Brazil’s free power market will keep growing rapidly this year, due to lower prices, made possible by favorable hydrological conditions, according to local analysts.

In 2022, 10,980 agents were operating in the non-regulated contracting environment, up 10.6% from the previous year, and accounting for 36.4% of national consumption, according to latest data by electric power commercialization chamber CCEE.

Each agent may represent several plants or establishments, so the number of qualified units in the segment reached 29,550, up 15.6%.

“We expect even more accelerated growth this year because of the low prices in the free market. It's a great time to migrate to the free market,” Walter Fróes, president of electricity trader CMU, told BNamericas.

With fewer thermal plants being dispatched, the "price for the settlement of differences," which is the main price reference in the free market, has remained at the floor of around 70 reais (US$13.40)/MWh.

In this situation, the future contracting curve yields, providing large discounts in relation to the regulated market. "Today, long-term contracting is quite cheap for those who want to migrate from the regulated to the free market," Daniela Alcaro, a partner at Stima Energia, told BNamericas.

GEOGRAPHY

Pará and Minas Gerais are the only states where the free environment already represents more than half of total energy consumption, 54% and 52%, according to CCEE.

But, in absolute volumes, São Paulo led in the last year, with about 7,000MWa directed to the free market, followed by Minas Gerais (3,900MWa) and Paraná (1,800MWa).

Of the over 29,000 consumer units, 10,950 are in the commerce and 5,590 in the services sectors, followed by food (3,540), manufacturing (3,040), and non-metallic minerals (1,620).

REGULATION

CCEE has supported the opening of the free market to more consumers, with recommendations for the mines and energy ministry (MME) and watchdog Aneel.

The chamber said such a transformation must be accompanied by regulatory improvements and the strengthening of retail traders, which will represent consumers in the day-to-day marketing.

In September, the MME published an administrative rule that allows all high-voltage consumers, such as industries and medium-sized companies, to operate in the free market as of 2024. Currently, only consumers with a load of 500kW or more can choose their own supplier.

The ministry also opened a public consultation for market contributions regarding the opening schedule for low-voltage units. The suggested schedule releases access for commercial and industrial units starting in 2026 and for residences starting in 2028.