Mexico
Feature

Just how much water does Mexico's mining industry consume?

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 22, 2022
Climate change Environmental conflict Licensing & Concessions Gold Environment Social conflicts ESG Consumption Clean Energy Transition Waste treatment plants Drought Statistics Water utilities Politics Industrial waste Recycling Silver Hazardous wastewater Waste management Hazardous waste Industrial wastewater Environmental evaluation Water shortages Legislation & Regulation Molybdenum Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Studies Innovation Copper Tailings Wastewaters reuse

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address