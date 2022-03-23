Brazil
Analysis

Petrobras' upstream divestments advance

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Brazil’s Petrobras received a commercial proposal from a consortium formed by Eneva and PetroRecôncavo for its Bahia Terra oil and gas hub in the Recôncavo basin, the federal oil firm said on Tuesday. 

The new round of binding offers was held after the unsuccessful conclusion of the negotiation process with Aguila Energia e Participações and Infra Construtora e Serviços, as anticipated by BNamericas. 

In the first round, the bid presented by Aguila/Infra for the complex, which comprises 28 onshore fields in Bahia state, is said to have exceeded US$1.5bn. However, the companies failed to present the financial guarantees required. 

In a statement, Petrobras said it will now analyze the offers submitted by Eneva/PetroRecôncavo and other interested parties before advancing to the negotiation phase. 

PetroRecôncavo has ample experience in the operation of E&P assets in the basin. In recent years, the company increased its portfolio in the region with the acquisition of the Miranga and Remanso hubs from Petrobras. 

Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro-based Eneva owns onshore projects in the Parnaíba, Amazonas, Solimões and Paraná basins. 

A source familiar with the subject said that after giving up the purchase of the Urucu hub, Eneva had resources available to bid for other assets. 

“PetroRecôncavo is a Bahia company, which has experience in the state and dominates the territory. Eneva already has Focus Energia, recently incorporated, with a mega solar project in Bahia, in Juazeiro. Going for Bahia Terra alone would be too much risk allocated in a single state,” the source said, asking not to be named.

Besides, while Eneva is more focused on natural gas, PetroRecôncavo is more linked to oil, so their expertise complements each other, the source added.  

During an investors’ webcast on Wednesday, PetroRecôncavo’s CEO Marcelo Magalhães highlighted the local experience of the company.

Petrobras is carrying out several other upstream divestments: 

Asset

Type

Basin

Environment

ALBACORA

Field

Campos

Offshore

ALBACORA LESTE

Field

Campos

Offshore

ANEQUIM

Field

Campos

Offshore

ARAÇÁS

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

ARARA AZUL

Field

Solimões

Onshore

ARARACANGA

Field

Solimões

Onshore

ATUM

Field

Ceará

Offshore

BAGRE

Field

Campos

Offshore

BM-ES-23

Block

Espírito Santo

Offshore

BM-PAMA-3 

Block

Pará-Maranhão

Offshore

BM-S-51

Block

Santos

Offshore

BM-SEAL-10
 

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

BM-SEAL-11
 

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

BM-SEAL-4

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

BM-SEAL-4A

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

BURACICA

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

CAIOBA

Field

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

CAMARUPIM

Field

Espírito Santo

Offshore

CAMARUPIM NORTE

Field

Espírito Santo

Offshore

CAMORIM

Field

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

CANAPU

Field

Espírito Santo

Offshore

CANÁRIO DA TERRA

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

CANÁRIO DA TERRA SUL

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

CNTAGALO

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

CARAPANAÚBA

Field

Solimões

Onshore

CATUÁ

Field

Campos

Offshore

CHERNE

Field

Campos

Offshore

CIDADE DE ENTRE RIOS

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

CONGRO

Field

Campos

Offshore

CORVINA

Field

Campos

Offshore

CUPIÚBA

Field

Solimões

Onshore

CURIMÃ

Field

Ceará

Offshore

DOURADO

Field

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

ES-M-596

Block

Espírito Santo

Offshore

ES-M-598

Block

Espírito Santo

Offshore

ES-M-671

Block

Espírito Santo

Offshore

ES-M-673

Block

Espírito Santo

Offshore

ES-M-743

Block

Espírito Santo

Offshore

ESPADA

Field

Ceará

Offshore

ES-T-506

Block

Espírito Santo

Onshore

ES-T-516

Block

Espírito Santo

Onshore

FAZENDA ALVORADA

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

FAZENDA AZEVEDO

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

FAZENDA BÁLSAMO

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

FAZENDA BOA ESPERANÇA

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

FAZENDA IMBÉ

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

FAZENDA PANELAS

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

GAROUPA

Field

Campos

Offshore

GAROUPINHA

Field

Campos

Offshore

GOLFINHO

Field

Espírito Santo

Offshore

GUARICEMA

Field

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

GURIATÃ

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

GURIATÃ SUL

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

JANDAIA

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

LAGOSTA

Field

Santos

Offshore

LAMARÃO

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

LEODÓRIO

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

LESTE DO URUCU

Field

Solimões

Onshore

MALHADO

Field

Campos

Offshore

MALOMBÊ

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

MANATI

Field

Camamu

Offshore

MANDACARU

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

MARLIM

Field

Campos

Offshore

Marlim Leste

Field

Campos

Offshore

MARLIM SUL

Field

Campos

Offshore

MASSAPÊ

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

MERLUZA

Field

Santos

Offshore

NAMORADO

Field

Campos

Offshore

PAMA-M-192 (BM-PAMA-8)

Block

Pará-Maranhão

Offshore

PAMA-M-194 (BM-PAMA-8)

Block

Pará-Maranhão

Offshore

PARATI

Field

Campos

Offshore

PAR-T-175

Block

Paraná

Onshore

PAR-T-218

Block

Paraná

Onshore

PIRANEMA

Field

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

PIRANEMA SUL

Field

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

REC-T-32

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

REC-T-40

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

REC-T-50

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

REC-T-51

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

REC-T-52

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

REC-T-60

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

REC-T-61

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

REC-T-70

Block

Recôncavo

Onshore

RIACHO DA BARRA

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

RIACHO OURICURI

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

RIO DA SERRA

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

RIO DO BU

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

RIO ITARIRI

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

Rio Sauípe

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

RIO URUCU

Field

Solimões

Onshore

SEAL-T-112

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-165

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-177

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-279

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-280

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-291

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-292

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-345

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-346

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-359

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-360

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-372

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-383

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-384

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SEAL-T-61

Block

Sergipe-Alagoas

Onshore

SUDOESTE URUCU

Field

Solimões

Onshore

TAMBAÚ

Field

Santos

Offshore

TANGARÁ

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

TAQUIPE

Field

Recôncavo

Onshore

TARTARUGA

Field

Sergipe

Offshore

TATUÍ

Field

Sergipe-Alagoas

Offshore

TAYRONA

Block

Colombia

Offshore

URUGÁ

Field

Santos

Offshore

VIOLA

Field

Campos

Offshore

VOADOR

Field

Campos

Offshore

XARÉU

Field

Ceará

Offshore

Source: BNamericas based on Petrobras disclosures

 

