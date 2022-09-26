Spotlight: Digital transformation in Brazil's water, sanitation industry
Bnamericas Published: Monday, September 26, 2022
Automation NB-IoT Tenders Private Investment Artificial intelligence Water meters Legislation & Regulation New Investment amount Smart Grids Licensing & Concessions Iot Blockchain Big Data Privatization Industrial water efficiency E-Commerce Water and Sewage Company Water utilities Digital Transformation Productivity / Efficiency Sensors
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.