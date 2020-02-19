América Móvil said it hopes to activate a 5G network later this year in Mexico and maybe in Brazil - if it gets the necessary spectrum.

That is possible, since Mexican regulator IFT plans to award spectrum in the 600MHz and 2.3GHz bands this year and the latter could serve for 5G, but elsewhere the technology uses mainly 3.5GHz and mmWave bands (26GHz and 28GHz).

Brazil expects to hold in November or December what promises to be one of the largest spectrum auctions in the world, including 26GHz and the prime 3.5GHz and 26GHz band.

If América Móvil does what it said last week, the telecommunications giant could become the first major local player to turn on a 5G commercial network in the region. Still, the company earmarked a maximum capex of US$8.5bn for 2020, in line with last year’s, despite its ambitious 5G plans.

Switched on this January, América Móvil’s first 5G network came live in Austria, through its subsidiary Telekom Austria.

ANTEL

Ahead of América Móvil, Uruguay’s state-run Antel already launched last April what would be the first 5G network in the region. Yet, it is geographically limited and would count more like a test than a commercial rollout.

Antel activated a fixed-wireless access service (FWA, or 5G as a last-mile connection for household connectivity) and it used 800MHz of the 28GHz spectrum.

It is not known if Antel has a permanent, rather than temporary or special 5G spectrum authorization.

Uruguay’s latest spectrum tender was held last December. The country raised US$65.4mn with the sale of 12 lots of spectrum blocks in the 2.6GHz, 1.8GHz and AWS bands. Antel paid US$22.4mn for lots in the 2.6GHz and 1.8GHz bands.

Also, at the end of 2019, T-Mobile, the US unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom, announced the launch of US Virgin Islands’ and Puerto Rico's first 5G wireless networks, both using the 600MHz band.

TELEFÓNICA

América Móvil's main rival, Telefónica, is reducing its presence in the region and has not announced plans for 5G in Latin America.

Telefónica has sold almost all its operations in Central America as it will concentrate on Brazil, Spain, the UK and Germany, which it considers its key markets.

Like América Móvil, Telefónica's first 5G network is in Europe. Its UK subsidiary O2 switched it on last October in six localities and is already selling 5G plans.

PROVIDERS

China's Huawei remains the provider that is best positioned to lead sales of equipment in the region, even though the US pressures allies to restrict the company's role in 5G due to claims of espionage.

Worldwide, according to the latest figures, Ericsson reported 81 5G commercial contracts (35 of which public) in place, compared to 63 for Nokia and around 50 for Huawei.

Regulators in the region are threading carefully, but are unlikely to shut the Chinese out, because of pressure from local operators, who consider Huawei's technology good and economical. And a study by Mobile UK shows that excluding Huawei would result in more expensive 5G networks.

However, US pressure remains high.

Boycotts and commercial retaliation by the Trump administration are the table. Some countries in the region could follow the UK and adopt a middle ground, authorizing Huawei sell equipment to operators, but limiting its role to the periphery of networks.

The UK banned mission-critical communications from Huawei.

In this context, the Brazilian senate's infrastructure committee will discuss 5G implementation in the coming days, especially after regulator Anatel approved the initial 5G auction proposal, whose terms are now under public consultation.

The public hearing will likely take place in a joint session with the science and tech (CCT) and the foreign relations commissions (CRE) and specifically address the issue of 5G security.

“Brazil is in the midst of a tech cold war between two global powers, the US and China, which are competing for the global market in the development and supply of equipment with 5G technology. In view of the importance of the topic and the impact that this technology will have on the country and society, a technical and sensible debate is essential”, senator Vanderlan Cardoso, who requested the debate, said.

The chief of Brazil’s intelligence service GSI, general Augusto Heleno, and representatives from Anatel, operators, Huawei, and from Ericsson were also invited to the debate.