Petrobras' fuel pricing policy at stake
Following statements by energy minister Alexandre Silveira and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, discussions surrounding the fuel price policy of Brazil’s federal oil firm Petrobras have gained traction.
Analysts think a change in the policy, currently based on the so-called import parity price (PPI), could negatively impact company finances.
Last Wednesday, Silveira said the government will propose a new pricing policy to help combat losses and inflation. "We’ll treat this with all rigor, care and social sensitivity," Silveira told reporters after meeting with Lula.
According to Silveira, the new policy should be discussed as soon as all the members of the company's board assume their posts by the end of this month.
Shortly after the statement, Petrobras reaffirmed in a press release its commitment to the "practice of competitive prices and in balance with the domestic market," avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatility, caused by conjunctural agents and exchange rate fluctuations.
Two days later, Lula told reporters that domestic fuel price definitions will change, “but with a lot of criteria, because during the campaign I said that it was necessary to reduce the price of gasoline and diesel oil. Brazil has no reason to be subject to the PPI. But this is a problem that we’ll discuss at the right time.”
Brazil’s refining park comprises 19 refineries with processing capacity of about 2.4Mb/d (million barrels a day), which is insufficient to handle the 3Mb/d of oil produced.
In recent years, the hike in fuel prices contributed to inflation and ended up generating friction between previous president Jair Bolsonaro and Petrobras' management, leading to the resignation of three CEOs.
In March, the government revoked a resolution that established guidelines for the divestment of Petrobras' refining assets and made the expansion of infrastructure to guarantee national fuel supply a strategic goal.
André Fernandes, head of equities and partner at A7 Capital, believes that, if Petrobras expands investments in refining detached from international prices, its financial results will suffer.
“Today, Petrobras has better corporate governance mechanisms in place to avoid this kind of interference, but it's uncertain whether this will resist the pressure from the government,” he told BNamericas.
Also potentially impacted by the change would be gains for Petrobras’ shareholders. “The government is considering increasing the country's capacity in the refining area using the resources that Petrobras could distribute as dividends,” Fernandes said.
Last month, after the announcement of Petrobras' latest financial results, Lula criticized what he considered excessive shareholder dividends, as the company should prioritize local development first and profit and its shareholders second.
In a report, Goldman Sachs wrote that switching from the PPI to an export parity policy (PPE) would reduce the company's room to maintain positive cash flow by increasing investments, as desired by the government.
The PPE would take into account the production price and export costs. In the bank’s view, this formula would have little effect on gasoline prices at the pump, but greater impact on diesel prices.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)
Brazil energy industry associations concerned about bill on regulatory agencies
Oil and gas and electric power representatives claim that the proposed changes could generate legal insecurity and scare away investments.
China's Belt & Road: An opportunity for LatAm to improve regulations
Latin American nations can leverage Chinese investments to boost their value chains and become more than just a source of commodities for Beijing.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Block FZA-M-759
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-692
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-690
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-621
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Hermosillo new hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Acarí 2 wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Tejas photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Mauriti 2 photovoltaic plant (Mauriti photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Mauriti 6 photovoltaic plant (Mauriti photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Mauriti 5 photovoltaic plant (Mauriti photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Cerro El Plomo S.A. (Cerro El Plomo)
-
Cerro El Plomo S.A. is a Chilean company which was formed to carry out the construction of the 540MW Los Rulos combined-cycle plant in Limache, Valparaíso region (V). The compan...
- Company: Cementos Tequendama S.A.S. (Cementos Tequendama)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Industrias Tigrero S.A. (Industria Tigrero)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: VIRIDI RE & BLAUD ENERGY PERU S.A.C.
- Company: Sociedad Concesionaria Teleférico Bicentenario S.A. (Teleférico Bicentenario)
-
Sociedad Concesionaria Teleférico Bicentenario is a company formed by Ciudad Empresarial (42.5%), Icafal Inversiones, SA (42.5%), Doppelmayr Chile Holding SpA (10%) and Teleféri...
- Company: Potássio do Brasil Ltda. (Potássio do Brasil)
-
Potássio do Brasil Ltda., indirectly owned by the Canadian investment company Forbes & Manhattan (F&M) through its subsidiary Brazil Potash Corp., is a Brazilian firm created in...
- Company: Cementos del Oriente S.A. (Cementos del Oriente)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Hytron - Neuman & Esser
-
Hytron - Neuman & Esser is a partnership formed by Neuman & Esser Engineering and Solutions Ltd., and Hytron - Energy and Industrial Gases Ltd. for the implementation of the Gre...
- Company: Sales de Jujuy S.A. (Sales de Jujuy)
- Company: Andes Iron SpA (Andes Iron)
-
Chilean mining company Andes Iron SpA is in charge of the Dominga mining and port project, located in La Higuera, some 70km from La Serena in Chile's Coquimbo region (IV). Andes...