YPF of Argentina and YPFB partner to drill Charagua X-1 for more than 1 TCF of gas
This YPFB release was published using machine translation.
La Paz, April 3 (AN-YPFB). – YPF of Argentina associates with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) to drill the Charagua X-1 well at the end of this year, a project whose potential is over 1 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas and which will require the investment of USD 50 million in a first stage, announced today the executive president of the state oil company, Armin Dorgathen Tapia.
“It is an important milestone because we see new companies entering the country. YPF will carry out its first operation with YPFB and as sister companies we are contributing as partners in this investment of Charagua X-1 so that it develops in the best possible way. At the end of this year, the Charagua X-1 will be drilling," said the executive of the state oil company, during an interview with Bolivia TV.
Dorgathen specified that it is very important to continue working in the upstream, which is the exploration and production of gas and liquids. "We started with a contract signed in the Charagua area with two companies YPF Argentina and our subsidiary YPFB Chaco in search of natural gas reservoirs," he added.
He explained that the reactivation work carried out by the company attracted investment and interest from international companies such as Canacol, YPF and Vintage, which invest in the country. “It is important to achieve the rehabilitation of the upstream and look for fields of more than 1TCF, that is, large fields,” he said.
Among the projects of greatest magnitude in its production, he referred to Astillero, located in Tarija, and Charagua, as already indicated, located in Santa Cruz.
“The investments made by either YPF or our subsidiary company bring employment, development to the area and generate greater economic movement. Any oil project that is carried out has great benefits for the population.”
YPF (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales SA) is an Argentine energy company dedicated to the exploration, exploitation, distillation, distribution and production of electricity, gas, oil and hydrocarbon derivatives, in addition to the sale of fuels, lubricants, fertilizers, plastics and other industry related products. The company has a mixed corporate composition, in which the Argentine State owns 51% of the shares.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Compass and Totalenergies express interest in trading Bolivian gas in Brazil
Compass and Totalenergies express interest in trading Bolivian gas in Brazil
Andean energy procurement watch
Bolivia relaunches a solar consultancy call and work on a green hydrogen roadmap for Peru is due to begin this year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sauce Mayu area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Abapó prospect
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Incahuasi-Cochabamba gas pipeline (GIC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Gran Chaco Liquids Separation Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Río Grande natural gas liquids separation plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Juana Azurduy Integration Pipeline (GIJA) Phase II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Juana Azurduy Integration Pipeline (GIJA) (In Operation)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Carrasco- Cochabamba Pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Villamontes-Tarija Gas Pipeline Expansion (GVT)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Expansion Of The Altiplano Natural Gas Pipeline (GAA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Seacrest Capital Group
- Company: Morelos O&M, S.A.P.I. de C.V
- Company: Gasoducto de Morelos SAPI de CV
- Company: Ranhill Worley
- Company: Ranhill Utilities Berhad (Ranhill)
- Company: DOF Subsea Brasil Serviços Ltda (DOF Subsea Brasil Serviços)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Seacrest Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda. (Seacrest Petróleo)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Covia Holdings LLC (Covia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nemak)