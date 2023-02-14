Brazil
Analysis

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Energy products are expected to continue playing an important role in the Brazil-US trade balance, the executive president of local foreign trade association AEB, José Augusto de Castro (pictured), told BNamericas. 

He said that Brazilian exports of manufactured goods have dipped in recent years as the country lost competitiveness amid a hike in domestic costs.  

In 2022, Brazil's main export product to the US was crude oil, bringing in total revenues of US$5.6bn. Imports from the US, meanwhile, were dominated by diesel oil, at US$8.2bn, according to the AEB. 

The US is also an important supplier of gasoline, crude oil (lighter blends), naphtha and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Brazil. 

US-based New Fortress Energy, for instance, is building two LNG terminals in Santa Catarina and Pará states, eyeing future demand.  

Castro highlighted that trade relations between the two countries have been relatively distant and that they should be much better considering the size of Brazil’s economy. 

“It’s a market with great potential. It will depend on the two countries having the political desire for trade to flow faster,” he said. 

Brazil and the US cooperate in the energy sector through the US-Brazil Energy Forum (USBEF), established in 2019. The public-private platform for dialogue covers oil and gas, as well as sustainable fuels, carbon and methane management, storage and grid modernization, offshore wind energy, and low-carbon hydrogen.

“I believe there will be more trade related to cleaner fuels, given the increased importance of environmental debate,” Castro said. 

On the other hand, Brazil and the US have been at loggerheads for several years over protectionism in the ethanol industry. 

“Brazil wants the US to open up the ethanol market and vice versa. This is an old conflict, with no solution yet in the WTO [World Trade Organization],” the AEB president added. 

Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington DC. 

Among the subjects discussed was financial support for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and a peace settlement in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

