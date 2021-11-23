Analysis
Snapshot: KKR’s growing ICT footprint in LatAm
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Private Equity and Asset Management Fixed Telephony Operator Data centers Mergers & Acquisitions Internet Service Provider Private Investment Fiber Tower, Duct Mobile Network Operator Private equity and venture capital Other (Telecommunications Companies) Backbone Telecommunications Companies Pay Tv Provider
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.