Latin American banks seen having US$49bn potential among the unbanked
Innovation in digital banking has the potential to increase annual bank revenue in Latin America by US$49bn through new loans and financial services for region's 200mn people who lack access to banks, according to research from EY.
The study, Innovation in Financial Inclusion, details that US$11bn would come from personal banking and US$38bn from MSME banking.
Spanish banking giant Grupo Santander, in a report titled Finanzas Digitales 2.0, said it aims to extend financial services to 10mn people from now to 2025 in Latin America, mainly in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Uruguay.”
Role of microlending
In the report, released Thursday, Santander said microlending would play a key role in the planned expansion, saying its subsidiaries had provided such loans to 470,000 people in 2019.
“We are working towards a more digital model so as to be able to reach more people and offer them better services through simpler access and lower operational costs,” said Federico Gómez Sánchez, the director of sustainability at Grupo Santander.
“The big question for all the banks is how to integrate the digital switchover while maintaining contact with the clients, because, in the case of microfinance, the personal relationship is vital,” added Gómez.
The report highlighted that microfinance makes the need for close, intensive personal contact with loan clients all the more necessary to offset inherent risks, such as the lack of extensive background screening.
“The high level of account maintenance that is required increases the base cost for banks at a time when they are under pressure from regulators and politicians to develop product lines at a much lower cost,” said Grupo Santander.
This is particularly true in Mexico, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has insisted that bank products become more accessible to working class families and the nation’s large poor and rural populations.
In terms of the risk of lending to the lower-income segments, Santander said it has seen a default rate of only 5% in its microlending programs, adding that the “hyperlocal nature” of this type of lending means there is strong community pressure on borrowers to honor their obligations.
Mexico potential
EY México, in a press release with the report, said Mexico followed only Colombia and Brazil in terms of opportunities to increase financial inclusion and ranks seventh worldwide in this regard.
“[Mexico] has the potential to generate revenues of US$7.606bn derived from the implementation of new technologies, for example, for electronic payments, as well as the development of policies, information programs and regulations that promote financial inclusion,” wrote EY México.
Fintechs and remittances
Santander sees fintechs playing a decisive role in the quest to boost financial inclusion.
The IDB and fintech research association Finnovista estimate some 1,200 Latin American fintechs were launched in 2018, as many as the sum of the previous two years.
More than 50% of fintechs, Santander said, target payments and alternative financing platforms, and here remittances in tandem with fintechs are primed to play a role in bringing the unbanked into the financial system.
Creative risk mitigation
The EY report underscored the potential for fintechs (as well as some regulators) to implement creative risk mitigation strategies, mentioning Mexico's Konfio as a good example.
Konfio is an online lending platform that measures credit worthiness of MSMEs through a proprietary algorithm that uses more than 5,000 biographical, social and financial data points to create a single credit measure. Since launching its first product in 2014, Konfio has originated more than 50,000 business loans.
EY also said that FICO collaborates with psychometric credit scoring partner EFL Global to send psychological questionnaires to potential borrowers via their mobile phones in multiple markets.
The technique has been employed to validate over 1bn individuals for more than US$1.6bn in loans from 35 financial institutions within the 12 months to October 2017, according to EY.
“Partner banks were able to use risk-based pricing, with defaults remaining manageable at low single digits in India to low double digits in Brazil,” EY said.
