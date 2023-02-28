Chile
Is Chile’s urban rail push gaining momentum?

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Chile is taking slow but firm steps in its push to develop urban rail services, though not all cities have the potential for light rail or commuter train systems, according to mobility expert Giovanni Vecchio. 

Rail in the country has not reached a real turning point, “but I would say that it's on a good track, since Chile is developing an incremental strategy where it wants to start with short-distance trains to gradually increase the number of passengers. Therefore, the public transport system is being definitely strengthened” Giovanni Vecchio, assistant professor of Universidad Católica's urban and territorial studies institute, told BNamericas.

Chile is currently building a US$1.5bn commuter rail service between capital Santiago and Melipilla to the west, while tenders are also being readied for a US$705mn line linking Santiago and Batuco on the northern edge of the city.

In the case of concessions, two light rail lines are expected to be tendered this year. One entails a US$398mn investment to build a 12km line between the Santiago international airport and the metro system (pictured), and the other involves a 13.7km line between the cities of Coquimbo and La Serena (Coquimbo region), estimated at US$313mn.

A third concession involving investments of around US$203mn is scheduled to be tendered in 2024, consisting of a 10.5km light rail line in the coastal city Viña del Mar (Valparaíso region).

Other authorities have also voiced their interest in passenger rail services. One example of this is the governor of Magallanes region in the extreme south of Chile, Jorge Flies, who told BNamericas that he aims to develop a light rail system for regional capital Punta Arenas.

Vecchio believes that regional capitals can sustain such rail projects. “In the case of Punta Arenas, it may be a bit below the demand threshold needed for a service like this to be profitable,” he said, suggesting that cities with other municipalities in their sphere of influence, such as Rancagua (O’Higgins region), could be more feasible due to the larger population to be served. 

In fact, a US$300mn concession was planned for a light rail line between Rancagua and the nearby municipality of Machalí, but it was taken out of the 2022-26 concession portfolio last year, along with various other projects.

At the time, authorities from the public works ministry (MOP) said that this did not mean that the projects had been rejected, but were instead being reevaluated and could be reincorporated later, reported local daily La Segunda. 

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

