Brazil has made some progress with opening its natural gas industry to the private sector, but the market is still heavily dominated by Petrobras.

Almost two years after the approval of the gas law to create a regulatory framework and liberalize the industry, the state-run firm still accounts for about 80% of the natural gas market not used for thermoelectric plants.

However, that is a significant evolution from 2021, when private players only had a 1.4% market share.

“There was an effective opening of the market made possible both by the agreement with [antitrust authority] Cade and by Petrobras' divestments, especially in the northeast region," Helio Bisaggio, natural gas superintendent at watchdog ANP, said on Wednesday, during a seminar held by the local large energy consumer association Abrace.

Signed in 2019, the deal with Cade established that Petrobras would pull out of the natural gas distribution and transportation segments.

Since then, the company has sold its gas distribution holding company Gaspetro and liquefied natural gas distributor Liquigás, in addition to gas pipeline operators TAG and NTS.

Meanwhile, Petrobras divested several oil and gas fields, mainly onshore assets in the northeast, where the Herfindahl Hirschman index (HHI) – which measures market concentration – has fallen to 2,393, indicating moderate concentration.

Overall, the HHI stands at 6,963 in Brazil, which means its market is very concentrated (above 2,500). This is due to the high concentration in the southeast and south/center-west regions, where the indices are 9,795 and 9,806, respectively.

Bisaggio also highlighted that the average price (after tax) of the gas supplied by private players to distributors and free consumers in 2022 was 58.5 reais/MBTU (US$11.1(MBTU), 16.5% lower than Petrobras’ average price (71.3 reais/MBTU).

During the seminar, the Brattle Group consulting company presented a study commissioned by Abrace with proposals to reduce Petrobras’ gas market dominance.

According to the study, the way to speed up this process would be gas release auctions that would take place every year, and the product sold would be a one-year gas supply contract.

If it could be useful to the parties to have longer contracts, Petrobras would be able to sell a mix of one-year, two-year or longer-term contracts.

Buyers of gas under the gas release program, in turn, could be allowed to trade the fuel under shorter-term contracts on a secondary market to create market liquidity.

“Petrobras could act as a ‘market maker’ in the secondary market, under the supervision of a market monitor,” the Brattle Group said.

Adrianno Lorenzon, natural gas director at Abrace, said that the structural measures aimed at de-verticalizing Petrobras and allowing third-party access to its gas infrastructure already adopted in the country are not sufficient to achieve a fully competitive market.

“This is because the dominant agent uses lots of strategies to remain dominant. So you need a slightly more forceful and interventionist program to complement these actions,” he told BNamericas.

Lorenzon said that the goal is to reach an HHI of 1,500, which would represent a market share of around 25% for Petrobras at the end of the program, which would last 5-10 years.

One of the main barriers to opening the gas market lies in the fact that Petrobras accounts for about 70% of national gas output and is the operator of the main exploration and production (E&P) projects under development, such as Mero and Búzios.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Equinor plans to reinject all the gas to be produced at its Bacalhau field’s first development stage and has not taken a final investment decision regarding the BM-C-33 (Pão de Açúcar) gas project.

For Lorenzon, the current market structure does not allow private producers to quantify the risks of the business model for investing in pipelines and natural gas processing units.

In his view, it is necessary to create a gas commercialization environment, which is still very incipient, and diversify demand as well as supply.

"It's no use just staying in the hands of gas distributors, there must be free consumers," he said.

The liberalization of Brazil’s gas market is, nevertheless, likely to face more hurdles under the new federal administration, since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is supportive of a verticalized Petrobras.

It is no coincidence that the government has halted the company’s divestments, including the sale processes of several oil and gas fields and the TBG and TSB natural gas transportation firms.