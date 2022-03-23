Petrobras’ upstream divestments advance
Brazil’s Petrobras received a commercial proposal from a consortium formed by Eneva and PetroRecôncavo for its Bahia Terra oil and gas hub in the Recôncavo basin, the federal oil firm said on Tuesday.
The new round of binding offers was held after the unsuccessful conclusion of the negotiation process with Aguila Energia e Participações and Infra Construtora e Serviços, as anticipated by BNamericas.
In the first round, the bid presented by Aguila/Infra for the complex, which comprises 28 onshore fields in Bahia state, is said to have exceeded US$1.5bn. However, the companies failed to present the financial guarantees required.
In a statement, Petrobras said it will now analyze the offers submitted by Eneva/PetroRecôncavo and other interested parties before advancing to the negotiation phase.
PetroRecôncavo has ample experience in the operation of E&P assets in the basin. In recent years, the company increased its portfolio in the region with the acquisition of the Miranga and Remanso hubs from Petrobras.
Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro-based Eneva owns onshore projects in the Parnaíba, Amazonas, Solimões and Paraná basins.
A source familiar with the subject said that after giving up the purchase of the Urucu hub, Eneva had resources available to bid for other assets.
“PetroRecôncavo is a Bahia company, which has experience in the state and dominates the territory. Eneva already has Focus Energia, recently incorporated, with a mega solar project in Bahia, in Juazeiro. Going for Bahia Terra alone would be too much risk allocated in a single state,” the source said, asking not to be named.
Besides, while Eneva is more focused on natural gas, PetroRecôncavo is more linked to oil, so their expertise complements each other, the source added.
During an investors’ webcast on Wednesday, PetroRecôncavo’s CEO Marcelo Magalhães highlighted the local experience of the company.
Petrobras is carrying out several other upstream divestments:
|
Asset
|
Type
|
Basin
|
Environment
|
ALBACORA
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
ALBACORA LESTE
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
ANEQUIM
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
ARAÇÁS
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
ARARA AZUL
|
Field
|
Solimões
|
Onshore
|
ARARACANGA
|
Field
|
Solimões
|
Onshore
|
ATUM
|
Field
|
Ceará
|
Offshore
|
BAGRE
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
BM-ES-23
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
BM-PAMA-3
|
Block
|
Pará-Maranhão
|
Offshore
|
BM-S-51
|
Block
|
Santos
|
Offshore
|
BM-SEAL-10
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
BM-SEAL-11
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
BM-SEAL-4
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
BM-SEAL-4A
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
BURACICA
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
CAIOBA
|
Field
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
CAMARUPIM
|
Field
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
CAMARUPIM NORTE
|
Field
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
CAMORIM
|
Field
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
CANAPU
|
Field
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
CANÁRIO DA TERRA
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
CANÁRIO DA TERRA SUL
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
CNTAGALO
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
CARAPANAÚBA
|
Field
|
Solimões
|
Onshore
|
CATUÁ
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
CHERNE
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
CIDADE DE ENTRE RIOS
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
CONGRO
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
CORVINA
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
CUPIÚBA
|
Field
|
Solimões
|
Onshore
|
CURIMÃ
|
Field
|
Ceará
|
Offshore
|
DOURADO
|
Field
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
ES-M-596
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
ES-M-598
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
ES-M-671
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
ES-M-673
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
ES-M-743
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
ESPADA
|
Field
|
Ceará
|
Offshore
|
ES-T-506
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Onshore
|
ES-T-516
|
Block
|
Espírito Santo
|
Onshore
|
FAZENDA ALVORADA
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
FAZENDA AZEVEDO
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
FAZENDA BÁLSAMO
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
FAZENDA BOA ESPERANÇA
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
FAZENDA IMBÉ
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
FAZENDA PANELAS
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
GAROUPA
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
GAROUPINHA
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
GOLFINHO
|
Field
|
Espírito Santo
|
Offshore
|
GUARICEMA
|
Field
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
GURIATÃ
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
GURIATÃ SUL
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
JANDAIA
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
LAGOSTA
|
Field
|
Santos
|
Offshore
|
LAMARÃO
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
LEODÓRIO
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
LESTE DO URUCU
|
Field
|
Solimões
|
Onshore
|
MALHADO
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
MALOMBÊ
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
MANATI
|
Field
|
Camamu
|
Offshore
|
MANDACARU
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
MARLIM
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
Marlim Leste
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
MARLIM SUL
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
MASSAPÊ
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
MERLUZA
|
Field
|
Santos
|
Offshore
|
NAMORADO
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
PAMA-M-192 (BM-PAMA-8)
|
Block
|
Pará-Maranhão
|
Offshore
|
PAMA-M-194 (BM-PAMA-8)
|
Block
|
Pará-Maranhão
|
Offshore
|
PARATI
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
PAR-T-175
|
Block
|
Paraná
|
Onshore
|
PAR-T-218
|
Block
|
Paraná
|
Onshore
|
PIRANEMA
|
Field
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
PIRANEMA SUL
|
Field
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
REC-T-32
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
REC-T-40
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
REC-T-50
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
REC-T-51
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
REC-T-52
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
REC-T-60
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
REC-T-61
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
REC-T-70
|
Block
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
RIACHO DA BARRA
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
RIACHO OURICURI
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
RIO DA SERRA
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
RIO DO BU
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
RIO ITARIRI
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
Rio Sauípe
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
RIO URUCU
|
Field
|
Solimões
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-112
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-165
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-177
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-279
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-280
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-291
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-292
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-345
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-346
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-359
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-360
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-372
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-383
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-384
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SEAL-T-61
|
Block
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Onshore
|
SUDOESTE URUCU
|
Field
|
Solimões
|
Onshore
|
TAMBAÚ
|
Field
|
Santos
|
Offshore
|
TANGARÁ
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
TAQUIPE
|
Field
|
Recôncavo
|
Onshore
|
TARTARUGA
|
Field
|
Sergipe
|
Offshore
|
TATUÍ
|
Field
|
Sergipe-Alagoas
|
Offshore
|
TAYRONA
|
Block
|
Colombia
|
Offshore
|
URUGÁ
|
Field
|
Santos
|
Offshore
|
VIOLA
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
VOADOR
|
Field
|
Campos
|
Offshore
|
XARÉU
|
Field
|
Ceará
|
Offshore
Source: BNamericas based on Petrobras disclosures
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Juniper Networks and NEC selected to revolutionize Wi-Fi experience for Raízen 's headquarters in Brazil
In a competitive bid that ousted the legacy provider, the Juniper Mist AI(TM) solution was chosen to revolutionize the online experience for Raízen...
Spotlight: Who’s drilling in Brazil
A total of 10 offshore and 15 onshore exploration wells are being drilled in the country.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block POT-T-646
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-645
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-644
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-643
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-642
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-612
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-609
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-608
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-607
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block POT-T-605
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Apolo Tubulars S.A. (Apolo Tubulars)
-
Apolo Tubulars is a Brazilian producer of steel pipes and other tubular products used in the hydrocarbon industry, in the areas of oil and gas exploration, production, and trans...
- Company: Sanhua LATAM
-
Sanhua LATAM is the regional entity for Latin America of Sanhua, a Chinese company dedicated to providing commercial refrigeration systems for food and beverage preservation and...
- Company: Doris Engenharia Ltda.
- Company: OTZ Engenharia
- Company: Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A. (Sumitomo Brasil)
-
Founded in 1970, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil, the local entity of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo, operates in a diversity of sectors, such as metals and mineral resources, ch...
- Company: BP Energy do Brasil Ltda. (BP Energy do Brasil)
-
BP Energy do Brasil Ltda., a local subsidiary of British oil company BP, focuses on exploration, production and distribution of crude oil and natural gas, with operations also i...