Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, known globally for its large iron ore reserves and production, is fast becoming a lithium hub.

With major reserves and a business-friendly environment, the southeast state is attracting the interest of several lithium-focused firms.

"The most prominent and advanced project currently in the state in the lithium segment is Sigma’s, which already has its licenses and is ready to produce, but we have, in addition to Sigma, at least four other companies with projects advancing," Fernando Passalio de Avelar, the Minas Gerais state secretary for economic development, told BNamericas.

"We also have Atlas Lithium Corporation, Latin Resources, Deep Rock and Lithium Ionic investing in lithium projects here in the state," added Avelar, who recently returned from Australia where he had a series of meetings with investors to present the state’s lithium potential.

"Australia, Chile and Argentina right now have the largest reserves of lithium in the world, but my visit to Australia recently was to show international investors that we have great potential in Brazil as well," said the official.

Canada’s Sigma Lithium is investing 3bn reais (US$594mn) in its Grota do Cirilo project, which is in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of Minas Gerais. The project is due to be developed in three phases with production from the first phase expected to start this month.

Avelar also signed, during his trip to Australia, an MOU with Latin Resources to advance the Salinas lithium project. Under the accord, the state government will facilitate support from all government bodies to fast-track approvals and licensing.

"Latin Resources plans to undertake further exploration activities and potentially develop a lithium mining operation in Minas Gerais, bringing jobs and investment into the region through its capital investment and operational phases," the company said in a statement last week.

“The purpose of the MOU is to provide mutual support between the parties to support the battery materials sector and supply chain investment in the region, including two-way introductions and investment partnerships in the region.”

Avelar noted that last year, the Minas Gerais government sold its 33% stake in Companhia Brasileira de Lítio (CBL), a producer of lithium concentrate and compounds, paving the way for increased investment in the firm by the other shareholders.

At the end of March, state legislators approved in a first vote a bill to create a lithium mining and industrial pole in the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri valleys. Final approval is pending, but the bill’s aim includes cutting bureaucracy and providing tax benefits.

"Brazil was dormant for a long time regarding its lithium potential with the old legislation, but Minas Gerais managed to forge its own path," said Avelar.

Last year, the federal government published a decree lifting an obligation to obtain a preliminary authorization for lithium imports and exports. Previously, such operations required the green light from government bodies such as the nuclear energy commission, blocking progress in the segment.

Minas Gerais is looking to diversify the mining industry towards renewable energy.

"Over the last four years, during governor Romeu Zema's first term, the state attracted a total of 280bn reais in investments from the private sector. Of that total, 90bn reais went to mining projects and 60bn reais to solar energy projects. Lithium appears halfway between mining and the energy transition, since the high demand [for lithium] is related to the production of batteries," said Avelar.

In 1942, the largest mining company in Brazil and one of the biggest in the world, iron ore giant Vale, was founded in the state.