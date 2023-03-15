Brazil
Analysis

Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Over 75% of Brazilian oil and gas wells where drilling started between 2011 and 2022 have found hydrocarbons, according to data shared by watchdog ANP with BNamericas. 

Of the 683 wells that were sunk in the period, the Potiguar basin led the pack with 191, of which 185 – mostly onshore – identified oil and/or gas. 

In the offshore Santos basin, where most of Brazil’s pre-salt exploration and production assets are located, 68 of the 137 wells encountered hydrocarbons. 

In the Campos basin, also offshore, where federal company Petrobras and private sector firms have been looking for new pre-salt and post-salt prospects, 81 of the 115 wells found oil and/or gas. 

The state-run firm dominates offshore E&P, but international oil companies like Shell, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Equinor have also found hydrocarbons off Brazil’s coast since 2011.  

The other regions on the list are mainly onshore, except for the Espírito Santo and Sergipe basins, which have had offshore wells drilled in the period.

Eneva, Imetame, BGM, Alvopetro and Geopark are also among the E&P players that have encountered oil and/or gas in the last 12 years in Brazil. 

Source: BNamericas based on ANP data

About 25% of the wells began to be drilled in 2018. The number of new wells drilled fell to 84 in 2018, and resumed growth in 2022, surpassing 100. 

Finding hydrocarbons does not necessarily mean geological or commercial success. For that to happen, a set of requirements must be met, including the volume and quality of the oil/gas identified, the availability of local infrastructure and commodity prices. 

According to ANP, 122 new fields were declared commercial in Brazil since 2011, mostly in the Santos basin (29), followed by Recôncavo (25), Potiguar (16), Parnaíba (16), Sergipe (14), Campos (11), Espírito Santo (8), Solimões (1), Paraná (1) and Alagoas (1). 

EXPLORATION SETBACKS

A recent analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed that over the past four years nearly five offshore exploration blocks were fully relinquished per year, representing an average acreage of approximately 3,950km2 that were returned to ANP. 

Those blocks involved Petrobras, major IOCs (such as Shell and BP) and independent international and local players (Chariot, 3R Petroleum, etc).

The relinquished areas were in a wide range of basins across southeastern and northern clusters, with the Ceará and Potiguar basins leading the way with six blocks each.

While the two pre-salt blocks fully relinquished in 2021 and 2022 (Peroba and Saturno) accounted for less than 15% of the total acreage, their signing bonuses paid to the federal government represented over 90% of the total disbursements in this exploration cost category, S&P said in the report.

Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights

“The Saturno area was spudded by Shell back in 2020 and its new field wildcat (NFW) failed to encounter hydrocarbons while the well spudded in Peroba successfully hit a target reservoir, but its high CO2 content (close to 90%) was a serious hindrance to any potential development project,” the report states.

"As we pointed out in some of our previous reports, results of recent exploratory drilling campaigns in the pre-salt point out to an overall decrease in the volume of the discoveries or no discoveries at all," S&P said.  

“Additionally, recurrent gas-prone discoveries in the outboard of the play, several of them with high CO2 content, pose additional development challenges.”

Source: S&P Global Insights

S&P said the upcoming campaigns in the pre-salt will be critical to understand if the play can still deliver new volumes or if it is time to move on to new frontiers such as the Equatorial Margin.

