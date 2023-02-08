Brazil’s free power market seen growing at rapid pace in 2023
Brazil’s free power market will keep growing rapidly this year, due to lower prices, made possible by favorable hydrological conditions, according to local analysts.
In 2022, 10,980 agents were operating in the non-regulated contracting environment, up 10.6% from the previous year, and accounting for 36.4% of national consumption, according to latest data by electric power commercialization chamber CCEE.
Each agent may represent several plants or establishments, so the number of qualified units in the segment reached 29,550, up 15.6%.
“We expect even more accelerated growth this year because of the low prices in the free market. It's a great time to migrate to the free market,” Walter Fróes, president of electricity trader CMU, told BNamericas.
With fewer thermal plants being dispatched, the "price for the settlement of differences," which is the main price reference in the free market, has remained at the floor of around 70 reais (US$13.40)/MWh.
In this situation, the future contracting curve yields, providing large discounts in relation to the regulated market. "Today, long-term contracting is quite cheap for those who want to migrate from the regulated to the free market," Daniela Alcaro, a partner at Stima Energia, told BNamericas.
GEOGRAPHY
Pará and Minas Gerais are the only states where the free environment already represents more than half of total energy consumption, 54% and 52%, according to CCEE.
But, in absolute volumes, São Paulo led in the last year, with about 7,000MWa directed to the free market, followed by Minas Gerais (3,900MWa) and Paraná (1,800MWa).
Of the over 29,000 consumer units, 10,950 are in the commerce and 5,590 in the services sectors, followed by food (3,540), manufacturing (3,040), and non-metallic minerals (1,620).
REGULATION
CCEE has supported the opening of the free market to more consumers, with recommendations for the mines and energy ministry (MME) and watchdog Aneel.
The chamber said such a transformation must be accompanied by regulatory improvements and the strengthening of retail traders, which will represent consumers in the day-to-day marketing.
In September, the MME published an administrative rule that allows all high-voltage consumers, such as industries and medium-sized companies, to operate in the free market as of 2024. Currently, only consumers with a load of 500kW or more can choose their own supplier.
The ministry also opened a public consultation for market contributions regarding the opening schedule for low-voltage units. The suggested schedule releases access for commercial and industrial units starting in 2026 and for residences starting in 2028.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
GreenYellow delivers three more solar plants to Claro
The connections made throughout 2022 in the states of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Norte correspond to 14.2 MWp. They add to the nine units (48 MWp)...
Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%
In December the country reached the milestone of 16GW.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Velho Chico 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Velho Chico 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Photovoltaic Plant Infinito Janaúba VII (Minas Gerais, 20.0 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Minas do Sol 08
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Minas do Sol 06
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Minas do Sol 03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Minas do Sol 01
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: President JK 09
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: President JK 07
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: President JK 05
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo Tucano de Comunicação Ltda. (Grupo Tucano)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: CSN Energia S.A. (CSN Energia)
- Company: Consórcio GPO-Geocompany-Geotec
- Company: Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (Taesa)
-
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (Taesa) is an unlisted company controlled by Brazilian power company Cemig. Taesa is the growth vehicle for Belo Horizonte-based Ce...
- Company: Calter - Brasil