Chile
Press Release

The Comptroller General of the Republic ratifies the decision of the CNE to include a systemic cost calculation component in the 2023/01 Supply Tender Bases

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Market Prices and Forecasts Legal issues / Legal Advice Tenders Legislation & Regulation

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address