TMSourcing has new hopes for two major rail projects it proposed to Mexican authorities last year.

In 2021, the company even created a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to attract 200bn pesos (US$10bn) for a dozen trains.

TMSourcing president and founder of SPV Ameriko Railways Infrastructure & Real Estate, Adolfo González Olhovich, told BNamericas that recent comments were well received.

“We are still interested in the ideas that have been thrown on the table by the team, we cannot rule this out,” he said.

Last year, TMSourcing presented proposals for the 50bn-peso, 416km Bajío train linking Mexico City and Guanajuato state via Querétaro and Mexico state, and the 32bn-peso, 100km Turix train between Progreso port and a Maya train link at Umán in Yucatán state. Both proposals are 100% privately funded.

Not receiving an official response last year, the firm said it would wait until the second half of 2023 and then take its investment and ideas elsewhere if authorities still weren’t interested.

Bajío train

On January 24, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the Mexico City-Querétaro train, the original idea behind the Bajío train, was still on the table.

“We do not rule out the rail. I have been talking with the communications and transport ministry, because there are two lines, apparently. One involves a freight concession and must be reviewed, not to suspend it, but to see how the service is being provided,” he told a press conference.

The news was “a surprise” to González, who said he received calls from investors afterwards.

“We have 65%-70% of the necessary studies to make the non-solicited proposal,” he said, adding that if the government approved the project, the current administration could end its term in 2024 with the executive plan and operative model.

“Perhaps the president would end his term inaugurating the construction of the project, but with a well-thought-out and easy-to-execute executive project for whoever comes after him, that project should be assertive,” González said.

Turix train

In late June, Ameriko Railways confirmed in a statement that the rail line was feasible.

The SPV submitted studies to Yucatán state on finances, demand and rights-of-way, among other aspects. However, the project has not advanced.

"I know that the project has been discussed at many tables, some have consulted us, but up to that point, I have nothing firm," González said, adding that if the state does not show interest, Ameriko will seek to move the Maya train link to another port, such as Seybaplaya in Campeche state.

“We should try to look at Seybaplaya as another possibility. It is technically more complexed ... however, Campeche may be more interested in doing these big projects,” he said.

At the end of January, Yucatán governor Mauricio Vila met with López Obrador to present the state's project portfolio. Although the Turix train was not mentioned, he said works were underway to modernize the Progreso port under the supervision of Navy ministry Semar.

A tender has not been launched but the project is necessary for TMSourcing's train, as it seeks to complement it.