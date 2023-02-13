VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill results from 19 new holes targeting the Copala structure at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The reported results represent both step-out and infill drilling, effectively expanding the Copala mineralized footprint beyond the 2023 updated resource boundary as well as further demonstrating high-grade precious metal continuity within the Copala resource wireframe.

CS-22-225 returned 892 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 6.00 metres true width (mTW) (648 g/t silver and 4.29 g/t gold) Including 2,271 g/t AgEq over 1.21 mTW (1,680 g/t silver and 10.50 g/t gold) And 1,000 g/t AgEq over 1.45 mTW (756 g/t silver and 4.40 g/t gold)





(648 g/t silver and 4.29 g/t gold) CS-22-220 returned 1,920 g/t AgEq over 2.50 mTW (1,673 g/t silver and 5.39 g/t gold) Including 7,505 g/t AgEq over 0.44 mTW (6,400 g/t silver and 23.00 g/t gold)





(1,673 g/t silver and 5.39 g/t gold) CS-22-235 returned 1,039 g/t AgEq over 4.61 mTW (453 g/t silver and 9.16 g/t gold) Including 1,611 g/t AgEq over 0.90 mTW (502 g/t silver and 16.95 g/t gold) And 1,439 g/t AgEq over 0.90 mTW (353 g/t silver and 16.45 g/t gold)





(453 g/t silver and 9.16 g/t gold) CS-22-229 returned 1,338 g/t AgEq over 2.90 mTW (1,010 g/t silver and 5.91 g/t gold) Including 1,540 g/t AgEq over 0.74 mTW (1,215 g/t silver and 6.07 g/t gold) And 2,282 g/t AgEq over 0.87 mTW (1,655 g/t silver and 11.00 g/t gold)

(1,010 g/t silver and 5.91 g/t gold)

"Today's results continue to de-risk Copala with tightly spaced infill drilling, while incremental step-outs, beyond the recently announced updated mineral resource estimate, highlight the significant expansion/discovery potential remaining in the district," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "We currently have three of our seven drill rigs targeting the Copala structure, which given its broad widths (avg 10 metres) and high silver and gold grades continues to be a primary focus for potential resource growth in the near-term. Additionally, we're very excited about the prospectivity of an uplifted block to the east of Copala, which based on new interpretations, could host Copala type mineralization at shallow elevations, close to surface. Moving forward, as part of our fully-funded, 90,000 metre 2023 drill program, we will continue to expand the mineralized footprint at Copala and test the possibility of an uplifted block, in the coming months."

The Copala Structure is located in the western portion of the Panuco district ~800m to the east of the Napoleon structure. Copala hosts Indicated Resources of 51.1 Moz AgEq at 516 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 55.4 Moz AgEq at 617 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick. Interpretations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~52° in the southern sector).

Drilling at Copala has now traced mineralization along approximately 1,100 metres of strike length and approximately 400 metres down dip. High-grade silver-gold mineralization remains open laterally to the north and southeast, as well as down dip to the east. The recently completed infill-drilling program consisted of 25 holes drilled at 25 metre centers designed to assess grade continuity and to provide sample material for future metallurgical tests. Infill-holes CS-22-221, CS-22-222, CS-22-224, CS-22-226, CS-22-229, CS-22-230 and CS-22-235, reported today, have confirmed strong continuity of structures and high-grades at tighter drill spacing. Additionally, step-out holes CS-22-220 and CS-22-225 have expanded the Copala structure's high-grade footprint to the southeast and east, respectively.

Previously reported drillholes CS-22-202, CS-22-207 and CS-22-219, indicate an uplifted block of basement metasediments in fault-contact with andesites and diorite (see figures 2 and 4) on the east side of Copala. New interpretations suggest between ~300 to 350m of vertical displacement by the fault. This information, in conjunction with ongoing data collection, is being used to define a target elevation for Copala type mineralization on the footwall side (east) of the fault. An uplifted block to the east of the current Copala resource has the potential to host Copala type mineralization at a shallower elevation, closer to surface. Vizsla plans to test this hypothesis with drillholes collared on the footwall side of the fault during Q1 2023.

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for the new splay vein at the foot wall of Copala.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True width Ag Au AgEq (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) CS-22-220 515.10 516.25 1.15 0.91 526 4.22 774 CS-22-220 560.20 563.35 3.15 2.50 1,673 5.39 1,920 Includes 561.85 562.40 0.55 0.44 6,400 23.00 7,505 CS-22-221 106.40 110.80 4.40 3.35 428 3.64 643 Includes 108.00 109.50 1.50 1.14 912 7.96 1,385 CS-22-222 131.90 135.00 3.10 2.40 288 1.73 385 Includes 132.75 133.75 1.00 0.77 697 4.44 948 CS-22-223 No Significant Results CS-22-224 190.50 212.60 22.10 13.70 270 1.48 351 Includes 191.65 193.60 1.95 1.21 553 2.94 713 Includes 205.60 208.10 2.50 1.55 846 3.96 1,054 CS-22-225 517.50 523.70 6.20 6.00 648 4.29 892 Includes 519.25 520.50 1.25 1.21 1,680 10.50 2,271 Includes 520.50 522.00 1.50 1.45 756 4.40 1,000 CS-22-226 No Significant Results CS-22-226 236.20 244.65 8.45 7.11 66 0.44 92 Includes 236.20 237.05 0.85 0.71 123 0.92 177 Includes 243.55 244.65 1.10 0.93 163 1.01 219 CS-22-227 No Significant Results CS-22-228 141.40 143.00 1.60 1.60 97 0.44 120 CS-22-228 203.00 206.00 3.00 3.00 247 2.17 376 Includes 204.50 206.00 1.50 1.50 433 3.83 661 CS-22-229 242.65 246.00 3.35 2.90 1,010 5.91 1,338 Includes 242.65 244.50 1.85 1.60 1,453 8.73 1,941 CS-22-230 276.00 280.85 4.85 2.92 176 1.06 236 Includes 277.00 278.00 1.00 0.60 357 2.30 487 CS-22-230 288.20 298.50 10.30 6.20 242 1.15 302 CS-22-231 542.00 544.30 2.30 2.00 116 0.40 135 CS-22-232 475.50 477.00 1.50 1.45 175 1.09 236 CS-22-232 549.90 550.70 0.80 0.77 533 2.40 657 Includes 550.30 550.70 0.40 0.39 926 4.12 1,139 CS-22-233 No Significant Results CS-22-234 74.35 75.55 1.20 0.95 67 0.76 114 CS-22-235 126.00 133.65 7.65 4.61 453 9.16 1,039 Includes 126.00 129.00 3.00 1.81 428 16.70 1,525 Includes 130.75 133.25 2.50 1.51 764 7.51 1,217 CS-22-236 No Significant Results CS-22-237 No Significant Results CS-22-237 571.40 577.60 6.20 5.56 161 0.38 175 Includes 576.55 577.60 1.05 0.94 513 1.20 558 CS-22-238 152.00 160.50 8.50 6.00 176 1.12 239 Includes 158.60 159.45 0.85 0.60 566 4.40 823

Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 93% for silver and 90% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Napoleon vein (see press release dated February 17, 2022).

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CS-22-220 405,084 2,586,574 700 305.7 -61.1 659.4 CS-22-221 404,630 2,586,861 564 270.3 -89.7 261.3 CS-22-222 404,656 2,586,860 570 270.3 -89.7 267.0 CS-22-223 404,643 2,587,058 557 265.0 -64.0 543.0 CS-22-224 404,686 2,586,857 580 270.3 -87.7 252.0 CS-22-225 405,072 2,586,950 641 295.8 -48.8 661.5 CS-22-226 404,705 2,586,856 591 270.3 -85.7 340.5 CS-22-227 405,084 2,586,574 700 282.9 -49.3 714.0 CS-22-228 404,643 2,587,058 557 252.6 -67.1 668.0 CS-22-229 404,726 2,586,853 599 271.7 -84.1 403.5 CS-22-230 404,744 2,586,876 615 281.5 -80.8 376.5 CS-22-231 405,072 2,586,950 641 285.8 -52.8 610.5 CS-22-232 405,083 2,586,570 697 270.0 -52.1 667.5 CS-22-233 404,702 2,586,663 619 254.6 -58.2 231.0 CS-22-234 404,630 2,586,835 556 270.2 -89.7 262.5 CS-22-235 404,655 2,586,835 565 269.6 -87.0 325.5 CS-22-236 405,072 2,586,950 641 296.2 -54.2 591.0 CS-22-237 405,084 2,586,574 700 277.3 -52.3 652.5 CS-22-238 404,680 2,586,834 570 256.0 -85.2 322.0

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,761-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Panuco Project with the updated Mineral Resource Estimate is being prepared and expected to be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of our recent Mineral Resource Update published on January 24, 2023.

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including plans for resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.