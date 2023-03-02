Chile and Brazil have cobalt projects that seek to take advantage of the growing demand for the metal in the electric vehicle market that last year rose 60% globally.

Cuba, for its part, aims to expand its production while resolving a debt conflict with the Canadian mining company that manages its cobalt mine.

“The cobalt industry offers good potential for businesses and governments as further growth is expected to be fueled by increased battery production and recycling opportunities,” said Tom Fairlie, senior manager of sustainability at the International Institute of Cobalt in an interview with a climate investment organization.

Cobalt, like lithium, nickel, rare earths and others, is a strategic metal for the future of low-carbon economies.

However, Latin America has hardly entered the race, which is led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 70% of the world's cobalt supply, followed by Russia, Australia, the Philippines, Canada and Cuba. According to the US Geological Survey, global cobalt production reached 190,000t in 2022, up from 165,000t the previous year.

BNamericas reviews five projects under development in Chile and Brazil, in addition to the Cuban operation.

Capstone Copper

In Chile, this Vancouver-based company is developing an integration project to form a mining district with the Mantoverde and Santo Domingo operations to take advantage of the 35km distance between them in Atacama region.

Start-up of the Mantoverde development project is scheduled for the end of this year and with that it will be possible to advance with the construction and integration with Santo Domingo with the aim of producing around 6,500t of cobalt per year, the company says.

Chilean Cobalt Corp (C3)

In 2018, the subsidiary of US firm Genlith acquired La Cobaltera, a project located in the Carrizal Alto area of Atacama region.

Exploration work is being carried out by local subsidiary Baltum Minería together with SRK Consulting as a technical partner, while the installation of infrastructure to store the drilling samples is being prepared.

"We are prepping in 2023 to start filling this room again with more high-grade cobalt and copper cores," C3 said recently on its twitter account.

Red Metal

The Ontario-based junior's Farellón copper-gold-silver-cobalt project is also in Atacama region and consists of a series of mining properties in the Carrizal Alto sector.

Horizon Minerals

In Brazil, the London-based firm's subsidiary hired Wood Plc to develop a feasibility study for the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project in the Carajás mining district of Pará state.

Production of 1,250t/y of cobalt is expected, the miner said in a February investor presentation. Horizonte says it has the financing to move forward with a construction decision and begin operations by 2025.

Brazilian Nickel (BRN)

In the state of Piauí, the British company owns the PNP1000 nickel and cobalt project that is managed by local firm Piauí Níquel Metais. Production began in 2022 and output of 35t of cobalt is expected this year.

Sherritt International

In Cuba, the Toronto-based company has the Moa nickel-cobalt JV with the government in the province of Holguín. In 2022, production was 3,368t of cobalt, according to Sherritt’s annual report.

The JV has expansion plans following an agreement to pay off a US$260mn debt that the Cuban government has with Sherritt.

The solution will consist of the delivery by Havana of 2,082t of cobalt per year, about 60% of the mine's annual production, during 2023-27 to pay the pending dividends.