Hybrid and associated power generation projects are starting to come out of the drawer in Brazil, helping the country optimize its electricity infrastructure and supply.

Last week, Neoenergia inaugurated the first associated renewable energy generation complex in the country. Located in Paraíba state, the complex of the Iberdrola subsidiary integrates wind and solar energy generation from the Chafariz and Luzia parks, respectively.

With a total investment of 3.5bn reais (US$680mn), the parks are connected to the national power grid through the Neoenergia Santa Luzia II substation and the respective transmission line, optimizing the use of the transmission grid due to the complementarity of the sources.

The project has total installed capacity of 600MW, enough to supply 1.3mn homes per year.

Meanwhile, Auren Energia plans to start commercial operations of the Sol do Piauí PV solar plant in the fourth quarter, a spokesperson for the Votorantim group company told BNamericas.

Located in Piauí state, the 68MW project will be associated with the Ventos do Piauí wind complex, which has been operating since 2021, providing energy to the free (non-regulated) market.

Brazil’s electric power watchdog Aneel published a specific regulation for hybrid and associated generation projects in November 2021, providing legal certainty to investors.

According to the agency, several research and development hybrid projects are underway in the country.

Examples include PV solar power plants associated with hydro plants Sobradinho, operated by Chesf, Porto Primavera (Auren), Aimorés (Aliança Energia, a Cemig-Vale JV), Itumbiara (Furnas) and with the mini-hydro unit Santa Marta (Cemig).

Another case is that of the Santo Inácio wind power farm and the Flor de Mandacaru PV solar park, of Aliança Energia, in partnership with Alsol Energias Renováveis.