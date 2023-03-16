News

Telefônica Brasil (Vivo) is betting on the expansion of its hardware leasing business, targeting mostly computers for mid-sized and large enterprises as a way of diversifying and increasing its corporate revenues in the near future.

Gabriel Domingos, Vivo’s managing director for B2B, told BNamericas that device leasing, also known as "hardware-as-a-service", surged during the pandemic and is expected to gain more traction this year as companies look to switch capex for opex to curb rising operating costs.

“Vivo's first device leasing operations took place some eight years ago, but it was in the last three years that the company decided to revamp the format and give it a new push," Domingos told BNamericas.

Telefônica currently has around 300,000 devices leased to “hundreds” of customers under the hardware-as-a-service model, according to Domingos.

The executive did not specify the size of this line for Vivo's B2B segment. In 2022, the firm's digital revenues for B2B, comprising cybersecurity, cloud, IoT and overall digital services, grew 29% to 2.7bn reais (US$513mn).

On Thursday, the telco announced a partnership with PC manufacturer Lenovo and chipmaker Qualcomm to lease and sell Lenovo's corporate-focused ThinkPad X13s 5G laptop for companies.

The equipment, which Lenovo claims is Brazil's first 5G laptop, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.

The customer base leasing equipment from Telefônica comprises mainly medium-sized and large companies that operate in the professional services, retail and finance sectors, according to Domingos.

LEASING

Telefônica's move follows changes observed in the computer market in recent years.

During the pandemic, sales of PCs and laptops, especially those for personal use, grew strongly both in Brazil and elsewhere. But the shift to remote/hybrid work boosted equipment leases as well, leading to the emergence of several companies dedicated to offering equipment under subscription.

Traditional electronics manufacturers, such as Brazil's Positivo, also started offering this model, which includes management and support for the equipment.

Like others, Telefônica spotted an opportunity to take advantage of its large base of corporate clients to leverage cross-selling and increase loyalty through hardware-as-a-service, according to Domingos.

In the case of the new partnership, companies that contract a corporate data plan with the telco will have a discount on the acquisition or lease of new Lenovo computers.

MARKET SALES

According to IDC, computer sales grew 6% in Brazil in 2020 and 37% in 2021. Final figures for 2022 have not yet been reported.

In 3Q22, 2.18mn computers were sold in Brazil, down 5% year-on-year, IDC reported. Of that total, 585,000 were desktops (up 35%) and 1.6mn laptops (down 14%). Corporate sales rose by 12%, driven by the public sector, while retail sales tumbled 17%.

For this year, the research firm projects an 8.4% drop in sales of desktops and laptops in Brazil, with the corporate segment seeing a smaller decline than in retail.

“2021 and 2022 were very good years for the corporate segment. In the second half of 2022 and entering 2023, we saw the desktop business regaining pace," Leandro Lofrano, head of products at Lenovo Brasil, told BNamericas.

"Companies had left offices, those using desktops started using laptops. Then companies went back to the offices and had that old desktop to renew and update," Lofrano added.

According to Lofrano, companies that bought computers in 2020 during the pandemic should start replacing those devices this year.

All in all, Lenovo expects corporate sales to remain stable compared with 2022, while in retail the sales will depend heavily on the performance of the economy.

Lenovo saw strong sales in the public sector last year, as authorities accelerated procurements and tenders ahead of elections.

“Today we're second in Brazil in the corporate segment and in the market as a whole,” said Lofrano. The market leader is Dell.

“We took the lead in Q3 last year and then we fell back to second place. But we want to increase our share and regain leadership," he said.