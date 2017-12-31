Trump asserts protectionist agenda in inaugural speech
News Mining Mexico

Torex Gold mulls acquisitions

Despite the ongoing ramp-up at the El Limón-Guajes mine and plans to develop the US$482mn Media Luna project in Mexico, the Canadian company could act "opportunistically" to snap up additional precious metals assets in the Americas, CEO Fred Stanford tells BNamericas.

GET FULL ACCESS TO BNAMERICAS SUBSCRIBER

ICT tender: Guyana seeks equipment for tech lab
Colombia's price tag for 100% power coverage
Brazil aluminum output creeps up in 2016
Junior corporate roundup: Lithium Americas, Rio Silver, Inca One, Alset
Peru pulls LNG supply project
Mexico SMEs lack adequate admin software, says Microsip
Mexican software developer turns to digital communities
Chile's EFE sells US$113mn of bonds
Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez, UTC to pay new Lava Jato fines
Load more Load more