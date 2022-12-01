How the energy transition is spurring industry digitization – and vice-versa
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 01, 2022
Run of the river Electric Power Distributor Onshore Wind Productivity / Efficiency Big Data Iot Tidal/Wave energy Production Blockchain Mini Hydro Photovoltaic Generation Automation Biomass Distributed Generation Electric Power Producer Coal Generation Fuel oils Solar Thermo Combined cycle Geothermal Fossil fuels Water levels Sensors Natural Gas Generation Nuclear Offshore Wind Artificial intelligence Wind Digital Transformation Bunker oil/Diesel oil Thermosolar CSP Hydro Hydro Dam E-Commerce Renewable Clean Energy Transition
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.