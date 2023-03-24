Chile
Foreign companies queue up to jumpstart Chile's lithium sector

Companies such as Eramet, Wealth Minerals, Lithium Power International, Minera Salar Blanco, Simco and BYD are ready to fully start operations as soon as Chile's national lithium policy is published.

Chile plans to create a national lithium company to foster the industry, add value and promote productive chains with communities.

But some actors worry that a national company is not the fastest mechanism, since the lithium boom has already begun and alternatives could emerge to supply electric vehicles, energy storage systems and electronic equipment industries.

During a mining policy debate at the senate’s mining committee, Gustavo Lagos, a mining engineering academic at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, proposed to start with the innovation and technologies phase and productive diversification.

“It is very difficult to think that a company that is not even formed and that does not yet have a corporate governance, can start negotiating its participation in lithium production,” he said.

France’s Eramet is interested in associating with the Chilean State. "To support future operations in the country, we are opening a local branch," Hubert Porte, a company representative, told El Mercurio newspaper.

Porte said in all 13 countries where Eramet operates, an association with the State or a state company is required.

Canada's Wealth Minerals has two holdings in Chile, one in the Salar de Ollague in Antofagasta region, where it does early-stage exploration and prepares drilling to better characterize the brine. (Details can be downloaded via the Document tab in the upper-right corner).

Wealth owns 46,200ha and 144 exploration concessions in the Salar de Atacama, where it is evaluating brine potential.

US company Sorcia Minerals is also open to a partnership with the State to take rapid advantage of the current prices, regional head Rodrigo Dupouy told BNamericas. Sorcia offers direct extraction technologies that reinject up to 92% of the brine.

Australia's Lithium Power leads the Blanco project in the Salar de Maricunga. It partnered with Minera Salar Blanco in December to achieve 15,200t/y output of battery-grade lithium carbonate for 20 years.

Salar Blanco head Cristóbal García-Huidobro told the committee that a US$700mn investment is planned to start construction in the second half, after over seven years of technical work. A 2020 environmental qualification resolution has been granted and ILO Convention 169 consultations with indigenous communities have been carried out.

Simco, Asian company Simbalik and Chile’s Errázuriz plan to invest US$600mn in the Salar de Maricunga to produce 22,000t/y of lithium hydroxide by 2025.

Despite having a permit from the nuclear energy authority, the plans caused controversy after the mining ministry and state copper miner Codelco agreed to explore the area as the sole player.

And China’s BYD wants to install a lithium cathode plant and invest in a lithium project to secure supplies for its electric vehicle business, according to Americas head Stella Li.

