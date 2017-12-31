Steve Hanson, director of Tonalli Energía, says the company is hoping to participate in Mexico's second onshore auction later this year, as it prepares to drill at the Tecolutla field it was awarded in 2016.
Environmental updates for planned transmission and generation works.
WOM has seen the largest net gain since the start of the system, while Entel has been the main loser.
The forecast for the country's 2017 GDP remained unchanged.
Industry representative tells BNamericas what he thinks authorities and stakeholders should target.
The fiscal and energy reforms that were undertaken at the beginning of the current administration have resulted in more financing for the country's infra projects, says the finance ministry.
The latest news from junior mining companies operating in Chile and Peru.
The US$59.5mn project will be located in León, Nicaragua's second largest city.
New milestone in ALWA photovoltaic solar plant
The PPP project linking Brasília and Goiânia has been on hold since the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.
Peru's long overdue Chinchero airport project now has a start-up date.
As part of a revamp to growth acceleration plan PAC, Rio de Janeiro's Santos Dumont and São Paulo's Congonhas could be concessioned to private operators.
The projects account for 28% of the 1.1GW capacity awarded through the energy auction.
Chilean copper mine exceeds guidance in 2016, with output highest in the final quarter.
The sensors have a wide array of industrial applications in the energy and beverage industries.
Valério Murta, VP of products and solutions at MasterCard Brasil, speaks to BNamericas about its latest authentication technology and what the company's plans are for solutions based on heartbeats and irises.
BNamericas talked to the heads of technology at Codelco, Petrobras, Suzano and Porto Seguro to hear about their priorities for this year.
BNamericas spoke to Carlos Nava, country manager of power control solutions supplier DEIF, about the benefits of digitalizing power generation management and the opportunities his company is identifying in Mexico's electricity industry as solar power gains ground.
In its most recent business plan, Brazil's Petrobras reduced by more than 70% investments in fuel logistics infrastructure. Sergio Bandeira de Mello, president of the country's LPG distributors' association, spoke to BNamericas about how distributors are dealing with the change in scenario.
BNamericas picks 10 of Mexico's most promising mining projects to keep in your sights in 2017.
The key to understanding digital transformation is that the consumer has changed, Hitachi Data Systems CTO Hubert Yoshida tells BNamericas.
While optimism remains far from the levels seen in the years leading to 2014, expectations in Latin ...
The following is a list of tenders for airport, port, highway, railway and waterworks concessions expected to take place in 2017.
Latest official data show falling mining output in Mexico in 2016, but a number of mines and projects could lift production in the New Year.
In what has been a roller-coaster year for the global mining industry, Codelco CEO Nelson Pizarro proves that a bit of tough love can help revamp Chile's mining treasure.
BNamericas talked with Manolo Atala, COO of Mexican app developer Pulpomatic, about the advantages of using a technological platform to manage vehicle fleets.
2016 was an important year for the new Mexico City international airport. Most of the contracts for the first stage of its construction were awarded and GACM, its operator, found innovative financing options for the project. BNamericas looks at some of the project's more significant developments.
This year's Oil & Gas Survey is clear evidence that 2017 is expected to see a change in fortunes...
Early in 2016, droughts pummeled Latin America's hydro-dependent grids. Political and economic crise...
Our annual Infrastructure Survey offers a picture of the state of the sector and expectations for 20...
BNamericas looks at a game changer of a year for the local telecom industry.
BNamericas spoke to GE Chile Chief Executive Julio Friedmann about what to expect from a national energy auction scheduled for January 2017.
The country imposed four new antidumping duties on steel imports in 2016, up from two the previous year, and extended a string of existing tariffs.
