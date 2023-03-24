Investments in Colombia's oil and gas sector are set for robust growth this year, despite concerns about rising social unrest and political risk, according to research by BNamericas.

Six of the largest Colombia-focused companies, for whom forecasts were made available, have allocated US$7.16bn to capital expenditure in 2023, up from US$6.05bn in 2022.

But these figures only tell part of the story.

The increase in spending is mostly driven by state-run company Ecopetrol, which has established a guidance midpoint of US$5.7bn compared with US$4.54bn of realized spending last year.

"We'll be watchful of what's coming, but the good news is that we are nimble and can adapt," outgoing CEO Felipe Bayón told investors earlier this month. "Having said that, the capital allocation [forecast] stands."

GeoPark and Frontera also expect to outlay more in 2023; the former allocating around US$210mn compared with US$169mn in 2022 and the latter budgeting US$420mn (midpoint), up from US$418mn last year.

Bucking the trend are Canacol (US$151mn, down from around US$174mn), Gran Tierra (US$230mn at guidance midpoint, down from US$237mn) and Parex (US$450mn, down from US$513mn).

In a report published in February, the Colombian petroleum association (ACP) said 60% of the country's oil and gas exploration investment would be directed toward natural gas projects, particularly on the Caribbean coast.

“Investment in gas has been increasing for several years. It is a clear sign of the industry's interest in turning towards primary sources of energy that, in addition to being clean, are called on to be the transmission belt of the transition," said ACP president Francisco Lloreda.

There is, however, a feeling that Ecopetrol's capital spending plans do not accurately reflect the sector's broader investment climate.

According to Colombian oil goods and services industry chamber Campetrol, the number of rigs in operation in the Andean country fell to 142 in February, down from 149 in January and a 12-month high of 156 last September.

The figure is expected to dip to 137 in March, 135 in April and 133 in May.

"The [forecast] is due to the uncertainty surrounding the future behavior of oil prices, the uncertainty of public policy in the sector and the regional effects on public order in the fields," the report said.

Brent crude futures were trading at US$75.91/b on Monday, down from US$86/b in early March, having peaked at US$128/b last June.

Falling prices coincide with ongoing unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has taken steps to accelerate the country's clean energy transition. These include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.

In addition, rising community unrest has forced some companies to reduce production or even halt their operations altogether. Earlier this month, Emerald Energy requested the suspension of its Ombú exploration contract amid a wave of violence – including the kidnapping of some of its workers – at Los Pozos in the Amazonian department of Caquetá.