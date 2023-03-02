Regulators and ministries in Latin America's ICT sector have extended their ties in recent days with several bilateral agreements, both among themselves and with counterparts in other parts of the world.

Many of these agreements have taken place in the context of the Mobile World Congress, which is bringing together the global mobile industry in Barcelona this week, while others were forged before the event.

All of these deals have good intentions and clear indications of common public policies to be pursued, but may not always lead to practical effects in the near future.

A source from the Brazilian communications ministry's delegation in Barcelona told BNamericas, on condition of anonymity, that while some of the MoUs signed by the country are the result of the evolution of talks that were already underway and will likely generate “practical effects in the medium to long term,” others focus more on “institutional closeness.”

BRAZIL, BOLIVIA

At the MWC, Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel and Bolivia's transport and telecoms watchdog ATT signed an MoU aimed at “comprehensive technical cooperation” on topics including cybersecurity, consumer protection, the fight against piracy and spectrum management, among other things, the Brazilian agency reported.

“It is expected that relations with ATT will be greatly deepened after the signing of this memorandum and also on the back of the actions to be carried out by the agency in the context of expanding connectivity in the Amazon region,” Anatel stated in a release.

This is reportedly the first MoU signed between the two regulators as Anatel and ATT previously only had one letter of intent, dating back to 2015.

An example of a common bilateral theme that already involves ongoing meetings is signal interference in border areas. “Bolivia is also an Amazonian country, which justifies joint actions in relation to the region,” said Anatel.

Also in Barcelona, Brazil inked an MoU with Cape Verde regulator, Arme, focused on universal access, economic regulation, roaming, reduction of the digital divide and spectrum, as well as fraud in telecom services, mechanisms to control the qualification of stolen or misplaced mobile terminals, and fighting piracy.

Meanwhile, Brazilian communications minister, Juscelino Filho, held meetings with the Argentine minister of public innovation, Micaela Sánchez Malcolm, and with representatives of Telefónica, Nokia and Huawei, according to information from the Brazilian government.

The Inter-American association of telecom companies, Asiet, also convened private sector players and government representatives and regulatory entities from Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Paraguay and Uruguay to debate regulatory improvements, cooperation and connectivity bottlenecks.

COLOMBIA

Colombian ICT minister, Sandra Milena Urrutia, consolidated various agreements on connectivity for her country at MWC, including the help of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for structuring the country’s upcoming 5G auction and providing support for Colombia’s health sector information system.

"ITU's experience in spectrum management and rural connectivity will be key to consolidating our goal of connecting 85% of the country," the minister said in a MinTIC statement.

Milena Urrutia also met with her Ecuadoran counterpart, telecommunications and information society minister Vianna Maino, agreeing on binational integration processes to review signal interference along the border, as well as to advance on harmonization of bands ahead of spectrum auctions.

The Colombian minister also met with her counterparts from Panama and Spain to address issues related to digitization, the digital divide and 5G, although further details were not provided.

Neutral network and 5G auction

Milena Urrutia also talked with Edgar Cabañas, lead investment officer at IDB Invest, about the deployment of a neutral network that is projected to connect rural areas in the country, as Colombia is looking for potential financing for this initiative.

The minister also took part in a GSMA round table with various Latin American ministers, including Ecuador’s Maino, Brazil’s Juscelino Filho and Uruguay’s minister of industry, energy and mining, Omar Paganini.

in addition to Paganini, the Uruguayan delegation in Barcelona included the head of telecoms regulator Ursec, Mercedes Aramendía, national telecommunications director, Guzmán Acosta y Lara, and Ursec VP Gustavo Delgado.

At the meeting, Milena Urrutia also promised to renew almost 66% of the spectrum assigned to mobile operators in the 850MHz, 1.9GHz, 2.5GHz and AWS bands.

She also pledged that the country will launch the 5G auction in the third quarter to award the 3.5GHz and 26Ghz spectrum bands, among other frequencies.

ARGENTINA

Prior to the mobile event, Argentina’s telecoms regulator Enacom signed an MoU with the Armenian television and radio commission on technical and institutional cooperation, exchange of information and best practices to promote the implementation of new technologies and technological tools to foster digital inclusion, according to Enacom.

The MoU was signed in Buenos Aires by Enacom chief Claudio Ambrosini and Tigran Hakobyan, head of the Armenian television and radio commission.

“The signing of this MoU reinforces the mutual benefits from the establishment of bilateral cooperation relations in the field of audiovisual services through the exchange of experiences between the parties in accordance with the internal regulations of each country and international commitments,” Enacom said in a statement.

Besides Sánchez Malcom and Ambrosini, the Argentine delegation includes representatives of the state-owned teleco and satellite company Arsat.

The priority topics for the country include the upcoming 5G auction, scheduled to take place by June, satellite commercial agreements and the exchange of regulatory knowledge.