Following statements by energy minister Alexandre Silveira and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, discussions surrounding the fuel price policy of Brazil’s federal oil firm Petrobras have gained traction.

Analysts think a change in the policy, currently based on the so-called import parity price (PPI), could negatively impact company finances.

Last Wednesday, Silveira said the government will propose a new pricing policy to help combat losses and inflation. "We’ll treat this with all rigor, care and social sensitivity," Silveira told reporters after meeting with Lula.

According to Silveira, the new policy should be discussed as soon as all the members of the company's board assume their posts by the end of this month.

Shortly after the statement, Petrobras reaffirmed in a press release its commitment to the "practice of competitive prices and in balance with the domestic market," avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatility, caused by conjunctural agents and exchange rate fluctuations.

Two days later, Lula told reporters that domestic fuel price definitions will change, “but with a lot of criteria, because during the campaign I said that it was necessary to reduce the price of gasoline and diesel oil. Brazil has no reason to be subject to the PPI. But this is a problem that we’ll discuss at the right time.”

Brazil’s refining park comprises 19 refineries with processing capacity of about 2.4Mb/d (million barrels a day), which is insufficient to handle the 3Mb/d of oil produced.

In recent years, the hike in fuel prices contributed to inflation and ended up generating friction between previous president Jair Bolsonaro and Petrobras' management, leading to the resignation of three CEOs.

In March, the government revoked a resolution that established guidelines for the divestment of Petrobras' refining assets and made the expansion of infrastructure to guarantee national fuel supply a strategic goal.

André Fernandes, head of equities and partner at A7 Capital, believes that, if Petrobras expands investments in refining detached from international prices, its financial results will suffer.

“Today, Petrobras has better corporate governance mechanisms in place to avoid this kind of interference, but it's uncertain whether this will resist the pressure from the government,” he told BNamericas.

Also potentially impacted by the change would be gains for Petrobras’ shareholders. “The government is considering increasing the country's capacity in the refining area using the resources that Petrobras could distribute as dividends,” Fernandes said.

Last month, after the announcement of Petrobras' latest financial results, Lula criticized what he considered excessive shareholder dividends, as the company should prioritize local development first and profit and its shareholders second.

In a report, Goldman Sachs wrote that switching from the PPI to an export parity policy (PPE) would reduce the company's room to maintain positive cash flow by increasing investments, as desired by the government.

The PPE would take into account the production price and export costs. In the bank’s view, this formula would have little effect on gasoline prices at the pump, but greater impact on diesel prices.