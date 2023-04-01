This YPFB release was published using machine translation.

Santa Cruz, April 1, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- With an investment of approximately USD 67 million, YPFB Chaco SA, a subsidiary of YPFB Corporación, began exploratory drilling of the Shipyard Well X1 (AST-X1), to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of the Huamampampa, Icla and Santa Rosa Formations in the Tarija Shipyard-Dome Structure, informed the president of the state oil company, Armin Dorgathen Tapia.

“With the objective of increasing and replenishing our gas reserves, we are exploring the presence of hydrocarbons in these deep formations. On March 24 of this year, the drilling stage of this well began, which is expected to last 374 days," said Dorgathen Tapia.

The operator of the exploratory prospect is in charge of the Oil Services Contract for the Astillero Exploration Area, where a potential in-situ gas resource of 2 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) and a recoverable volume of 1 TCF are visualized.

In the initial exploration period, the AST-X1 well is expected to reach a depth of 6,200 meters within 374 days. If the AST-X1 project comes out positive, it would confirm the presence of hydrocarbons in the Tarija Shipyard-Domo structure for a subsequent delimitation of the extension of the structure, with the drilling of delimiting wells and subsequent development.

The AST-X1 project contemplates exploratory prospecting activities in three phases over the next seven years in the area deployed in a Traditional Hydrocarbon Zone, located in the Arce and Gran Chaco provinces of the department of Tarija.

The activities of the project that are part of the Upstream Reactivation Plan (PRU) that YPFB faces, were executed in strict adherence to current environmental regulations in coordination with local authorities, the Directorate of the Tariquía National Flora and Fauna Reserve and local authorities. competent environmental

The socio-environmental policies faced by the state oil company contribute to the development of the communities that are part of the area of influence of the operations of the Shipyard Area projects.

Exploration is a priority activity in the hydrocarbon chain for the state oil company and its subsidiary YPFB Chaco, which has a plan that contemplates the execution of a deep prospect that represents a new exploratory opportunity.