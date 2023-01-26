At a glance: 5 Colombian gold projects
Colombia has significant gold resources in various departments of the country and it is one of the nation's top export products.
The latest figures from national mining regulator ANM show that total gold production in Colombia reached 55.5t (1.78Moz) in 2021. In terms of value, the soft, yellow metal accounted for about 7.6% of total exports and 32.2% of all mining exports from the country.
The most important producing gold mines in Colombia include Segovia, northeast of Antioquía capital Medellín, which is owned by Aris Mining; and Buriticá, northwest of the same city, the proprietor of which is Zijin-Continental Gold Limited.
There are also various big gold projects under development, including Gramalote, just northeast of Medellín, Marmato in Caldas department and Soto Norte, close to Bucaramanga in Santander department, but there are also a number of smaller initiatives, which BNamericas takes a look at below.
ANZÁ
The Anzá project is located in the western cordillera, some 50km west of Medellín and 50km south of the Buriticá high-grade gold deposit.
The initiative, which is currently in the pre-feasibility stage, includes the objectives Aragon-Pastorera Trend Area (APTA), Charrascala and Guaimarala.
It is an open pit and underground project being developed by Orosur Mining. It is subject to an exploration agreement with a purchase option with Minera Monte Águila (MMA), which is formed by Newmont Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines.
On January 17, Orosur announced that it and MMA were advancing with negotiations for a JV agreement that would lead the development of the initiative. The process to create the JV company has already begun and is expected to be completed in a few months' time.
Anzá is considered to be a project of strategic regional interest (Pire by the Spanish acronym) and around US$24mn has so far been invested in this hydrothermal deposit.
QUINCHÍA GOLD
Located in west-central Colombia, 100km south of Medellín in Risaralda department, Quinchía is in a district well known for its high-grade epithermal gold/silver systems.
The concession, held by the firm Los Cerros, covers 10,542ha and includes objectives such as Miraflores, Ceibal, Chuscal, Dosquebradas and Tesorito. It is an underground brownfield expansion project with production estimated at 48,000oz/y.
The required investment is expected to be US$72mn, of which the company has already invested approximately US$12mn.
Last October, Los Cerros commissioned Ausenco Pty Ltd to study alternative development scenarios.
The company has completed final drilling of a 37,000m, 80-hole diamond drill program at Quinchía.
LA MINA
This is a gold and copper porphyry deposit owned by Canadian company GoldMining and located 45km southwest of Medellín. It covers 3,200ha and comprises seven prospects, including La Cantera, Zona Media and La Garrucha.
Assay results from the last hole of a drilling program at the La Garrucha target included 118m grading 1.01g/t gold equivalent.
YARUMALITO
Also located in Antioquia department, this initiative is held by GoldMining too.
Two primary styles of mineralization have been identified within the property: porphyry gold-copper and epithermal gold mineralization.
Nearby projects include Anglogold Ashanti's advanced-stage Nuevo Chaquiro copper-gold mine and Caldas Gold Corp's Marmato mine.
TITIRIBÍ
This project covers 3,919 hectares and is located in Titiribí municipality, 6km east of the Cauca River in Antioquia department.
It has gold and copper mineralization related to several porphyry centers with associated epithermal mineralization.
GoldMining initially proposed a work program that included a drilling program to be completed in 2022, but it was deferred due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and was pushed back to 2023 or later as the company focuses on higher priority projects, it said in a report.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Colombia)
Community management remains biggest challenge for LatAm miners
The challenge is related to popular perceptions of the industry’s potential and its actual performance in community progress, social responsibility...
Colombia plans gold and coal mining rounds for H1
The coal round will open later this month and emphasize social and environmental approaches.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Miraflores (Quinchia Project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 minutes from now
- Project: Quebradona
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Cobrasco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Anzá
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Comita
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Guayabales
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Mocoa
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Alacrán
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Santa Ana (Colombia)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: San Matias
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Mecánicos Asociados S.A.S - MASA STORK (Mecánicos Asociados)
-
MASA and STORK, with more than 35 years of experience in the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, power, industrial and mining sectors worldwide are dedicated to manage the integrity of ...
- Company: Horus Energy Group Sas (Horus Energy)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Confipetrol S.A.S. (Confipetrol)
-
Confipetrol S.A.S. is a Colombian company engaged in the operation and maintenance of projects within the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, energy and mining industries. The company o...
- Company: Carbones Andinos S.A.S. (Carbones Andinos)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Comercializadora Internacional Milpa S.A. (C.I. MILPA)
-
C.I. MILPA is a Colombian company engaged in the underground mining of coking coal and the subsequent production and commercialization of metallurgical coke. The company has res...
- Company: Grupo Ethuss S.A.S. (Grupo Ethuss)
-
Grupo Ethuss SAS is a Colombian company that through its subsidiaries provides engineering, supply, production, construction, assembly, operation, repair and maintenance service...
- Company: Cámara de Industria y Comercio Colombo-Alemana (AHK Kolumbien)
-
The Colombian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, also called AHK Colombia, is the non-profit organization that brings together more than 300 companies from Colombia and Ge...
- Company: Peri Colombia S.A.S. (PERI Colombia)
-
PERI is one of the leading international companies in the Formwork, Scaffolding and Engineering sector, and has an effective local presence through 70 subsidiaries in more than ...
- Company: JG Representaciones S.A.S. (JG Representaciones)
-
JG Representaciones is a Colombian company that provides advisory services, technical support and supply of supplies and equipment to clients in the mining industry and civil wo...