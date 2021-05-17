ENEE failures may prompt IMF into action
A rethink of Honduras’s energy sector may be required to gain IMF approval when the sides next meet in November.
On May 6, Honduras and the IMF agreed to increase a staff-level agreement to provide funding of US$769mn from the previous US$554mn. However, issues remain with state power company ENEE.
“Evidently ENEE needs to be restructured, a strong reconstruction – financial and operation-wise. The loss and theft of electricity is something that they haven’t been able to rectify and I think we might have to consider a complete sectoral reform,” Ricardo Castaneda, senior Honduras economist at think tank Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales (ICEFI) told BNamericas.
When the stand-by arrangement was agreed in 2019, the IMF acknowledged that work had been done by the Honduran government to improve matters and urged continued restructuring.
Since then, the government has been unable to provide the framework to create permanent changes. Instead, it has focused on short-term measures such as a recent US$600mn sovereign bond to cover debt to power generators.
As of January, ENEE’s balance sheet showed a deficit of 62.5bn lempiras (US$2.59bn), an increase of 5.24bn lempiras from December 2020.
During the same period, short and long-term debt increased from 36bn to 52bn lempiras.
[insight#161947736862976201]
Castaneda believes that a restructuring of debt is the way forward, not electricity price increases.
“The complicated thing is that if you adjust the tariffs there might be political unrest and that’s a major risk. The price of electricity is a big issue,” Castaneda said.
According to central bank president Wilfredo Cerrato (pictured), ENEE’s distribution arm EEH has failed with efforts to improve billing, collection and reducing losses.
Now, EEH is facing a US$46.8mn fine for failing to reduce losses, according to a report from supervisor Manitoba Hydro International (MHI).
“We have determined that in year two and year three [2018 and 2019] the loss reduction goals were not reached, therefore, the superintendent … approved on May 7 an agreement by which a sanction is imposed on Empresa Energía Honduras,” Leo Castellón, head of PPP regulator SAPP, told local paper El Heraldo.
The penalty is calculated at 25% of the value of the kilowatts of energy EEH did not collect in 2018-19. The company has suggested it will appeal.
One of the IMF recommendations was to split ENEE into three separate companies but this has proven impossible without foreign investment.
According to the United Nations World Investment Report 2020, foreign direct investment inflows to Honduras decreased from US$961mn in 2018 to US$498mn in 2019.
Following the general election in November 2021, the IMF and the new government will meet to discuss financial arrangements.
“It’s possible that the IMF plays a more active role than it has up to now because placing bonds at high interest rates doesn’t appear to be the best strategy at this point. I think the new government will have to assume the responsibility,” said Castaneda.
Photo: Honduras government
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Electric Power (Honduras)
DFC Aims to Finance $1 Billion of Private Sector Investment in Honduras
Investments will advance private sector-led development in the country, address regional security concerns
CentAm power watch: Geothermal call, hydro overhaul, photovoltaic systems
BNamericas provides a roundup of briefs from Guatemala, Honduras and Costa Rica
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Ventos de São Vitor 4 wind farm (São Vitor Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 hours ago
- Project: Ventos de São Vitor 3 wind farm (São Vitor Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Tornasol solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Bayaguana solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Guardientera Photovoltaic Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Libélula photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Boqueirão II wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Boqueirão I wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Janaúba 3-Jaíba C1 and C2 transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Unit 3 of the Almirante Álvaro Alberto nuclear power plant (Angra 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Honduras)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo Hondureño de Inversionistas S.A. (Ghisa)
-
Honduran group Grupo Hondureño de Inversionistas S.A. (Ghisa) was awarded a contract for the construction and operation of the 33MW Joya de la Laguna hydroelectric plant in the ...
- Company: Ingenieros Consultores y constructores Electromecánicos (ICCE)
-
ICCE is an engineering services firm based in Honduras which has been in the market since 1990. It engineering expertise ranges from consulting solutions and design to construct...
- Company: Empresa Energía Honduras (EEH) (EEH)
-
Empresa Energía Honduras (EEH) is a consortium established in 2016 which was allocated the operation of the national distribution grid of Honduras through a Public Private Agree...
- Company: Compañía Hondureña de Energía Solar, S.A. de C.V. (COHESSA)
-
Compañía Hondureña de Energía Solar S.A. de C.V. (COHESSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Inversiones y Representaciones Electromecánicas S.A. (IRESA), is a Honduran solar power ...
- Company: EPC Solar Power S.A. de C.V. (SOPOSA)
-
EPC Solar Power S.A. de C.V. (SOPOSA) developed the Nacaome photovoltaic plant in Valle department, Honduras, inaugurated in 2015. The solar plant has secured a 20-year power pu...
- Company: Cementos del Norte S.A.