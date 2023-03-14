Brazil
Brazil’s plans to change concession payment modality cause concern

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Brazil’s government is mulling to reverse a decision by the previous administration to allow infrastructure concessionaires to pay fees using local bonds, so-called precatórios.

These bonds are mostly issued by federal, state or local governments to facilitate financial compensation related to legal disputes with individuals or companies, but are increasingly used to pay concession fees in a normal contractual context. The instruments have long-term maturity and cannot be redeemed immediately by the creditor.

A reversal, “will be very negative because the use of precatórios in the payment of fees serves to relieve the cash of companies that have to make heavy investments when assuming concessions and the financial conditions currently are quite challenging,” Letícia Queiroz de Andrade, an infrastructure expert at Queiroz e Maluf law firm, told BNamericas.

"Everything the previous government implemented [will be kept] if it was legally correct. Stability and legal security are important to Lula's administration," ports and airports minister Marcio França told CNN Brasil.

“The companies that won the seventh round [of airport concessions] are now offering precatórios as payment. They paid the price they got on the market, with a discount, and they want to offer it to the government. The problem is that the precatório is not always liquid immediately,” he added.

According to França, the public prosecutor’s office (AGU) is evaluating legal aspects to help make a definitive decision.

"This type of veto is inappropriate and if it really happens, we will see impacts in several sectors, such as airports, highways, rails and water, since companies in these segments plan to pay part of the contract fees with precatórios," João Cortez, a partner at infrastructure advisory Vallya, told BNamericas.

In the seventh airport round last year, the government offered 15 facilities in three lots, expected to generate investments of 7.3bn reais (US$1.39bn).

Spain’s Aena, which operates six airports in Brazil’s northeast, was the sole bidder for the lot that included the country’s second busiest airport, Congonhas, in São Paulo state, offering a fee of 2.45bn reais, planned to be paid through precatórios.

And Rumo Logistica wants to use the instrument to pay the fees for the early renewal of its Malha Paulistarail concession.

