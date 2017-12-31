The contract entails the construction of the future Mexico City airport's terminal building, which will be built in an X shape and cover 743,000m2 on four levels.
The drilling program will span three countries and is designed to boost full-year hydrocarbon output by 20-25%.
The document was signed by Mexico's energy minister Pedro Joaquín Coldwell and US energy secretary Ernest Moniz, among others.
Authorities give environmental nod to three mining-related initiatives requiring US$4.8bn in investment.
The hotspots are located the Plaza de la Revolución district in Havana.
The year-end expectation for Brazil's 2017 benchmark interest rate was also unchanged in the central bank's forecast survey.
Sedapal, Peru's largest water utility, finished the US$120mn Ciudad Pachacútec project, bringing potable water and sewerage services to an impoverished area on Lima's outskirts after a 30-year wait.
In its most recent business plan, Brazil's Petrobras reduced by more than 70% investments in fuel logistics infrastructure. Sergio Bandeira de Mello, president of the country's LPG distributors' association, spoke to BNamericas about how distributors are dealing with the change in scenario.
Output at the El Limón-Guajes gold mine will rise dramatically this year as the operation hits its 14,000t/d capacity, with costs set to fall in 2018 as a SART plant comes on stream, Torex Gold CEO Fred Stanford says in a BNamericas interview.
The London-listed company said the Platanillo-24 well was drilled to a total depth ahead of time and under budget.
The interchanges built on Mexico's Mérida beltway are expected to benefit over 600,000 people.
Spain's Ibereólica was one of the main winners in Chile's latest national energy auction for power distributors.
Banking clients are still waiting for recent cuts to the key interest rates to bring down funding costs in Latin America's largest economy.
In what has been a roller-coaster year for the global mining industry, Codelco CEO Nelson Pizarro proves that a bit of tough love can help revamp Chile's mining treasure.
BNamericas talked with Manolo Atala, COO of Mexican app developer Pulpomatic, about the advantages of using a technological platform to manage vehicle fleets.
2016 was an important year for the new Mexico City international airport. Most of the contracts for the first stage of its construction were awarded and GACM, its operator, found innovative financing options for the project. BNamericas looks at some of the project's more significant developments.
This year's Oil & Gas Survey is clear evidence that 2017 is expected to see a change in fortunes...
Early in 2016, droughts pummeled Latin America's hydro-dependent grids. Political and economic crise...
Our annual Infrastructure Survey offers a picture of the state of the sector and expectations for 20...
BNamericas looks at a game changer of a year for the local telecom industry.
BNamericas spoke to GE Chile Chief Executive Julio Friedmann about what to expect from a national energy auction scheduled for January 2017.
The country imposed four new antidumping duties on steel imports in 2016, up from two the previous year, and extended a string of existing tariffs.
The following is a list of tenders for airport, port, highway, railway and waterworks concessions expected to take place in 2017.
While 2016 has been a year in which populism has gained ground in certain respects, and globalization has become something of a dirty word, the two concepts should not be seen as binaries.
With a more optimistic outlook for metal prices, financing and spending, respondents to BNamericas' ...
Third quarter output was negatively impacted by Mineração Caraíba's decision to temporarily halt operations on cash restrictions problems.
Miners have put a string of mines and projects up for sale in Mexico in order to raise cash for core operations, to ease balance sheet pressure or reduce debt.
A controversial decree would allow Argentine media giant Clarín to offer 4G telephony, raising the ire of Telefónica and threatening President Mauricio Macri's plan to boost investments in the sector.
BNamericas spoke to Moody's banking analyst David Beattie about the positive and negative aspects of Scotiabank's growth strategy in Latin America.
Pre-salt rule changes have once again put Brazil on the radar of the world's largest oil and gas companies.
A string of new players began mining operations in Mexico in 2016, with others exiting the country, while new projects and expansions bore fruit for miners including Fresnillo and Southern Copper.
The head of LatAm equities at UBS Investment Bank explains how 'Trumponomics' will affect Latin America's second largest economy, and the opportunities available there to non-risk averse investors.
BNamericas takes a look at the debts of Brazil's top three steelmakers - Gerdau, Usiminas and CSN - at the end of the third quarter.