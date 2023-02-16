This is an automated translation of the original release, published in Spanish.

PRESS RELEASE from CNE

February 16, 2023

The Ministry of Energy published in the Official Gazette Tariff Decree 7T of 2022, which sets the annual value of national and zonal transmission facilities and dedicated transmission facilities used by users subject to price regulation for the quadrennium 2020-2023.

This is the first four-year valuation process carried out within the framework of Law 20,936, of 2016, which establishes that the annual value of the national and zonal transmission facilities, of the transmission systems for development poles, and the payment for use of the dedicated transmission facilities used by users subject to price regulation, will be determined by the CNE every four years based on the valuation of the facilities

Decree 7T incorporates the provisions of Exempt Resolution No. 18, of January 19, 2023, of the CNE, which rectifies the Definitive Technical Report on the Valuation of the Transmission System Facilities for the Quadrennium 2020-2023.

The result of this tariff decree will have an impact on the tariff for final customers and on the remuneration that the owners of the transmission system facilities must receive during the corresponding tariff period.

The Transmission Facilities Valuation process takes into account the existing infrastructure and not the works that come from the bidding process associated with the transmission expansion plans. It should be noted that the new transmission projects, necessary to support the expansion of clean energy, are incorporated via the Expansion Plan carried out every year by the CNE, and their income depends directly on the amounts awarded in the respective open and competitive tenders.

For this process, the transmission facilities whose entry into operation was verified until December 31, 2017, declared in the Database delivered by the National Electric Coordinator, were considered.

The values that were set are: Investment Value (“VI”), the Annuity of the Investment Value (“AVI”), Operation, Maintenance and Administration Costs (“COMA”), Adjustment for the Effect of Income Tax (“AEIR”) and Annual Transmission Value per Section (“VATT”).

The acceptance of Decree 7T by the Comptroller General of the Republic ratifies the diligent professional work carried out by the National Energy Commission in the preparation of the Technical Report, considering the growth and level of detail of the infrastructure to be valued, giving in addition, the differences raised in the industry as a result of this process have been settled.

Stake

The Valorization process considered, in accordance with the Law, the constitution of a Committee in charge of adjudicating and supervising the valuation studies, made up of representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the CNE, the companies that own transmission system facilities national and zonal, free customers and the National Electrical Coordinator.

In addition, the companies registered in the Registry of participants and users and interested institutions attended the presentation of the studies by the consultants, instances in which they were able to make observations on the corresponding reports and later observe the Preliminary Technical Report of the Commission.