Mexico
Feature

Mexico authorities rekindle hope for TMSourcing rail proposals

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 03, 2023
Passenger transport Rail line Light rail / Interurban train
Mexico authorities rekindle hope for TMSourcing rail proposals

TMSourcing has new hopes for two major rail projects it proposed to Mexican authorities last year.

In 2021, the company even created a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to attract 200bn pesos (US$10bn) for a dozen trains.

TMSourcing president and founder of SPV Ameriko Railways Infrastructure & Real Estate, Adolfo González Olhovich, told BNamericas that recent comments were well received.

“We are still interested in the ideas that have been thrown on the table by the team, we cannot rule this out,” he said. 

Last year, TMSourcing presented proposals for the 50bn-peso, 416km Bajío train linking Mexico City and Guanajuato state via Querétaro and Mexico state, and the 32bn-peso, 100km Turix train between Progreso port and a Maya train link at Umán in Yucatán state. Both proposals are 100% privately funded. 

Not receiving an official response last year, the firm said it would wait until the second half of 2023 and then take its investment and ideas elsewhere if authorities still weren’t interested. 

Bajío train

On January 24, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the Mexico City-Querétaro train, the original idea behind the Bajío train, was still on the table

“We do not rule out the rail. I have been talking with the communications and transport ministry, because there are two lines, apparently. One involves a freight concession and must be reviewed, not to suspend it, but to see how the service is being provided,” he told a press conference.

The news was “a surprise” to González, who said he received calls from investors afterwards. 

“We have 65%-70% of the necessary studies to make the non-solicited proposal,” he said, adding that if the government approved the project, the current administration could end its term in 2024 with the executive plan and operative model. 

“Perhaps the president would end his term inaugurating the construction of the project, but with a well-thought-out and easy-to-execute executive project for whoever comes after him, that project should be assertive,” González said. 

Turix train

In late June, Ameriko Railways confirmed in a statement that the rail line was feasible. 

The SPV submitted studies to Yucatán state on finances, demand and rights-of-way, among other aspects. However, the project has not advanced. 

"I know that the project has been discussed at many tables, some have consulted us, but up to that point, I have nothing firm," González said, adding that if the state does not show interest, Ameriko will seek to move the Maya train link to another port, such as Seybaplaya in Campeche state.

“We should try to look at Seybaplaya as another possibility. It is technically more complexed ... however, Campeche may be more interested in doing these big projects,” he said.

At the end of January, Yucatán governor Mauricio Vila met with López Obrador to present the state's project portfolio. Although the Turix train was not mentioned, he said works were underway to modernize the Progreso port under the supervision of Navy ministry Semar.

A tender has not been launched but the project is necessary for TMSourcing's train, as it seeks to complement it.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Another metro accident stains Mexico City mayor’s record

Another metro accident stains Mexico City mayor’s record

The accident is the third major one during mayor Claudia Sheinbaum’s term, which began late 2018.

Tren Maya begins pedestrian and vehicular crossing operations in Villa El Triunfo, Tabasco

Tren Maya begins pedestrian and vehicular crossing operations in Villa El Triunfo, Tabasco

On the Mayan Train, a pedestrian and vehicular crossing began operating in Villa El Triunfo, while the foundations of the Palenque and Edzná statio...

Spotlight: 2 key Mexico-US border infra projects

Spotlight: 2 key Mexico-US border infra projects

AMLO's flagship infra program reportedly moves at slow pace

AMLO's flagship infra program reportedly moves at slow pace

Mexico seeks firm to supervise construction of US$300mn Nichupté bridge

Mexico seeks firm to supervise construction of US$300mn Nichupté bridge

Mexico to build 6 modal transfer centers for airport rail link

Mexico to build 6 modal transfer centers for airport rail link

Conagua maintains its commitment to ensure integrated and sustainable water management in San Luis Potosí

Conagua maintains its commitment to ensure integrated and sustainable water management in San Luis Potosí

5 Mexican states offer large infrastructure opportunities this year

5 Mexican states offer large infrastructure opportunities this year

Mexico’s 3 biggest airport operators to invest over US$300mn in 2023

Mexico’s 3 biggest airport operators to invest over US$300mn in 2023

The 6 flagship projects in Mexico's 2023 water infra investment plan

The 6 flagship projects in Mexico's 2023 water infra investment plan

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Mayan Train
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: FLSmidth México
  • FLSmidth S.A. de C.V. (FLSmidth México), the Mexican subsidiary of Danish equipment supplier FLSmidth & Co. A/S, supplies the minerals and cement industries with engineering, si...
  • Company: Ferrocarril Mexicano S.A. de C.V.  (Ferromex)
  • Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) operates more than 7,000km of railway, representing the highest coverage within the national railway system. The rail company connects the main c...
  • Company: O-tek México
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Mexico authorities rekindle hope for TMSourcing rail proposals

Mexico authorities rekindle hope for TMSourcing rail proposals

Argentina launches renewables generation and storage tender

Argentina launches renewables generation and storage tender

Why Brazil’s Interco Trading sees Argentina as a 'great LPG partner'

Why Brazil’s Interco Trading sees Argentina as a 'great LPG partner'

Panama receives bids for Panamerican East highway works

Panama receives bids for Panamerican East highway works

El Salvador to award US$400mn Los Chorros road contract this month

El Salvador to award US$400mn Los Chorros road contract this month