Brazil
Feature

How the energy transition is spurring industry digitization – and vice-versa

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 01, 2022
Run of the river Electric Power Distributor Onshore Wind Productivity / Efficiency Big Data Iot Tidal/Wave energy Production Blockchain Mini Hydro Photovoltaic Generation Automation Biomass Distributed Generation Electric Power Producer Coal Generation Fuel oils Solar Thermo Combined cycle Geothermal Fossil fuels Water levels Sensors Natural Gas Generation Nuclear Offshore Wind Artificial intelligence Wind Digital Transformation Bunker oil/Diesel oil Thermosolar CSP Hydro Hydro Dam E-Commerce Renewable Clean Energy Transition

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address