This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

YPFB statement

Santa Cruz, April 6, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- The Argentine company YPF Tecnología (Y-TEC) will provide laboratory analysis services, samples and well testing in Bolivia, the vice president of Administration, Contracts and Inspection of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Enzo Michel, announced on Thursday.

"Product of the intense activity of projects related to exploration and exploitation that are carried out in Bolivia, Y-TEC arrives in the country as an important player in the hydrocarbon sector," said Michel.

The delegations of both companies participated in technical work groups that addressed the potential of the exploration and exploitation prospects currently underway, as well as the benefits of future projects.

The executives involved in the upstream of both the parent company and the subsidiary companies that make up YPFB Corporación also participated in the technical roundtables held between March 30 and 31.

The most important research and development company for the energy industry in Argentina will contribute to the control of the quality of the hydrocarbons produced, transported and sold to the internal and external markets.

The equipment used in the laboratories of the state oil company have calibration certificates, control charts, validation of methods and conditions that guarantee the reliability of the results.

Y-TEC represents a unique innovative model in South America, as it unifies the operational experience of YPF and the scientific capital of the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET). Y-TEC is made up of a majority stake by YPF, the largest energy company in the neighboring country, and CONICET, the main organization for the promotion of technology research in the neighboring country.