A summary of Latin America's top oil sector news
Based on feasibility studies, the plan involves building landfill facilities to serve six cities.
The presidents of the US and Mexico agreed via telephone to silence public discussion of who will pay for a proposed border wall until it is resolved in private.
Experts urged caution on drawing too many conclusions about how effective VR could be used for treating complex psychological problems and that patients must apply their experiences in the virtual world to the real world.
Southern gas supply project nears completion, rates process advances for planned distribution concession and procurement plans revealed.
The announcement came as the mining and energy ministry launched the Reate revitalization program on Friday, which aims to reverse years of dwindling oil and gas output from mature onshore basins.
Finland-based engine manufacturer expects strong 2017 for its energy solutions division in emerging markets.
An M-payment contract between VeriTran and Chile's Banco Estado makes the state-owned bank the country's first to offer its customers a digital payment service exclusively using cell phones. Mobile payments can involve reductions of up to 10% in the associated cost of serving clients.
Spanish telecom giant Telefónica succeeded in halting Mexican tax authorities' efforts to collect 30bn pesos (US$1.4bn) in overdue taxes. However, the telco is now in negotiations with tax agency SAT regarding over 20 ongoing audits.
Prime Energía is developing a pipeline of backup thermal plants meant to stabilize the grid amid growing penetration of wind and solar.
The decision to hold the key rate came as a surprise for several analysts who expected yet another rate cut of 25 basis points.
No country gets close to a perfect score in the latest edition of Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.
Costa Rican state-run telco ICE plans to invest US$91mn to activate 180,000 next-generation access lines across 382 districts by the end of this year.
The change, which will be submitted at shareholders' meetings, is meant to give greater transparency to the assets of each company and improve the liquidity of the bank's shares.
The resolution, which will come into effect in April, was announced on Thursday.
Distributors are suffering from sinking demand as Latin America's largest country grapples with its worst recession in decades.
The book building process will start on January 30.
Río Negro province is requesting the company restart operations at the Sierra Grande iron ore mine.
BNamericas takes a look at the performance of telco AT&T in Mexico and the effect its entry has had on the domestic mobile market.
Despite a global shortage of attractive deposits of the metal, Mexico boasts a string of silver projects with internal rates of return of 20%-plus at US$18/oz.
Local energy industry representative talks about the country's electricity strengths and shortfalls.
As Trump takes on the US presidency, Mexico is gearing up for a diplomatic morass in coming trade negotiations, as a novel US tax on its imports gains sway in congress.
Despite all the analysis and projections, the truth is no one has much idea what Donald Trump intends to do after he is sworn into office this Friday.
BNamericas talked to state water utility Cesan president, Pablo Andreão, about the company's plans to reach universal sewage collection and treatment coverage in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo.
The head of Brazil's natural gas distributors association, Augusto Salomon, spoke to BNamericas about industry expectations for 2017.
Norway is getting ready to become the first country to migrate to all-digital radio and other markets are preparing to follow, suit, but Latin America is still a long way from tuning into that option.
Mexico's Media Luna project could begin production in four years, with development funded by cash flows from the neighboring El Limón-Guajes mine, Torex Gold CEO Fred Stanford says in this interview.
Steve Hanson, director of Tonalli Energía, says the company is hoping to participate in Mexico's second onshore auction later this year, as it prepares to drill at the Tecolutla field it was awarded in 2016.
The pending approval of a new telecom framework and two fines-for-investment deals could help the sector turn around.
The sector is facing several challenges in 2017, including Solvency II compliance and Donald Trump as President in the US, which is Mexico's largest trading partner.
Steve Hanson, director of Tonalli Energía, says the company is hoping to participate in Mexico's second onshore auction later this year, as it prepares to drill at the Tecolutla field it was awarded in 2016.
The crisis arising from Odebrecht's admission that it paid bribes in the country could lead to the president's impeachment.
Fuel price hikes have led to chaos in parts of Mexico, though the decision is in the best interest of the country.
Schneider Electric is about to complete 70 years in Brazil. With that in mind, Cleber Morais, the head of Schneider in the country, spoke to BNamericas about how the Brazilian market will fit into the company's strategy for the next 70 years.
When it was first launched in Latin America, the iPhone was treated like a movie star. A decade later, the iconic phone may be an actor whose time has passed.
Market observers see more benign inflation in 2017 and this will give room for the central bank to adopt a more expansive monetary policy.
Market observers see more benign inflation in 2017 and this will give room for the central bank to adopt a more expansive monetary policy.
Output at the El Limón-Guajes gold mine will rise dramatically this year as the operation hits its 14,000t/d capacity, with costs set to fall in 2018 as a SART plant comes on stream, Torex Gold CEO Fred Stanford says in a BNamericas interview.