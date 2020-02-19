Can América Móvil lead the 5G race in LatAm?
América Móvil said it hopes to activate a 5G network later this year in Mexico and maybe in Brazil - if it gets the necessary spectrum.
That is possible, since Mexican regulator IFT plans to award spectrum in the 600MHz and 2.3GHz bands this year and the latter could serve for 5G, but elsewhere the technology uses mainly 3.5GHz and mmWave bands (26GHz and 28GHz).
Brazil expects to hold in November or December what promises to be one of the largest spectrum auctions in the world, including 26GHz and the prime 3.5GHz and 26GHz band.
If América Móvil does what it said last week, the telecommunications giant could become the first major local player to turn on a 5G commercial network in the region. Still, the company earmarked a maximum capex of US$8.5bn for 2020, in line with last year’s, despite its ambitious 5G plans.
Switched on this January, América Móvil’s first 5G network came live in Austria, through its subsidiary Telekom Austria.
ANTEL
Ahead of América Móvil, Uruguay’s state-run Antel already launched last April what would be the first 5G network in the region. Yet, it is geographically limited and would count more like a test than a commercial rollout.
Antel activated a fixed-wireless access service (FWA, or 5G as a last-mile connection for household connectivity) and it used 800MHz of the 28GHz spectrum.
It is not known if Antel has a permanent, rather than temporary or special 5G spectrum authorization.
Uruguay’s latest spectrum tender was held last December. The country raised US$65.4mn with the sale of 12 lots of spectrum blocks in the 2.6GHz, 1.8GHz and AWS bands. Antel paid US$22.4mn for lots in the 2.6GHz and 1.8GHz bands.
Also, at the end of 2019, T-Mobile, the US unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom, announced the launch of US Virgin Islands’ and Puerto Rico's first 5G wireless networks, both using the 600MHz band.
TELEFÓNICA
América Móvil's main rival, Telefónica, is reducing its presence in the region and has not announced plans for 5G in Latin America.
Telefónica has sold almost all its operations in Central America as it will concentrate on Brazil, Spain, the UK and Germany, which it considers its key markets.
Like América Móvil, Telefónica's first 5G network is in Europe. Its UK subsidiary O2 switched it on last October in six localities and is already selling 5G plans.
PROVIDERS
China's Huawei remains the provider that is best positioned to lead sales of equipment in the region, even though the US pressures allies to restrict the company's role in 5G due to claims of espionage.
Worldwide, according to the latest figures, Ericsson reported 81 5G commercial contracts (35 of which public) in place, compared to 63 for Nokia and around 50 for Huawei.
Regulators in the region are threading carefully, but are unlikely to shut the Chinese out, because of pressure from local operators, who consider Huawei's technology good and economical. And a study by Mobile UK shows that excluding Huawei would result in more expensive 5G networks.
However, US pressure remains high.
Boycotts and commercial retaliation by the Trump administration are the table. Some countries in the region could follow the UK and adopt a middle ground, authorizing Huawei sell equipment to operators, but limiting its role to the periphery of networks.
The UK banned mission-critical communications from Huawei.
In this context, the Brazilian senate's infrastructure committee will discuss 5G implementation in the coming days, especially after regulator Anatel approved the initial 5G auction proposal, whose terms are now under public consultation.
The public hearing will likely take place in a joint session with the science and tech (CCT) and the foreign relations commissions (CRE) and specifically address the issue of 5G security.
“Brazil is in the midst of a tech cold war between two global powers, the US and China, which are competing for the global market in the development and supply of equipment with 5G technology. In view of the importance of the topic and the impact that this technology will have on the country and society, a technical and sensible debate is essential”, senator Vanderlan Cardoso, who requested the debate, said.
The chief of Brazil’s intelligence service GSI, general Augusto Heleno, and representatives from Anatel, operators, Huawei, and from Ericsson were also invited to the debate.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
Mexico to begin taxing digital platforms in July
The finance ministry said it will begin taxing digital platforms on July 1.
Altán meets goal as Mexico ups 4G coverage
Red Compartida began operations in March 2018 with the initial goals of reaching 50% of the population by 2020, 70% in 2022 and 92.2% in 2024.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Natural gas thermal plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Pascua-Lama
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Salares Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: El Paso photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Thickened tailings deposit optimization and related works
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Vindobona wastewater treatment plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Calama wind farm (Calama B wind farm optimization and expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Salobo III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Lobo-Marte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Manabi Refinery (ex Pacífico Eloy Alfaro Delgado refinery)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Techint S.A. de C.V. (Techint México)
-
Techint S.A. de C.V. (Techint México) builds structures and facilities for the power, oil & gas, steel and petrochemical sectors. Some of the projects where the company has been...
- Company: Megacable Holdings S.A.B. de C.V. (Megacable)
-
Megacable is a Mexican telecommunication company aimed at the installation, operation, maintenance and exploitation of distribution systems of cable TV signals, internet, and fi...
- Company: Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa)
-
Alfa is a Mexican industrial conglomerate that operates in various market sectors, seeking growth opportunities and reinforcing the competitive position of its subsidiary compan...
- Company: Alestra S. de R.L. de C.V. (Alestra)
-
Alestra S. de R.L. de C.V. (Alestra) participates in the market of communication and information technologies in Mexico since 1996. Based in the City of Mexico, Alestra operates...
- Company: América Móvil, S.A.B de C.V. (América Movil México)
-
Mexico-based América Móvil, S.A.B de C.V. is a provider of wireless communications services in Latin America, focused on Mexico and Brazil. The company operates in Mexico throug...
- Company: Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT)
-
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is an independent Mexican public agency created in 2013 to replace the Federal Commission of Telecommunications (Cofetel). Based i...
- Company: Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (Maxcom)
-
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones is a Mexican integrated telecommunications services operator providing voice and data services to residential and small- and medium-sized business cust...