Companies that wish to participate in tenders with the various levels of government and state-owned companies in Brazil will have to operate under a new law starting on April 1, which is expected to produce certain changes.

"The main difference in the new law is that it was enacted with the aim of providing more transparency to bidding processes and curbing corruption in public contracts," Alberto Sanz Sogayar, a partner at law firm MAMG Avocados, which is specialized in infrastructure contracts, PPPs and project finance, told BNamericas.

The new law, which was approved by congress and signed by then-president Jair Bolsonaro on April 1, 2021, goes into force on April 1 this year as the government provided a two-year period for all stakeholders to adapt to the new rules.

Along with the intention of creating greater transparency in tenders across the country, the new law also will impose tougher penalties in cases of wrongdoing.

In order to speed up public sector contracting processes, the new law increased the minimum values for which the public sector is obliged to carry out tenders to acquire services and products, meaning that smaller contracts can be awarded directly.

For works and engineering services, the minimum value was raised to 108,000 reais (US$21,000) from the previous 33,000 reais.

For other services and acquisitions of materials, the minimum was increased to 54,000 reais from 17,600 reais.

The law also seeks to increase the transparency of tenders, ensuring that most of the various steps are carried out digitally.

All documents regarding tenders must be available on a single website, called Portal National de Contratações Públicas, which can be seen here.

This is expected to lead to more companies taking part in tenders.

"This is an opportunity for new entrants in the public procurement market, resulting in increased competition and, consequently, more competitive prices. It is important that there is healthy competition, with a balance between respect for public finances and fair remuneration of the contractor," said Sogayar.

The new law also increases the penalties for corruption related to public contracts.

For example, fraud in bidding processes, involving illicit practices to gain undue advantage and weaken competition in tenders, will now carry an increased penalty of incarceration for up to eight years compared with the previous maximum sentence of four years.

The extensive new law also establishes various other points considered positive by observers.

"There are mechanisms that can attract new participants, such as the expression of interest procedure, by which the private sector can present projects to the public administration and participate in future tenders," Paulo Dantas, an infrastructure and project finance specialist at law firm Castro Barros Advogados, told BNamericas.

Dantas also underlined that the new law creates so-called competitive dialogue, "which is a new bidding modality that generally consists of structuring technological solutions together with the private sector in situations where the public administration does not have the technical capacity to do so."

"As it is a modality focused on technological development, it can attract companies that currently do not have contracts with the public administration, opening up a new and important market," he said.