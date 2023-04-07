The reforms being pushed by the Mexican government to the mining and water law have set off alarm bells in the mining industry, with sector associations and experts quick to point to some of the most concerning aspects in the proposed legislation.

The bill submitted to the lower house of congress at the end of March by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would reduce the length of mining concessions from 50 years to a maximum of 30, with a first term of 15 years and a single renewal.

In addition, the bill would make concessions conditional on the availability of water, prevent holders of mining concessions from transferring them to other parties in private agreements, abolish the right of concession holders to expropriate land from the State, and create specific water concessions for mining that would only be renewable for five years, among other changes.

These modifications have sparked concern in the industry and BNamericas takes a look at some of stakeholders' chief fears.

Reduction in the term of mining concessions

This is the part of the reform that has attracted the most criticism, because a maximum of 30 years is seen as not being sufficient to successfully complete the exploration stage and fully exploit any large reserves that are found, which would clearly discourage investment, Armando Alatorre (pictured), vice president of the college of mining engineers, metallurgists and geologists (CIMMGM), told BNamericas.

Mining concessions currently have a term of 50 years, which can be extended to a maximum of 100 years.

Meanwhile, the Mexican association of mining engineers, metallurgists and geologists (AIMMGM) warned in a statement that this amendment would drastically alter the procedures for obtaining mining concessions, the requirements, the exercise of investors' rights and compliance with their obligations, as well as the penalties for failing to do so.

"This could generate large-scale capital outflows from a mining industry that directly employs over 400,000 people and generates more than 2.5mn indirect jobs,” it said.

Water concessions for mining

The creation of new specific water concessions for mining for terms of only five years, even if they are renewable, "adds more uncertainty" because, if a company obtains a concession for 15 years, there is no certainty that it will be able to assure water use for that entire period, jeopardizing the future of the operation, said Alatorre.

Elimination of land expropriation right

The elimination of the right of concession holders to request land expropriations by the State for mine operations, instead obliging them to reach mutual agreements with property owners, is also causing concern in the sector because this will make it harder to obtain the necessary land and also raises a legal issue, Alatorre said.

“With this change, instead of the government paying local people, it is the mining company. And there is another big problem here – the communities do not legally own the subsoil, it belongs to the nation. Why do they have to receive money from the company? That could cause serious legal problems,” according to Alatorre.

Rejection of procedures in progress

The fifth article of the proposed legislation states that "applications in process for a new exploration and exploitation concession will be rejected without further processing."

Alatorre said that this is a great worry for the industry because there are a number of pending concession processes and the companies backing them, which may have made significant progress in the bureaucratic procedures, would therefore be told to start from scratch if the reform is passed.

Social impact studies

The bill establishes the obligation to determine the social impacts of every mining concession and states that a study must be submitted by the winners of a bidding process to determine the effects that mining would have on the daily life of the population in the sphere of influence.

Social impact assessments must be carried out before or during indigenous consultation processes, but the reform proposes that the consultation be carried out first and then the social impact studies, according to Liliana Garay from public affairs consultancy Integralia.

"The communities wouldn't have enough information to make informed decisions and that would mean their rights being violated," Garay was reported as saying by local daily Expansión.

Impact on economy

Both CIMMGM and Mexican mining chamber Camimex have warned that the legislative changes proposed by the executive branch would damage domestic manufacturers that depend on locally produced metals such as copper and silver, including the electronics and automotive sectors. If companies are forced to import these products, it would increase their costs and end up fueling inflation.

"Notably [the reforms] entail significant repercussions for the development of the mining sector and other industrial sectors related to the production of raw materials, with important impacts and consequences for the national economy and social wellbeing in the country," Camimex said in a statement.

"We are concerned about the lack of understanding of the social and economic benefits generated by mining and, furthermore, when briefly reviewing the proposed changes, there is a huge distance between the new proposed requirements and the stages of the mining process from exploration, which would make compliance impossible,” the president of the federation of industrial chambers (Concamin), José Abugaber, was quoted as saying by newspaper El Economista.

The AIMMGM also warned that the changes would have serious ramifications for the current plans and operations of mining companies, whose average annual investments in the country exceed US$4bn. "Uncertainty will lead to the contraction of investments," it said.

Meanwhile, José María de las Rivas, an analyst at Intercam Banco, said the reform bill involves eliminating some of the benefits and increasing the obligations for private companies, which would clearly be a factor that would reduce investment commitments.

"Mining companies are concerned about the possible negative effects on their profitability and the economic impact on the country," he was quoted as saying by daily Reforma.