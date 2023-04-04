This YPFB release was published using machine translation.

La Paz, April 3 (AN-YPFB). – YPF of Argentina associates with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) to drill the Charagua X-1 well at the end of this year, a project whose potential is over 1 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas and which will require the investment of USD 50 million in a first stage, announced today the executive president of the state oil company, Armin Dorgathen Tapia.

“It is an important milestone because we see new companies entering the country. YPF will carry out its first operation with YPFB and as sister companies we are contributing as partners in this investment of Charagua X-1 so that it develops in the best possible way. At the end of this year, the Charagua X-1 will be drilling," said the executive of the state oil company, during an interview with Bolivia TV.

Dorgathen specified that it is very important to continue working in the upstream, which is the exploration and production of gas and liquids. "We started with a contract signed in the Charagua area with two companies YPF Argentina and our subsidiary YPFB Chaco in search of natural gas reservoirs," he added.

He explained that the reactivation work carried out by the company attracted investment and interest from international companies such as Canacol, YPF and Vintage, which invest in the country. “It is important to achieve the rehabilitation of the upstream and look for fields of more than 1TCF, that is, large fields,” he said.

Among the projects of greatest magnitude in its production, he referred to Astillero, located in Tarija, and Charagua, as already indicated, located in Santa Cruz.

“The investments made by either YPF or our subsidiary company bring employment, development to the area and generate greater economic movement. Any oil project that is carried out has great benefits for the population.”

YPF (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales SA) is an Argentine energy company dedicated to the exploration, exploitation, distillation, distribution and production of electricity, gas, oil and hydrocarbon derivatives, in addition to the sale of fuels, lubricants, fertilizers, plastics and other industry related products. The company has a mixed corporate composition, in which the Argentine State owns 51% of the shares.