Spotlight: The state of play in Brazil’s telecom market
Bnamericas Published: Monday, January 09, 2023
Pay Tv Provider Satellite Client Base Mobile infra 3G Long distance DTH / Satellite Local telephony Small cells Wi-Fi/WiMax Mobile Network Operator Fixed telephony LTE-M Other (Telecommunications Companies) Mobile broadband Fixed Telephony Operator Cable TV Public telephony Fixed broadband IPTV Telecommunications Companies Satellite broadband IP Telephony OTT 4G LTE Statistics Internet Service Provider Internet Pay TV
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.