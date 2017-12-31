A look at the top stories across the region this week in the oil and gas sector.
The Mexican silver-gold mine is First Majestic Silver's top producer and has dramatically lowered costs for the company since its acquisition.
Minera Escondida requested mediation from the government to try to avoid a strike by its 2,500-strong workforce.
Days after suspending the startup of the US$520mn Chinchero airport project, the government ignored congressional opposition and held a ceremony to lay a cornerstone for the project.
Fixed line accesses have stabilized in recent years due to a drop in termination rates and diversified packages on offer. Mobile telephony has seen subscribers on the move boosted by more competition, encouraging customers to use number portability.
A senior executive of the Norwegian firm talks about what it needs to do to succeed in the deepwater fields it was awarded in Mexico's latest auction.
Net income for Mexican banks saw solid expansion in 2016, backed by double-digit growth in credit.
Sierra Oil & Gas chief Ivan Sandrea Silva says Brazil, Kazakhstan and Russia will also contribute.
Independent driller strikes light oil in the Llanos basin.
Junior operator filed environmental documents for the project in 2013.
Once the 20 contracts are awarded, around 85% of the total funds required for the new Mexico City airport will have been committed.
The US president's protectionist and anti-Mexico stance contrasts sharply with investor sentiment, according to a Carlyle Group executive.
CFE head Jaime Hernández Martínez says plan calls for about US$12bn in public and private funds to be invested in new energy infrastructure, mainly power stations.
Rural electrification project to resume, PPA inked and permitting update.
The park will be built in Oruro department at over 3,700m above sea level.
The link would be the country's fourth and run along the Caribbean coastline, connecting provinces Bocas del Toro and Colón.
National water authority Conagua has implemented various initiatives to provide technical and administrative training to officials at municipal water operators to improve their management capacity.
Production cuts in place since October 2015 are behind the expected lower output of copper and zinc.
Pemex's lack of budget autonomy and the Mexican oil fund's failure to invest resources in infrastructure and R&D are two flaws of an otherwise successful energy reform, according to a former CEO of the state-owned oil company.
The opposition has rejected the 21-point agreement presented by Unasur to help reduce political turmoil in the troubled nation and called on the public to intensify protests after a three-month truce.
The head of power cogeneration association Cogen tells BNamericas why he's bullish on sugarcane biomass this year.
With high-level Mexican officials already beginning talks with US counterparts on trade, immigration and security, US President Donald Trump was preparing an executive order to begin construction of his signature border wall.
Canada's Santacruz Silver is eyeing significant production growth at its Veta Grande mine in Mexico, which benefits from some very high grade, wide veins and proximity to the Rosario mine, CEO Arturo Préstamo says in a BNamericas interview.
ICT research firms like Gartner point out that tools for analyzing big data have been a top priority...
BNamericas talked to Eduardo Recinos, an insurance expert at Fitch Ratings, about trends in the Costa Rican insurance market.
The search for a replacement for Teori Zavascki is now on, with President Michel Temer making the final decision as to who will take his place at the helm of the corruption investigation.
The head of Brazil's natural gas distributors association, Augusto Salomon, spoke to BNamericas about industry expectations for 2017.
Brazil's state-run post office Correios is about to launch a a mobile network virtual operator (MVNO) and BNamericas talked to a high-ranking company executive about the initiative.
The moment has arrived. US President Donald Trump spoke extensively during his campaign about policy...
As Trump takes on the US presidency, Mexico is gearing up for a diplomatic morass in coming trade negotiations, as a novel US tax on its imports gains sway in congress.
BNamericas takes a look at the performance of telco AT&T in Mexico and the effect its entry has had on the domestic mobile market.
Despite a global shortage of attractive deposits of the metal, Mexico boasts a string of silver projects with internal rates of return of 20%-plus at US$18/oz.
Local energy industry representative talks about the country's electricity strengths and shortfalls.
Despite all the analysis and projections, the truth is no one has much idea what Donald Trump intends to do after he is sworn into office this Friday.
BNamericas talked to state water utility Cesan president, Pablo Andreão, about the company's plans to reach universal sewage collection and treatment coverage in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo.