first already has the environmental documents (IGA) approved and its application for prior consultation is pending. Umami has obtained both already.

CANADIAN FIRMS

Canadian companies are the ones with the largest number of projects in the exploration portfolio, with a total of 27 initiatives involving combined investments of US$161mn.

Companies including Camino Minerals, Silver Mountain Resources, American Lithium, Pan American Silver and Hudbay Minerals have undertakings at various stages of progress. Of the most advanced projects, eight are under evaluation to begin exploration and works are already underway or about to start on another nine.

Hudbay, which operates the Constancia copper, silver and molybdenum mine in Cusco region, has two projects at an advanced stage: Llaguén in La Libertad region (US$3mn) and Pampa Esperanza in Moquegua (US$2.4mn), both of which are copper-focused greenfield developments. Exploration began at Llaguén in May 2021, while works are not yet underway at Pampa Esperanza despite all the permits being in place.

Camino Minerals, based in Vancouver, also has two advanced-stage greenfield projects: the Lourdes copper project in Arequipa region (US$1.8mn) and the María Cecilia II copper initiative in Áncash (US$5mn). Exploration started at Lourdes in April this year, while the second has the permits to start works.

Other Canadian firms with projects advancing are Pan American Silver, Tier One Silver and Element 29 Resources, which are working on the Chulec (US$2mn, copper), Curibaya (US$4.7mn, silver) and Elida (US$3.5mn copper) projects, respectively. Exploration has already begun at the former two and is still pending at Elida.

US, UK AND OTHER COUNTRIES

US company Newmont has three gold exploration projects in the works in Peru: the Colorado brownfield project (US$5.6mn), and the Iluminadora (US$3.8mn) and Qori (US$3.2mn) greenfield projects.

The IGA has been approved for Colorado, but the request for preliminary prior consultation remains pending. Exploration has already started at Qori, but not at Iluminadora.

UK companies have a total of nine initiatives in Peru with investments of US$54mn. Rio Tinto has two projects involving US$32mn, and Hochschild Mining has five with US$12mn. Meanwhile, Anglo American has the Almira copper project (US$2.2mn) in Tacna, while Antofagasta has the Oasis project (US$8.5mn, copper) in Arequipa region.

Lastly, Glencore – the Swiss company that controls Antapaccay and Chungar and is a shareholder in Antamina – has an exploration project in Junín region, east of Lima. The Carhuacayán brownfield project (US$11mn) will be operated by Chungar and is focused on zinc. It already has the permits in place to begin exploration.