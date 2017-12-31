While optimism remains far from the levels seen in the years leading to 2014, expectations in Latin America's financial sector for 2017 are better than in the past two years. That is the main conclusi...
This year's Oil & Gas Survey is clear evidence that 2017 is expected to see a change in fortunes for companies in the sector. Prices should rise slightly along with spending, and many companies ar...
BNamericas spoke to GE Chile Chief Executive Julio Friedmann about what to expect from a national energy auction scheduled for January 2017.
Early in 2016, droughts pummeled Latin America's hydro-dependent grids. Political and economic crises then came to a head in two of the region's largest countries. The growth of electricity demand has...
Our annual Infrastructure Survey offers a picture of the state of the sector and expectations for 2017. It reveals the best investment destinations, the obstacles facing the sector, financing hurdles,...
BNamericas looks at a game-changer of a year for the local telecom industry.
The following is a list of tenders for airport, port, highway, railway and waterworks concessions expected to take place in 2017.
The plans include the concession of highway operations and basic water and sanitation services.
Local consortium to carry out studies for Nahueve 4MW multipurpose hydro project.
The environmental regulator filed charges against Candelaria in May 2015.
Colombia's national oil company says the proceeds will help it strengthen its balance sheet and drive growth.
The 10GW milestone came after operations began at wind farms totaling 72MW in Piauí and Rio Grande do Sul states.
BNamericas takes a looks ahead to the new year, when Mexico is scheduled to hold a supply auction, put a US$1.2bn transmission line out to tender and fire up new power stations.
Latest official data show falling mining output in Mexico in 2016, but a number of mines and projects could lift production in the New Year.
BNamericas talked with Manolo Atala, COO of Mexican app developer Pulpomatic, about the advantages of using a technological platform to manage vehicle fleets.
2016 was an important year for the new Mexico City international airport. Most of the contracts for the first stage of its construction were awarded and GACM, its operator, found innovative financing options for the project. BNamericas looks at some of the project's more significant developments.
The country imposed four new antidumping duties on steel imports in 2016, up from two the previous year, and extended a string of existing tariffs.
While 2016 has been a year in which populism has gained ground in certain respects, and globalization has become something of a dirty word, the two concepts should not be seen as binaries.
A string of new players began mining operations in Mexico in 2016, with others exiting the country, while new projects and expansions bore fruit for miners including Fresnillo and Southern Copper.
The head of LatAm equities at UBS Investment Bank explains how 'Trumponomics' will affect Latin America's second largest economy, and the opportunities available there to non-risk averse investors.
BNamericas looks at some of the key factors that will allow Chile's renewable energy boom to continue in 2017.
BNamericas takes a look at the debts of Brazil's top three steelmakers - Gerdau, Usiminas and CSN - at the end of the third quarter.
Brasilprev president Paulo Valle spoke with BNamericas about the positive impact of the pension reforms discussion on the private pension market and the company's digital future.
BNamericas spoke to Jan Camilo Garay, the Mexico country manager of health information platform 1Doc3, about the circumstances that drove the creation of the website and how it leverages on artificial intelligence and big data.
The construction giant and its subsidiary Braskem are accused of nearly US$790mn in bribes since 2001 in a dozen countries. BNamericas takes a look at some of the projects under suspicion.
A brief overview of the top tenders awarded for transportation and waterworks developments in Latin America in 2016.
A string of juniors are advancing gold projects in the country, home to Pueblo Viejo, which rates among the world's largest gold mines.
BNamericas spoke with a top executive at Lloyd's syndicate Probitas 1492 who recently completed its first year of business in Latin America.
The number of miners in Latin America whose silver sales account for more than half of revenue is falling as companies shift their focus to gold.
BNamericas speaks with a leading government official in the Dominican Republic's ambitious e-government program for 2012-2020.
In 2016, officials relied on public-private partnerships and concessions to finish planned projects and develop new ones.
An annual list of people who I feel most impacted the region in the past 12 months.
Scania will introduce in February a connectivity center in Santiago - the first in South America - that will enable the company to provide key performance data to clients.
Silver miners will continue to make up for a period of underinvestment in their operations in 2017, with exploration and M&A spending muted, Raymond James analyst Chris Thompson tells BNamericas.
The key to successful urban transit is reliability, efficiency and speed. But what mode of transport is actually the best?