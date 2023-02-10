Mexico
Feature

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 10, 2023
Logistics / Supply Chains Tenders Capex Real estate
Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

While Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not plan to start many infrastructure projects in the remaining two years of his six-year term, there are three major tenders confirmed for 2023. 

These are the 3.5bn-peso (US$187mn) Tunal II dam in the state of Durango, the 25bn-peso García-Monterrey airport rail link in Nuevo León state, and the 10 industrial park projects in the Tehuantepec isthmus region, between Oaxaca and Veracruz states.

The most recent update on these tenders concerned the parks, which will be installed along the 300km rail line that the government is rehabilitating in the southeast, to connect the ports of Salina Cruz in Oaxaca and Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz.

López Obrador said Wednesday that the tender calls will be released soon and that four of these will be turned into wind farms with financing from the US. The government has been securing eight 500ha areas where a special tax regime will be applied to attract companies to the parks.

The other project that could be tendered in the near-term is the Durango dam. 

The federal government included almost 400mn pesos in the 2023 budget to allow the PPP project to kick off this year.

The contract that will be auctioned will include design, construction, expansion, equipment, operations and maintenance, and some complementary works. 

The dam’s curtain will be built 24km southeast of Durango on the El Tunal River to deliver 30Mm3/y (million cubic meters per year). It also involves a 2,700l/s water treatment plant, a 2,700l/s pumping plant, two aqueducts with extensions of 10km and 7km, respectively, and an intake for extracting water from the Guadalupe Victoria reservoir.

Regarding the train project, the Nuevo León government launched a consultancy tender in December for the interurban line that will connect San Pedro Garza García municipality with Monterrey’s international airport, in Apodaca municipality. 

Once awarded, the contract will be completed in three months after which the government will launch the main tender for the 62km line.  

When Nuevo León governor Samuel García took office in October 2021, he vowed to have the project completed in 2024.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Baja California launches water tenders amid severe drought

Baja California launches water tenders amid severe drought

The state has launched tenders to rehabilitate waste water management and water supply systems in Tijuana and Mexicali.

At a glance: Mexico City's green infrastructure program

At a glance: Mexico City's green infrastructure program

The program involves recovery and creation of green areas and infrastructure and is planned to be expanded.

Con la implementación correcta de marcos regulatorios hídricos se salvará el agua en México y el planeta

Con la implementación correcta de marcos regulatorios hídricos se salvará el agua en México y el planeta

Mexico launches tender to rehabilitate Coahuila dam

Mexico launches tender to rehabilitate Coahuila dam

Mexico City tender watch

Mexico City tender watch

Hurricane Agatha damages Oaxaca state water infra, bridges

Hurricane Agatha damages Oaxaca state water infra, bridges

Municipal water tenders underway in Mexico's Tamaulipas state

Municipal water tenders underway in Mexico's Tamaulipas state

Xcelerate 2022 - Energy Exemplar's premiere Energy Modeling & Simulation Summit

Xcelerate 2022 - Energy Exemplar's premiere Energy Modeling & Simulation Summit

At a glance: Four water tenders in Mexico's San Luis Potosí state

At a glance: Four water tenders in Mexico's San Luis Potosí state

Mexico City publishes 4 water supply system tenders

Mexico City publishes 4 water supply system tenders

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: LMC Servicios Ambientales S.A. de C.V.  (LMCSA)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year