A rethink of Honduras’s energy sector may be required to gain IMF approval when the sides next meet in November.

On May 6, Honduras and the IMF agreed to increase a staff-level agreement to provide funding of US$769mn from the previous US$554mn. However, issues remain with state power company ENEE.

“Evidently ENEE needs to be restructured, a strong reconstruction – financial and operation-wise. The loss and theft of electricity is something that they haven’t been able to rectify and I think we might have to consider a complete sectoral reform,” Ricardo Castaneda, senior Honduras economist at think tank Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales (ICEFI) told BNamericas.

When the stand-by arrangement was agreed in 2019, the IMF acknowledged that work had been done by the Honduran government to improve matters and urged continued restructuring.

Since then, the government has been unable to provide the framework to create permanent changes. Instead, it has focused on short-term measures such as a recent US$600mn sovereign bond to cover debt to power generators.

As of January, ENEE’s balance sheet showed a deficit of 62.5bn lempiras (US$2.59bn), an increase of 5.24bn lempiras from December 2020.

During the same period, short and long-term debt increased from 36bn to 52bn lempiras.

[insight#161947736862976201]

Castaneda believes that a restructuring of debt is the way forward, not electricity price increases.

“The complicated thing is that if you adjust the tariffs there might be political unrest and that’s a major risk. The price of electricity is a big issue,” Castaneda said.

According to central bank president Wilfredo Cerrato (pictured), ENEE’s distribution arm EEH has failed with efforts to improve billing, collection and reducing losses.

Now, EEH is facing a US$46.8mn fine for failing to reduce losses, according to a report from supervisor Manitoba Hydro International (MHI).

“We have determined that in year two and year three [2018 and 2019] the loss reduction goals were not reached, therefore, the superintendent … approved on May 7 an agreement by which a sanction is imposed on Empresa Energía Honduras,” Leo Castellón, head of PPP regulator SAPP, told local paper El Heraldo.

The penalty is calculated at 25% of the value of the kilowatts of energy EEH did not collect in 2018-19. The company has suggested it will appeal.

One of the IMF recommendations was to split ENEE into three separate companies but this has proven impossible without foreign investment.

According to the United Nations World Investment Report 2020, foreign direct investment inflows to Honduras decreased from US$961mn in 2018 to US$498mn in 2019.

Following the general election in November 2021, the IMF and the new government will meet to discuss financial arrangements.

“It’s possible that the IMF plays a more active role than it has up to now because placing bonds at high interest rates doesn’t appear to be the best strategy at this point. I think the new government will have to assume the responsibility,” said Castaneda.

Photo: Honduras government