YPFB exceeded expectations for the sale of urea to the domestic market and projects 40 thousand tons until the end of the year

Bnamericas Published: Monday, October 18, 2021
YPFB exceeded expectations for the sale of urea to the domestic market and projects 40 thousand tons until the end of the year

This YPFB release was published using machine translation.

Santa Cruz, October 17, 2021 (AN-YPFB). - Expectations for the sale of urea to the domestic market were widely exceeded until mid-October, so that until the end of the year, between sales intentions and those completed, it is projected to be around 40 thousand tons of the fertilizer; the initial expectation was around 25 thousand until the end of the year, reported Gabriela Delgadillo, Manager of Derivative and Industrialized Products of the Bolivian oil company.

In two days of the Vidas Fair, 300 tons of urea destined exclusively to small producers were sold, through the Vidas Promo, a promotion that allowed the product to be accommodated at an affordable price of US $ 510 per ton, which was valued by farmers from the north, such as Juan Franco, who bought the fertilizer during the fair, or Joel Colque, a potato, wheat and barley producer who came to Santa Cruz from Potosí.

Delgadillo added that, in addition, a database of people and companies interested in acquiring urea produced by the Bolivian state oil company was developed for export to the markets of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

In this 17 version of the Life Fair, the small producer had the possibility of acquiring urea from a bag, at a factory price, to meet the objective of the state oil company of providing support to small producers who usually do not have the possibility of buying urea under these conditions, especially in terms of purchase volume. At the Bulo Bulo plant, the minimum sales volume is 25 tons.

YPFB participated for the seventh consecutive year in the Vida Fair, the most relevant platform for national agriculture. This fair space, which brings together the most important companies in the sector, has once again made it possible to establish direct contact with the public at the stand, where general information was provided. Likewise, the visitors were able to verify in situ, the advantages of the application of urea in different crops applied in the demonstration plots.

Results of an audit into the embattled petrochemical complex are expected within three months.

The UFN-III project, currently under construction in Mato Grosso do Sul state, is expected to produce up to 3,600t/d of urea and 2,200t/d of ammonia. 

  • Company: Insumos Bolivia
  • Insumos Bolivia is a decentralized public institution created in 2008 in La Paz to contribute to the strengthening of national policies on food security, reduce monopolies and p...
  • Company: Ferrostaal Bolivia Ltda.  (Ferrostaal Bolivia)
  • Ferrostaal Bolivia Ltda. is a subsidiary of the German firm Ferrostaal GmbH. Its main line of business includes providing equipment, services, solutions and products for the gra...
  • Company: TR TEC LTDA.  (Tecnicas Reunidas Bolivia)
  • Técnicas Reunidas TEC Ltda. is the Bolivian unit of Spanish engineering and construction company Técnicas Reunidas S.A., and is engaged in construction of industrial plants and ...
  • Company: Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de La Paz
  • The Autonomous Department of La Paz Government (GADLP) is a government body that develops and carries out investment projects in the Bolivian department of La Paz. Among its man...

