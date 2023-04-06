YPF Tecnología to provide hydrocarbon laboratory analysis services in Bolivia
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
YPFB statement
Santa Cruz, April 6, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- The Argentine company YPF Tecnología (Y-TEC) will provide laboratory analysis services, samples and well testing in Bolivia, the vice president of Administration, Contracts and Inspection of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Enzo Michel, announced on Thursday.
"Product of the intense activity of projects related to exploration and exploitation that are carried out in Bolivia, Y-TEC arrives in the country as an important player in the hydrocarbon sector," said Michel.
The delegations of both companies participated in technical work groups that addressed the potential of the exploration and exploitation prospects currently underway, as well as the benefits of future projects.
The executives involved in the upstream of both the parent company and the subsidiary companies that make up YPFB Corporación also participated in the technical roundtables held between March 30 and 31.
The most important research and development company for the energy industry in Argentina will contribute to the control of the quality of the hydrocarbons produced, transported and sold to the internal and external markets.
The equipment used in the laboratories of the state oil company have calibration certificates, control charts, validation of methods and conditions that guarantee the reliability of the results.
Y-TEC represents a unique innovative model in South America, as it unifies the operational experience of YPF and the scientific capital of the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET). Y-TEC is made up of a majority stake by YPF, the largest energy company in the neighboring country, and CONICET, the main organization for the promotion of technology research in the neighboring country.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
YPFB invoices more than $160 million for the sale of urea in the first semester
YPFB invoices more than $160 million for the sale of urea in the first semester
YPFB will provide raw material for the future "Cochabamba Granulated Fertilizer Plant"
YPFB will provide raw material for the future "Cochabamba Granulated Fertilizer Plant"
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Plant for Vegetable Oils Hydrotreatment (HVO, Renewable Diesel)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Block Azero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: La Guardia area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Astillero Area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Vitiacua Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Huacareta area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: GTL Plant Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Aguaragüe Norte area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: San Telmo area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block Churumas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos S.A. (YPFB)
-
Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) is a Bolivian state-run company engaged in oil and gas, and derivatives exploration, production, refining, transportation and...
- Company: YPFB Transporte S.A. (YPFB Transporte)
-
YPFB Transporte, formerly Transredes S.A., is a subsidiary of Bolivia's state hydrocarbons company YPFB. It is engaged in the transport of oil and gas in Bolivia, Brazil, Argent...
- Company: XR-Geomap
- Company: Empresa Petrolera YPFB Chaco S.A. (YPFB Chaco)
-
YPFB Chaco, formerly Empresa Petrolera Chaco, is a Bolivian hydrocarbons exploration and production company controlled by state company YPFB. Its assets include one block and 21...
- Company: Tecna Bolivia, S.A. (Tecna Bolivia)
-
Tecna Bolivia is the local branch of Argentina's Tecna which provides EPC services for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and biofuels industries. Tecna is part of Spain's energy,...
- Company: Petrobras Bolivia S.A. (Petrobras Bolivia)
-
Petrobras Bolivia, a direct subsidiary of Petrobras Argentina S.A., engages in hydrocarbon exploration, production and marketing operations. Incorporated in 1996, the company cu...
- Company: Inesco S.A. (Inesco)
- Company: TSK Bolivia
- Company: Shell Bolivia
-
BG Bolivia, the local unit of UK gas company BG Group, has interests in six exploration and exploitation licenses in the country, including an interest in two gas condensate fie...