Brazil’s Petrobras received a commercial proposal from a consortium formed by Eneva and PetroRecôncavo for its Bahia Terra oil and gas hub in the Recôncavo basin, the federal oil firm said on Tuesday.

The new round of binding offers was held after the unsuccessful conclusion of the negotiation process with Aguila Energia e Participações and Infra Construtora e Serviços, as anticipated by BNamericas.

In the first round, the bid presented by Aguila/Infra for the complex, which comprises 28 onshore fields in Bahia state, is said to have exceeded US$1.5bn. However, the companies failed to present the financial guarantees required.

In a statement, Petrobras said it will now analyze the offers submitted by Eneva/PetroRecôncavo and other interested parties before advancing to the negotiation phase.

PetroRecôncavo has ample experience in the operation of E&P assets in the basin. In recent years, the company increased its portfolio in the region with the acquisition of the Miranga and Remanso hubs from Petrobras.

Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro-based Eneva owns onshore projects in the Parnaíba, Amazonas, Solimões and Paraná basins.

A source familiar with the subject said that after giving up the purchase of the Urucu hub, Eneva had resources available to bid for other assets.

“PetroRecôncavo is a Bahia company, which has experience in the state and dominates the territory. Eneva already has Focus Energia, recently incorporated, with a mega solar project in Bahia, in Juazeiro. Going for Bahia Terra alone would be too much risk allocated in a single state,” the source said, asking not to be named.

Besides, while Eneva is more focused on natural gas, PetroRecôncavo is more linked to oil, so their expertise complements each other, the source added.

During an investors’ webcast on Wednesday, PetroRecôncavo’s CEO Marcelo Magalhães highlighted the local experience of the company.

Petrobras is carrying out several other upstream divestments:

Source: BNamericas based on Petrobras disclosures