Brazil
Feature

Spotlight: Brazil’s most expensive power transmission projects

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Transmission Lines Transmission System Operator Tenders Capex
Spotlight: Brazil’s most expensive power transmission projects

Brazil’s power transmission system is going through a major expansion in order to meet the country’s growing electricity demand. 

According to watchdog Aneel, a total of 483 projects are progressing, including key undertakings contracted in the last five years. 

In that period, some 22,000km of lines and 59,000MVA in transformation capacity were contracted, demanding 54bn reais (US$10.6bn) in investments.  

BNamericas lists the transmission line and substation projects involving the biggest investments that were hired at auctions held by Aneel since 2018:

Tender 02/2018

Sterlite Power Grid Ventures took lot 3, with projects in Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte states for total investment of 1.22bn reais. 

Tender 004/2018

Lot 1, won by Neoenergia, involves 2.79bn reais in capex projects in Paraná and Santa Catarina states. 

Tender 02/2019

The Norte consortium, formed by Zopone Engenharia e Comércio and Sollo Participações, won lot 11, comprising infrastructure in Acre, with 720mn reais in investments. 

Tender 01/2020

Located in Bahia, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo states, the most expensive project (lot 2 at 2bn reais) was taken by Neoenergia.

Tender 01/2021

EDP Energias do Brasil committed to invest 423mn reais in a project (lot 1) in Acre and Roraima states. 

Tender 02/2021

In the second auction carried out in 2021, the undertaking with the highest capex (lot 1 at 1.75bn reais) was won by Taesa. It is being built in São Paulo and Paraná states.  

Tender 01/2022

In June 2022, Neoenergia was the winner of lot 2, involving transmission lines and substations in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, for total investment of 4.94bn reais.

Tender 02/2022

And Taesa is responsible for the construction of installations in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina that formed lot 5 of the auction held by Aneel in December, for capex of 1.18bn reais. 

NEXT TENDERS 

Brazil has two transmission auctions scheduled for 2023, and they are expected to generate record investments of approximately 50bn reais. 

The first will be held on June 30 and will require investments of 16bn reais, the highest amount ever for such a bidding process. 

Nine lots consisting of 33 projects will be up for grabs for the construction and maintenance of 6,122km of lines and 400MVA in transformation capacity.

Further details have not been released of the second auction.

TUCURUÍ

One of Brazil’s most important transmission projects is the Linhão do Tucuruí line, which will connect Roraima state in the far north to the national grid. 

Last year, an agreement was signed to settle indigenous-related issues to comply with the conditions of the transmission line’s construction plan.

Estimated investment in the works, which have just started, will be approximately 1.6bn reais.

Work is scheduled to conclude in 2025.

 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Mitsui’s Ecogen expects major 2023 sales boost in Brazil

Mitsui’s Ecogen expects major 2023 sales boost in Brazil

The energy solutions provider is betting on a new technology designed to reduce power consumption.

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

Recently appointed Jean Paul Prates met with Shell executives and President Lula to discuss a new and greener agenda for the national oil company.

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Brazil energy watch: Raízen, hydro potential, solar equipment and more

Brazil energy watch: Raízen, hydro potential, solar equipment and more

Why Brazil's streetlighting PPPs are 'consolidating at an accelerated pace'

Why Brazil's streetlighting PPPs are 'consolidating at an accelerated pace'

Spotlight: Brazil’s largest power generation companies

Spotlight: Brazil’s largest power generation companies

Brazil energy watch

Brazil energy watch

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

How Enel Brasil plans to capture energy transition business

How Enel Brasil plans to capture energy transition business

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Argentina watch: Auction schedule, solar projects

Argentina watch: Auction schedule, solar projects

Guatemala postpones US$125mn highway upgrade

Guatemala postpones US$125mn highway upgrade

Spotlight: Brazil power transmission projects with highest capex

Spotlight: Brazil power transmission projects with highest capex

Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more

Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more

Copec Voltex powering Chile’s electromobility push

Copec Voltex powering Chile’s electromobility push