Mexico
Press Release

With the presidential decree so that public works are declared of national security, the constitution is violated, opacity gains and the rights of citizens are endangered: COPARMEX

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address