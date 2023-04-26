Dominica
Press Release

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, The Dominican Geothermal Development Company (DGDC) signs Framework Agreement for Industrial Scale Hydrogen Production with Kenesjay Green Limited

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Green Hydrogen Geothermal

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address