The Dominican Republic is working to push forward with an ambitious tourism project in the Cabo Rojo area of Pedernales province as a government priority, as the works offer a wide range of opportunities for public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The initiative involves the construction of a tourist complex with more than 3,000 hotel rooms, 300km from capital Santo Domingo on the southwest coast of the country, close to the border with Haiti, as well as associated infrastructure including an airport.

“Construction of the first two hotels has already begun, and the construction of the third will start in a few weeks, which will add another 500 rooms, meaning a total of 1,600 under development,” President Luis Abinader said during his third state of the nation speech at the end of February.

Besides a new airport, the plans also include an aqueduct to supply water to the complex, as well as renewable energy infrastructure, access roads and other basic infrastructure, according to PPP promotion agency DGAPP, which is overseeing the project.

In early 2022, it was reported that the aim was to start construction of the airport this year. However, the related tender has not yet been published, despite Abinader announcing that it would be launched in 1Q23.

The latest tender related to the project was published on March 28 on procurement site Comprasdominicana and entails building a perimeter fence around the construction site, which will be in Oviedo, according to newspaper Diario Libre. The deadline to submit proposals is May 15.

Meanwhile, on March 22, the Dominican government signed an agreement with Korea Airports Corporation to provide services related to the project. According to a release from the tourism ministry, the agreement is intended to “assess the construction of an airport in Pedernales,” but does not specify the consulting services the company will provide.

“The experience that the Republic of Korea has in terms of airports would be key at this stage. The construction of the Pedernales airport is one of the initiatives that will have the largest impact and contribute to the economic dynamics of the area, as it will provide an international connection and allow direct flights from different parts of the world,” the minister of the presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, said during the signing ceremony.

This airport would also serve the southwestern provinces of Barahona, Independencia, Bahoruco, and San Juan.

At the end of January, the director of national water and sewage institute Inapa, Wellington Arnaud, vowed to move forward to open the Cabo Rojo aqueduct, which according to local news agency Arecoa, involves capex of 1.2bn pesos (US$21.9mn), which will come entirely from State coffers.

“It is going really well, according to schedule .... The aqueduct will be in operation without any problem by the end of the year. During the last quarter of this year, we will be inaugurating it,” he was quoted as saying by Arecoa.

In late February, newspaper Listín Diario reported that Inapa was overseeing three projects in the Pedernales area: the construction of the Cabo Rojo aqueduct, the refurbishment of the Pedernales aqueduct, and the rehabilitation and expansion of the Patos-Enriquillo aqueduct.