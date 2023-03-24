Chile is one of the largest recipients of datacenter investments in Latin America.

At least US$1.44bn in datacenter initiatives are expected to come online in the next six years, according to the BNamericas database, which tracks 14 projects at different stages in the country.

The datacenters coming into operation imply an addition of 311,000m2 of floor space.

Datacenters in which US$578mn has been invested are expected to come online this year, up from US$65mn in projects that came online in 2022, according to data compiled by BNamericas.

Scala Data Centers, Odata, Ascenty and EdgeConneX are the largest investors in datacenters in Chile, with Santiago and Valparaíso concentrating most of the investments.

PROJECTS PLANNED AND UNDER CONSTRUCTION

The BNamericas database – which only tracks projects in the development stage – cites investments of some US$2.22bn in the 14 datacenter initiatives in Chile.

Scala Data Centers has two projects in Chile.

The Curauma campus, which is under construction in Valparaíso, consists of four buildings that will be constructed in stages. It has planned investment of US$65mn for the first stage and capacity of 45MW and 20,768m2.

The second is a US$373mn project for the development of a new 45MW, 176,386m2 technological data storage campus. It will have two buildings and will be located in the Lampa municipality of Santiago’s metropolitan region.

Scala also plans to build two more datacenters in Lampa (2025-27) and Santiago (2024-25).

Odata has two datacenter projects in Chile. A US$271mn project in Lampa is under construction and will have capacity of 28MW.

Odata's second project is in the construction decision stage. This is a US$250mn project that will be located in the San Bernardo district of the metropolitan region. It will have an area of 35,800m2.

EdgeConnex has the third stage of expansion of its datacenter in the metropolitan region under construction and plans to build a second site in Santiago to meet the growing demand for cloud from service providers.

CLOUD PROVIDERS

Big cloud providers Oracle, Microsoft, Google, AWS and Huawei are investing in the country. Investments range from placing equipment in existing datacenters to building new sites.

Oracle has already announced that it will install a second cloud region in Chile, which could be operational by the end of this year.

Google has inaugurated a second cloud region in Chile and has a US$200mn project awaiting a construction decision in Santiago’s Cerrillos municipality.

AWS has two projects under environmental impact review. A US$205mn initiative in Padre Hurtado in the metropolitan region will add 10,153m2 of datacenter floor space. Another initiative, with the same amount of investment, will be located in Santiago’s Huechuraba municipality.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has a datacenter project under environmental review. It is a 25MW project that will require an investment of US$371mn.

LOOKING FOR NEW INVESTORS

Telecommunications operators and other IT service providers are looking for options to add new investors and be able to leverage their cloud and datacenter businesses.

Chilean telco Entel agreed in 2022 to sell four datacenters in Chile and Peru for US$705mn to US group Equinix.

At the time, it was mentioned that 100 clients, including more than 20 network service providers and financial services firms, were served by Entel's datacenters.

As part of the agreement, Entel and Equinix formed an alliance for the provision of hybrid cloud services.

Chilean telecommunications group GTD recently announced that it has accepted a non-binding offer from Australian investment group Macquarie Capital for the acquisition of 49% of a new subsidiary encompassing all its datacenters in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

The transaction will give GTD support to grow its IT business and develop new datacenters in Peru and Colombia.

Another company looking for investors is Chile's Sonda, which last year hired Santander as an advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives for its datacenter co-location business. Options include strategic partnerships, joint ventures or the direct or indirect partial sale of datacenter assets in Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

“It is important to mention that we are not getting out of the datacenter business, but, on the contrary, we are looking for alternatives that will help us strengthen it,” the CEO of the technology firm, José Orlandini, told BNamericas at the time.

"Our purpose is to add a new partner in facilities so that, together, we can promote the growth of the infrastructure business and allow Sonda to grow in the rest of the datacenter services."

Photo: AFP