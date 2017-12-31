Chief executive Paal Kibsgaard said pending supply shortfalls will drive upstream investment in markets such as Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil.
As Trump takes on the US presidency, Mexico is gearing up for a diplomatic morass in coming trade negotiations, as a novel US tax on its imports gains sway in congress. This special report looks at the potential outcomes of the Trump years in Mexico.
The plan is being developed by the local Managua government together with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Inter-American Development Bank.
Despite the ongoing ramp-up at the El Limón-Guajes mine and plans to develop the US$482mn Media Luna project in Mexico, the Canadian company could act "opportunistically" to snap up additional precious metals assets in the Americas, CEO Fred Stanford tells BNamericas.
A call for bids is expected to be issued by early 2018, according to the operator of the 14GW Itaipu hydroelectric plant on the Brazil-Paraguay border.
The tenders are for works in state capital São Paulo as well as the cities of Santa Isabel, Berueri and Carapicuiba.
The largest project is the US$1.4bn Veracruz port expansion.
The state copper giant, which holds lithium concessions in two salt flats, is seeking partners to develop the assets. The process will be handled by South Andes Capital and will run through February 3.
Gamesa has won a contract to supply Iberdrola with wind turbines in Mexico.
Brazil's state-run post office Correios is about to launch a a mobile network virtual operator (MVNO) and BNamericas talked to a high-ranking company executive about the initiative.
The tender is for the University of Guyana's Science and Technology Support Project (UGSTSP), an initiative partially funded by a loan from the International Development Association.
Bulk of investment would be for offgrid renewable energy solutions, which would account for 60% of the total.
The latest corporate news from junior mining companies operating in Argentina, Peru and Mexico.
Meanwhile, Sur Peruano gas pipeline project nears financial close deadline.
An appropriate solution for SMEs should have personalized assistance, last for several years and comply with the authorities' requirements, according to Mexican software developer Microsip.
Software developer Microsip has created a digital community to learn more about the way end users in administrative positions are using its products. The platform uses advanced analytics to collect information needed to improve products and services.
The funds will go towards the Santiago-Rancagua express line.
The engineering groups were part of a cartel providing services for state-run oil giant Petrobras.
Market observers see more benign inflation in 2017 and this will give room for the central bank to adopt a more expansive monetary policy.
Output at the El Limón-Guajes gold mine will rise dramatically this year as the operation hits its 14,000t/d capacity, with costs set to fall in 2018 as a SART plant comes on stream, Torex Gold CEO Fred Stanford says in a BNamericas interview.
In its most recent business plan, Brazil's Petrobras reduced by more than 70% investments in fuel logistics infrastructure. Sergio Bandeira de Mello, president of the country's LPG distributors' association, spoke to BNamericas about how distributors are dealing with the change in scenario.
Infrastructure projects in Mexico will face a difficult year as a result of federal spending cuts and an uncertain economic outlook. Nonetheless, the list of contracts to be awarded this year includes interesting PPP projects.
BNamericas spoke to Carlos Nava, country manager of power control solutions supplier DEIF, about the benefits of digitalizing power generation management and the opportunities his company is identifying in Mexico's electricity industry as solar power gains ground.
While a lack of viable silver projects globally is hampering investment, BNamericas looks at five of the region's largest undeveloped deposits, with combined total reserves and resources in excess of 2,500Moz.
Artificial intelligence will find valuable insights in the flood of data created by the Internet of Things that is driving digital transformation.
Peru miners may have had plenty of challenges last year, but it wasn't all bad news as prices eventually picked up and base metals are expected to continue gathering pace, according to one analyst.
Cristopher Vlavianos, CEO of Comerc Energia, tells BNamericas why Brazilian electricity consumers are moving en masse to the free market.
Valério Murta, VP of products and solutions at MasterCard Brasil, speaks to BNamericas about its latest authentication technology and what the company's plans are for solutions based on heartbeats and irises.
BNamericas talked to the heads of technology at Codelco, Petrobras, Suzano and Porto Seguro to hear about their priorities for this year.
BNamericas picks 10 of Mexico's most promising mining projects to keep in your sights in 2017.
The key to understanding digital transformation is that the consumer has changed, Hitachi Data Systems CTO Hubert Yoshida tells BNamericas.
