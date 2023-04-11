This SNI release was published using machine translation.

Faced with the announcement of the signing of a purchase-sale contract between China Southern Power Grid and the ENEL group for its participation in Peru, the National Society of Industries (SNI) expresses its concern about a situation that would represent a concentration in the distribution of electricity in Lima and states the following:

In 2020, Luz del Sur was sold to the China Three Gorges Corporation group, a Chinese state-owned company, and now in 2023, the Guangzhou-based China Southern Power Grid company, also a Chinese state-owned company, has signed a contract to purchase-sale with ENEL which, if approved, would lead to a concentration of 100% of the electricity distribution market in Lima in the hands of the People's Republic of China.

This acquisition, according to Peruvian legislation, is subject to the approval of INDECOPI, which must analyze all the edges that implies that two companies owned by the same foreign state concentrate the operation of such an important service for domestic and industrial consumers as It is electrical distribution, in one of the strategic spaces of greatest relevance for the economic development of the country. It is not about the generation of a "monopoly" in private hands, but about the "creation of a monopoly" in the ownership of the distribution of electrical energy in the hands of a foreign power.

The National Society of Industries calls on the Peruvian State, beyond technical considerations, to have sufficient vision to understand and, consequently, act in a situation that could expose consumers to paying excessive prices for electricity, as a consequence of the absence of competition.

The concentration of ownership in a given market should be a matter of concern for every citizen. Even more so if it is a non-tradable strategic asset, in the most concentrated demographic space in the country and with the highest incidence due to the economic activities that it brings together, such as electricity distribution in Lima.