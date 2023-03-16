Even though Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has insisted that Tesla's decision to build its new US$10bn gigafactory in Nuevo León state must include bringing new water solutions to the drought-stricken state, an expert believes the company’s strategy will center on its own water efficiencies.

Manuel Salas Flores, CEO of Mexican water engineering firm Cipro, told BNamericas that the US electric vehicle manufacturer's plan will likely comprise three familiar water solutions.

One involves the use of reused water, treated water or treated wastewater, the second entails Tesla seeking to streamline all car production processes to minimize water use, and the third would mean the company recycling all the water it uses.

“We know these types of solutions very well in Mexico," said Salas Flores. "What can be expected is that they will be highly sophisticated and allow [Tesla] to maximize the uses that they give to the water,” he said.

Last month Tesla selected Santa Catarina municipality, close to state capital Monterrey, as the site for its new plant.

Despite preferring the facility to be built elsewhere in Mexico, AMLO ended up agreeing to the plans after CEO Elon Musk promised to implement a water program to help solve Monterrey’s drought problems. No details of that program have yet been revealed, however.

Cipro specializes in engineering studies and supervision services for water infrastructure projects, including the 10bn-peso (US$525mn) El Cuchillo II aqueduct that was proposed last year by AMLO and Nuevo León governor Samuel García to solve the water crisis in the state.

El Cuchillo II

Cipro recently announced that it was also participating in the 100km aqueduct project by supervising four of the 10 builders. The pipeline is set to be concluded this year.

El Cuchillo II is currently Monterrey’s only real solution to solve its water shortages.

It will have a diameter of 213cm and five pumping stations. This will also be the second line to supply water to the state capital from the Cuchillo dam, to deliver 5,000l/s to the urban area.

“This new aqueduct will double the water supply that the El Cuchillo system currently has,” Salas said.

“It is undoubtedly one of the most important projects that we're developing in the country. It's a large aqueduct to build, which is also being carried out in record time,” he added.

