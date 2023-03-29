Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative
The Dominican Republic is working to push forward with an ambitious tourism project in the Cabo Rojo area of Pedernales province as a government priority, as the works offer a wide range of opportunities for public-private partnerships (PPPs).
The initiative involves the construction of a tourist complex with more than 3,000 hotel rooms, 300km from capital Santo Domingo on the southwest coast of the country, close to the border with Haiti, as well as associated infrastructure including an airport.
“Construction of the first two hotels has already begun, and the construction of the third will start in a few weeks, which will add another 500 rooms, meaning a total of 1,600 under development,” President Luis Abinader said during his third state of the nation speech at the end of February.
Besides a new airport, the plans also include an aqueduct to supply water to the complex, as well as renewable energy infrastructure, access roads and other basic infrastructure, according to PPP promotion agency DGAPP, which is overseeing the project.
In early 2022, it was reported that the aim was to start construction of the airport this year. However, the related tender has not yet been published, despite Abinader announcing that it would be launched in 1Q23.
The latest tender related to the project was published on March 28 on procurement site Comprasdominicana and entails building a perimeter fence around the construction site, which will be in Oviedo, according to newspaper Diario Libre. The deadline to submit proposals is May 15.
Meanwhile, on March 22, the Dominican government signed an agreement with Korea Airports Corporation to provide services related to the project. According to a release from the tourism ministry, the agreement is intended to “assess the construction of an airport in Pedernales,” but does not specify the consulting services the company will provide.
“The experience that the Republic of Korea has in terms of airports would be key at this stage. The construction of the Pedernales airport is one of the initiatives that will have the largest impact and contribute to the economic dynamics of the area, as it will provide an international connection and allow direct flights from different parts of the world,” the minister of the presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, said during the signing ceremony.
This airport would also serve the southwestern provinces of Barahona, Independencia, Bahoruco, and San Juan.
At the end of January, the director of national water and sewage institute Inapa, Wellington Arnaud, vowed to move forward to open the Cabo Rojo aqueduct, which according to local news agency Arecoa, involves capex of 1.2bn pesos (US$21.9mn), which will come entirely from State coffers.
“It is going really well, according to schedule .... The aqueduct will be in operation without any problem by the end of the year. During the last quarter of this year, we will be inaugurating it,” he was quoted as saying by Arecoa.
In late February, newspaper Listín Diario reported that Inapa was overseeing three projects in the Pedernales area: the construction of the Cabo Rojo aqueduct, the refurbishment of the Pedernales aqueduct, and the rehabilitation and expansion of the Patos-Enriquillo aqueduct.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Water & Waste (Dominican Republic)
Dominican Republic tenders potable water consultancy
The goal is to contribute to the sustainability of potable water and sanitation infrastructure projects carried out by the rural water pipeline com...
Which LatAm city is an urban sustainability model?
This southern city in Brazil should be an urban sustainability model for the rest of Latin America, a former Venezuelan deputy minister and urban p...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Water & Waste
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: San Nicolas Treatment Plant Improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Energy and water of the Pacific (ENAPAC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Capulín - San Pablo hydroelectric power plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: Majes-Siguas II irrigation project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Guayubín dam (ex Boca de los Dos Ríos dam)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
24 hours ago
- Project: San Javier Aqueduct, Section San Javier - Tostado
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Canoas wastewater treatment plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Ituango hydro (Hidroituango)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: H2 Magallanes project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Water supply project for the mid-river basin of the Tempisque river and coastal communities (PAACUME)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
Other companies in: Water & Waste (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Geoconsult, S.R.L
- Company: Constructora Camilo Pantaleon
- Company: Consorcio Impregilo Yarull
- Company: La Corporación del Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Santiago (Coraasan)
-
Corporación del Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Santiago (Coraasan) is the water and sewerage utility of the Dominican Republic's Santiago city. The company is currently developin...
- Company: Corporación de Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Santo Domingo (CAASD) (CAASD)
-
Founded in 1973, Corporación del Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Santo Domingo (Caasd) is the entity responsible for providing potable water and sewage services in Santo Domingo p...
- Company: AAA Dominicana, S.A. (AAA Dominicana)
-
AAA Dominicana provides water cycle management and consulting services for the potable and sanitation sector in the Dominican Republic. Incorporated in 2000, the company is a su...
- Company: Instituto Nacional de Aguas Potables y Alcantarillados (Inapa)
-
INAPA ("Instituto Nacional de Aguas Potables y Alcantarillados") is a government organization responsible for planning, coordination, advice, studies, design, construction, supe...
- Company: Consorcio Monte Grande
-
Consorcio Monte Grande is a joint venture between Brazilian construction company Andrade Gutiérrez S.A. and Dominican firm Servicios de Ingeniería, S.A. In 2011, it was awarded ...