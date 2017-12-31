ELECTION SNAPSHOT: Ecuadoran presidential candidates' energy proposals
Peru's Sedapal to add Lima water treatment plants
Bolivia solar supervision call draws 10 bids

GET FULL ACCESS TO BNAMERICAS SUBSCRIBER

Peru copper, silver, molybdenum boost 2016 mining output
Nucor casts doubt on Mexico steel plant
News Metals Mexico

Nucor casts doubt on Mexico steel plant

The US steelmaker could relocate the planned US$270mn galvanized plant out of Mexico depending on US President Donald Trump's trade policy, CEO John Ferriola says, in comments contrasting with those of JV partner JFE Holdings.

Arconic reports 4Q16, FY losses after split from Alcoa
Brazil water utility puts pipeline, site preparation contracts out to tender
Brazilian industrial output slumps in 2016
Load more Load more