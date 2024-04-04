Brazil and China
Feature

Data Insights: Chinese participation in key Brazilian industrial sectors

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 04, 2024
Electric Power Distributor Investment Trade Economics Public-private partnership (PPP) Logistics / Supply Chains Statistics Railway Operator Project Finance Electric Power Companies Electric Power Trader Electric Power Producer Other (Consulting Firms) New Entrants Transmission System Operator Private Investment Federal Government Licensing & Concessions Public Investment

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address