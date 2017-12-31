Mexico's pipeline construction program and the transparency of its auction processes are the greatest legacies of the reform, according to the country's energy minister.
The strike at the world's largest copper mine could start as soon as February 6.
Sedapal, the country's largest state water company, said it will build three new potable water treatment plants in capital Lima.
Tender also underway to supervise large-scale hydroelectric project.
New copper and precious metals operations boosted mining output last year, although mining's contribution to GDP slowed in December.
The US steelmaker could relocate the planned US$270mn galvanized plant out of Mexico depending on US President Donald Trump's trade policy, CEO John Ferriola says, in comments contrasting with those of JV partner JFE Holdings.
The company, which operates worldwide, has four plants in Brazil.
Corsan, which serves Rio Grande do Sul state, is seeking contractors to carry out pipeline-laying and site preparation work.
The nation's industrial production showed its third consecutive annual decline and the second most intense drop since 2015.
The projects include the construction of road and social infrastructure in different districts of the province.
The latest central bank survey saw forecasts for inflation rise sharply, in addition to projecting a weaker peso and slightly slower GDP growth as the macroeconomic picture is impacted by higher fuel prices and the Trump presidency.
The company hired six new commercial managers to support its projected growth.
Change: in LNG terminal Penco Lirquén (ex GNL Octopus)
Change: in El Campesino combined-cycle plant
Canadian company looks to reverse natural reservoir declines.
The opposition has rejected the 21-point agreement presented by Unasur to help reduce political turmoil in the troubled nation and called on the public to intensify protests after a three-month truce.
The head of power cogeneration association Cogen tells BNamericas why he's bullish on sugarcane biomass this year.
With high-level Mexican officials already beginning talks with US counterparts on trade, immigration and security, US President Donald Trump was preparing an executive order to begin construction of his signature border wall.
Canada's Santacruz Silver is eyeing significant production growth at its Veta Grande mine in Mexico, which benefits from some very high grade, wide veins and proximity to the Rosario mine, CEO Arturo Préstamo says in a BNamericas interview.
ICT research firms like Gartner point out that tools for analyzing big data have been a top priority...
BNamericas talked to Eduardo Recinos, an insurance expert at Fitch Ratings, about trends in the Costa Rican insurance market.
The search for a replacement for Teori Zavascki is now on, with President Michel Temer making the final decision as to who will take his place at the helm of the corruption investigation.
The head of Brazil's natural gas distributors association, Augusto Salomon, spoke to BNamericas about industry expectations for 2017.
Brazil's state-run post office Correios is about to launch a a mobile network virtual operator (MVNO) and BNamericas talked to a high-ranking company executive about the initiative.
The moment has arrived. US President Donald Trump spoke extensively during his campaign about policy...
As Trump takes on the US presidency, Mexico is gearing up for a diplomatic morass in coming trade negotiations, as a novel US tax on its imports gains sway in congress.
BNamericas takes a look at the performance of telco AT&T in Mexico and the effect its entry has had on the domestic mobile market.
Despite a global shortage of attractive deposits of the metal, Mexico boasts a string of silver projects with internal rates of return of 20%-plus at US$18/oz.
Local energy industry representative talks about the country's electricity strengths and shortfalls.
Despite all the analysis and projections, the truth is no one has much idea what Donald Trump intends to do after he is sworn into office this Friday.
BNamericas talked to state water utility Cesan president, Pablo Andreão, about the company's plans to reach universal sewage collection and treatment coverage in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo.
