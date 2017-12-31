The head of power cogeneration association Cogen tells BNamericas why he's bullish on sugarcane biomass this year.
Recommendations include equipment modernization and combined cycle operations.
The number of court cases related to occupational hazard claims increased 20% in 2016, taking total contingent liabilities to US$4.5bn.
VTTI acquires a stake in Panama facility.
The miner produced 935,000oz gold and 50.3Moz silver, helped by the new San Julián mine and inventory reductions at Herradura.
The move is part of the Houston-based company's strategy to buy, build and operate terminals primarily in Latin America.
The estimated investment figure is based on planned generation works in the BNamericas Project Profiles Database.
Transatel will offer a Caribbean bundle of 1GB for 29 euros (US$31) through an agreement with Digicel.
The New York-based group has 120 days to finalize the US$210mn deal with local company Neoenergia.
The Mexican miner says it is formulating a strategy to challenge environmental taxes imposed by the Zacatecas state government at the start of the year.
The move follows a plan announced earlier this week to restructure the construction arm, Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção.
Chile's largest private sector mining company expects copper output to be between 685,000t and 720,000t this year.
The latest news from junior mining companies operating in French Guiana, Peru and Ecuador.
A 35.2% month-on-month hike in real estate financing in December was not enough to stop the annual total from plunging heavily.
Former Pemex CEO Jesús Reyes-Heroles González Garza told BNamericas the fund is not performing the same function as the Norwegian sovereign oil fund it was modeled on.
Projects in Argentina, Mexico and Peru will drive output growth for Pan American Silver, Silver Standard and Tahoe Resources, CEOs tell a CIBC conference.
Mexico's Media Luna project could begin production in four years, with development funded by cash flows from the neighboring El Limón-Guajes mine, Torex Gold CEO Fred Stanford says in this interview.
Steve Hanson, director of Tonalli Energía, says the company is hoping to participate in Mexico's second onshore auction later this year, as it prepares to drill at the Tecolutla field it was awarded in 2016.
The pending approval of a new telecom framework and two fines-for-investment deals could help the sector turn around.
The sector is facing several challenges in 2017, including Solvency II compliance and Donald Trump as President in the US, which is Mexico's largest trading partner.
The crisis arising from Odebrecht's admission that it paid bribes in the country could lead to the president's impeachment.
Fuel price hikes have led to chaos in parts of Mexico, though the decision is in the best interest of the country.
Schneider Electric is about to complete 70 years in Brazil. With that in mind, Cleber Morais, the head of Schneider in the country, spoke to BNamericas about how the Brazilian market will fit into the company's strategy for the next 70 years.
When it was first launched in Latin America, the iPhone was treated like a movie star. A decade later, the iconic phone may be an actor whose time has passed.
Market observers see more benign inflation in 2017 and this will give room for the central bank to adopt a more expansive monetary policy.
Output at the El Limón-Guajes gold mine will rise dramatically this year as the operation hits its 14,000t/d capacity, with costs set to fall in 2018 as a SART plant comes on stream, Torex Gold CEO Fred Stanford says in a BNamericas interview.
In its most recent business plan, Brazil's Petrobras reduced by more than 70% investments in fuel logistics infrastructure. Sergio Bandeira de Mello, president of the country's LPG distributors' association, spoke to BNamericas about how distributors are dealing with the change in scenario.
Infrastructure projects in Mexico will face a difficult year as a result of federal spending cuts and an uncertain economic outlook. Nonetheless, the list of contracts to be awarded this year includes interesting PPP projects.
BNamericas spoke to Carlos Nava, country manager of power control solutions supplier DEIF, about the benefits of digitalizing power generation management and the opportunities his company is identifying in Mexico's electricity industry as solar power gains ground.
While a lack of viable silver projects globally is hampering investment, BNamericas looks at five of the region's largest undeveloped deposits, with combined total reserves and resources in excess of 2,500Moz.
Artificial intelligence will find valuable insights in the flood of data created by the Internet of Things that is driving digital transformation.
Peru miners may have had plenty of challenges last year, but it wasn't all bad news as prices eventually picked up and base metals are expected to continue gathering pace, according to one analyst.