El Salvador
Feature

El Salvador insurance market grows despite pandemic, natural disasters

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Economics Microinsurance Innovation Statistics Reinsurance Pensions Life insurance Catastrophe Property & Casualty Insurance & Reinsurance broking Demand Market Prices and Forecasts Health insurance Financial results Annuity

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

MUFG Bank New York division gets Latin America industry information for our internal analysis from BNamericas.

MUFG Bank

Latin America Corporate Banking Team - MUFG Union Bank
  • Morgan Stanley
  • BNP Paribas Corporativa e Institucional
  • Macquarie
  • Mizuho
  • MUFG
  • SMFG
  • Natixis
  • ING
  • Marsh
  • Willis towers watson
  • MetLife
  • AON
  • Goldman Sachs

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.