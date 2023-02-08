Brazil
Analysis

Brazil’s free power market seen growing at rapid pace in 2023

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Water levels Electric Power Trader Statistics Consumption Market Prices and Forecasts
Brazil’s free power market seen growing at rapid pace in 2023

Brazil’s free power market will keep growing rapidly this year, due to lower prices, made possible by favorable hydrological conditions, according to local analysts.

In 2022, 10,980 agents were operating in the non-regulated contracting environment, up 10.6% from the previous year, and accounting for 36.4% of national consumption, according to latest data by electric power commercialization chamber CCEE

Each agent may represent several plants or establishments, so the number of qualified units in the segment reached 29,550, up 15.6%.

“We expect even more accelerated growth this year because of the low prices in the free market. It's a great time to migrate to the free market,” Walter Fróes, president of electricity trader CMU, told BNamericas. 

With fewer thermal plants being dispatched, the "price for the settlement of differences," which is the main price reference in the free market, has remained at the floor of around 70 reais (US$13.40)/MWh. 

In this situation, the future contracting curve yields, providing large discounts in relation to the regulated market. "Today, long-term contracting is quite cheap for those who want to migrate from the regulated to the free market," Daniela Alcaro, a partner at Stima Energia, told BNamericas.

GEOGRAPHY

Pará and Minas Gerais are the only states where the free environment already represents more than half of total energy consumption, 54% and 52%, according to CCEE. 

But, in absolute volumes, São Paulo led in the last year, with about 7,000MWa directed to the free market, followed by Minas Gerais (3,900MWa) and Paraná (1,800MWa).

Of the over 29,000 consumer units, 10,950 are in the commerce and 5,590 in the services sectors, followed by food (3,540), manufacturing (3,040), and non-metallic minerals (1,620).

REGULATION

CCEE has supported the opening of the free market to more consumers, with recommendations for the mines and energy ministry (MME) and watchdog Aneel

The chamber said such a transformation must be accompanied by regulatory improvements and the strengthening of retail traders, which will represent consumers in the day-to-day marketing.

In September, the MME published an administrative rule that allows all high-voltage consumers, such as industries and medium-sized companies, to operate in the free market as of 2024. Currently, only consumers with a load of 500kW or more can choose their own supplier.

The ministry also opened a public consultation for market contributions regarding the opening schedule for low-voltage units. The suggested schedule releases access for commercial and industrial units starting in 2026 and for residences starting in 2028.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

GreenYellow delivers three more solar plants to Claro

GreenYellow delivers three more solar plants to Claro

The connections made throughout 2022 in the states of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Norte correspond to 14.2 MWp. They add to the nine units (48 MWp)...

Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%

Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%

In December the country reached the milestone of 16GW.  

American Tower expanding Brazil solar plant

American Tower expanding Brazil solar plant

Brazil’s WDC Networks expects increase in solar, datacenter projects

Brazil’s WDC Networks expects increase in solar, datacenter projects

How French biofuel producer Tereos will realize growth potential in Brazil

How French biofuel producer Tereos will realize growth potential in Brazil

Spotlight: Brazil's top electric power R&D projects

Spotlight: Brazil's top electric power R&D projects

Clean delivery: Supergasbras starts unprecedented distribution of bulk LPG in Volkswagen electric truck

Clean delivery: Supergasbras starts unprecedented distribution of bulk LPG in Volkswagen electric truck

YPFB invoiced over US$3.4bn gas sales to Brazil, Argentina and the domestic market

YPFB invoiced over US$3.4bn gas sales to Brazil, Argentina and the domestic market

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Mexico tax authority asks steel producers to rectify contributions

Mexico tax authority asks steel producers to rectify contributions

Caribbean ICT watch

Caribbean ICT watch

Chile permitting roundup: US$440mn in solar PV, energy storage hybrid projects

Chile permitting roundup: US$440mn in solar PV, energy storage hybrid projects

Lula versus Brazil's central bank: Tensions on the rise

Lula versus Brazil's central bank: Tensions on the rise

Confidence the key for Colombian infrastructure investment – former official

Confidence the key for Colombian infrastructure investment – former official