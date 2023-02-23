Brazil’s power transmission system is going through a major expansion in order to meet the country’s growing electricity demand.

According to watchdog Aneel, a total of 483 projects are progressing, including key undertakings contracted in the last five years.

In that period, some 22,000km of lines and 59,000MVA in transformation capacity were contracted, demanding 54bn reais (US$10.6bn) in investments.

BNamericas lists the transmission line and substation projects involving the biggest investments that were hired at auctions held by Aneel since 2018:

Tender 02/2018

Sterlite Power Grid Ventures took lot 3, with projects in Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte states for total investment of 1.22bn reais.

Tender 004/2018

Lot 1, won by Neoenergia, involves 2.79bn reais in capex projects in Paraná and Santa Catarina states.

Tender 02/2019

The Norte consortium, formed by Zopone Engenharia e Comércio and Sollo Participações, won lot 11, comprising infrastructure in Acre, with 720mn reais in investments.

Tender 01/2020

Located in Bahia, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo states, the most expensive project (lot 2 at 2bn reais) was taken by Neoenergia.

Tender 01/2021

EDP Energias do Brasil committed to invest 423mn reais in a project (lot 1) in Acre and Roraima states.

Tender 02/2021

In the second auction carried out in 2021, the undertaking with the highest capex (lot 1 at 1.75bn reais) was won by Taesa. It is being built in São Paulo and Paraná states.

Tender 01/2022

In June 2022, Neoenergia was the winner of lot 2, involving transmission lines and substations in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, for total investment of 4.94bn reais.

Tender 02/2022

And Taesa is responsible for the construction of installations in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina that formed lot 5 of the auction held by Aneel in December, for capex of 1.18bn reais.

NEXT TENDERS

Brazil has two transmission auctions scheduled for 2023, and they are expected to generate record investments of approximately 50bn reais.

The first will be held on June 30 and will require investments of 16bn reais, the highest amount ever for such a bidding process.

Nine lots consisting of 33 projects will be up for grabs for the construction and maintenance of 6,122km of lines and 400MVA in transformation capacity.

Further details have not been released of the second auction.

TUCURUÍ

One of Brazil’s most important transmission projects is the Linhão do Tucuruí line, which will connect Roraima state in the far north to the national grid.

Last year, an agreement was signed to settle indigenous-related issues to comply with the conditions of the transmission line’s construction plan.

Estimated investment in the works, which have just started, will be approximately 1.6bn reais.

Work is scheduled to conclude in 2025.